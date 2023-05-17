Free Fire redeem codes today (May 17, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free emotes and gloo wall skins

Many players use Free Fire redeem codes to get free rewards in the battle royale game, and they usually get excited whenever the developers release a new one. In essence, these codes have the capacity to offer exclusive in-game items such as emotes, skins, costumes, and other items that would typically cost a lot of diamonds if bought from the store.

However, users must know that each code made available features a limited validity time, after which it expires. On top of this, they should also be aware that the redeem codes come with server restrictions, and they may only use those released for their servers.

Free Fire redeem codes for free emotes and gloo wall skins (May 17, 2023)

You can get free emotes and gloo wall skins using the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Note: The redeem codes might not work for all players because they possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions.

Guide for using Free Fire redeem codes

Garena has created the Rewards Redemption Site to simplify the redemption process for the redeem codes. Once you have an active code, you can visit the specific website and complete the required steps to get your hands on the rewards.

The steps below will guide you through the entire process of using the Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: Begin by going to the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) on any web browser you have on your mobile device.

You can perform the login (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The login has to be completed using one of the six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. You must utilize the option which is associated with your in-game ID.

Guest accounts can't be used on the website, and you should bind them to any one of the available platforms if you want to use redeem codes.

Step 3: You will now find a text box on the screen, into which you must accurately enter the Free Fire redeem code without making any typing error.

Click the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: To complete the process, hit the Confirm button. If it goes successfully, open the game and claim the relevant rewards by going to the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban on Free Fire in India, players residing in the country are advised to avoid playing it. Regardless, they may play the MAX variant since it was not prohibited in the country.

