Free Fire redeem codes today (May 15, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and skins

Free Fire redeem codes have been a valuable resource for many players, enabling them to receive a range of premium in-game items at no cost. Over the years, Garena has made many unique redeem codes available for the game's various servers across the world, catering to the battle royale title's global audience.

Each code comprises 12 or 16 characters, including numbers and alphabets. To use them, you can visit the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the redemption procedure. Once the redemption is successfully completed, you will receive the corresponding in-game items directly in your account.

Free Fire redeem codes for free costume bundles and skins (May 15, 2023)

Here is a list of the Free Fire redeem codes that you can use to get free costume bundles and skins:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

WLSGJXS5KFYR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF119MB3PFA5

SARG886AV5GR

FF10617KGUF9

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11DAKX4WHV

Note: The codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for all players.

How to use the Rewards Redemption Site

The following steps will guide you through the redemption process on the Rewards Redemption Site if you have no prior knowledge of using redeem codes:

Step 1: Make use of any web browser on your device to visit the game's official Rewards Redemption Site.

Navigate to the official Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you reach it, you will be prompted to log in via the platform connected to your in-game account. You have the following options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts cannot be used on the Rewards Redemption Site, so if you have one, you'll be required to link it to one of the available platforms. You can complete the account binding process by going to the in-game settings.

Step 3: After you sign in, you must carefully enter the Free Fire redeem code in the text box that appears on your screen.

Click Confirm after entering the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can then complete the process by pressing the Confirm button.

After a short period, a dialog box will appear, displaying the status of the redemption. If the redemption is successful, you can collect the rewards from the in-game mail.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban imposed on Free Fire by the Indian government, players from the country should not play the game or download it on their devices. Regardless, they can engage in the MAX variant since it was not suspended.

