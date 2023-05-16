Free Fire redeem codes today (May 16, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and room cards

In-game cosmetics like skins are highly sought after in Free Fire, and quite a few players are ready to spend diamonds to acquire them. However, many free-to-play users cannot afford to spend real money on the in-game currency, leading them to search for free methods to get such items. Redeem codes have emerged as a popular and convenient option, offering a variety of free rewards to such players.

Garena regularly releases new codes through their social media channels, live streams, and during special occasions and esports tournaments. Once a new code is released, players can navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the redemption process to receive rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes for free gun skins and room cards (May 16, 2023)

Here are Free Fire redeem codes that give gun skins and room cards in the battle royale title:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW3D28VZD6

XZJZE25WEFJJ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

MCPW2D1U3XA3

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The redeem codes above possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not function for everyone.

Guide for using redeem codes

Listed below are the simple steps you can follow if you don’t know how to use the Free Fire redeem codes on the game’s Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: To begin, go to the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en) for the game.

Go to the website and complete the login (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will then be required to use the platform connected to your in-game account to log in. The options available on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts aren’t a supported option on the Rewards Redemption Site. Consequently, you must first link your guest account to any one of the platforms before you are able to use redeem codes.

Upon entering the code, press Confirm (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you've signed in, you can carefully insert the relevant Free Fire redeem code and press the Confirm button to complete the procedure.

Upon successful completion, the rewards associated with the code will get deposited into your accounts within 24 hours. You can open the game and visit the in-game mail section to claim them.

Disclaimer: Indian players should avoid playing Free Fire due to the government-imposed ban. However, they may engage in the MAX variant since it was not prohibited in the nation.

