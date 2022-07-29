Fortnite: How to destroy 5 structures with a single shot of the Ripsaw Launcher

This week, Fortnite players will have to destroy five structures with a single shot of the Ripsaw Launcher. This is a new weekly challenge that Epic Games has recently released and players can level up quickly by completing it.

The video game developer has released nine new challenges in total, which can provide a huge leveling boost. In addition to these weekly challenges, players can also complete Fortnite summer challenges and Rebuild the Block quests for extra XP.

This article will explain how to destroy five structures with a single shot of the Ripsaw Launcher. Considering this is a relatively new weapon, many Fortnite players still don't know how to obtain it or how to use it effectively.

If you want to complete the challenge easily, you're in the right place!

Destroying 5 structures with a single shot of the Ripsaw Launcher requires almost no effort

The Ripsaw Launcher shoots out sawblades that can damage both players and structures. It is an amazing weapon in classic game modes, but it's not very effective in the Zero Build.

The weapon uses Saws as its ammunition, and this type of ammunition cannot be obtained from any other sources. Each launcher comes with 12 Saws, and if you use them all, the weapon becomes almost useless, so you will have to be careful.

The Ripsaw Launcher was added with the v21.10 update on June 21 and was exclusive to The Chop Shop. However, Epic Games made it available from all loot sources shortly after its release.

To complete the latest Fortnite challenge, you will want to land at The Chop Shop, north of Logjam Lotus. While the weapon can be found in many different loot sources, this location has a 100% chance of spawn.

After you pick up the weapon, you want to find a place that has many structures in a small area. The launcher is capable of shooting saws far away, but they have limited distance.

To destroy five structures in a single shot with the Ripsaw Launcher, position yourself in front of five structures and hold the fire button for 10 seconds. This will charge it up to the maximum, so once you release it, the saw will go far, tearing the walls down.

This needs to be done only once, and once you complete the challenge, you will receive 15,000 XP.

Fortnite Week 8 challenges

Fortnite Week 8 challenges in Chapter 3 Season 3 are extremely easy. Once you complete all of them, you will receive 135,000 XP in total, which is great considering that they require little to no effort.

Here are all the new challenges:

Destroy 5 structures with a single shot of the Ripsaw Launcher

Make opponents dance with Boogie Bombs

Throw a fish into water

Damage an opponent with weapon obtained from fishing

Deal explosive damage while looking away

Find the coolest player on the island

Damage an opponent with a vehicle within 5 seconds of honking

Gather forageables

Deal damage from 30+ meters with an Assault Rifle

Most of these challenges can be completed in a single game. If, however, you need to complete them without interruption, join a Team Rumble match, and you will have multiple chances to finish the challenges.

