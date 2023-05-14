Free Fire redeem codes today (May 14, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and pets

Redeem codes have emerged as one of the easiest ways the Free Fire community can receive free rewards in the game. Unlike other methods like events, where individuals have to complete numerous tasks, this does not require much effort. Instead, players can utilize the codes via the Rewards Redemption Site to get the relevant items into their accounts.

It is vital to note that each code made accessible has a limited validity time and that gamers must use them before they expire. Furthermore, they have server restrictions, and one may only use the codes available for their servers.

Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards (May 14, 2023)

You can employ the Free Fire redeem codes stated below to get your hands on free diamonds and pets in the game:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Note: Codes stated above might not work for everyone considering the unknown expiry dates and server restrictions they possess.

How to use redeem codes

Follow the steps outlined in the section below if you are interested in using the redeem codes:

Step 1: Get started by visiting the official Rewards Redemption Site, the website Garena created to enable the usage of redeem codes.

You can complete the login process (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After getting to the redemption website, complete the login through the option connected with your in-game account. The ones you will find there are as follows:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Guest accounts won’t work, and you must connect them to any of the platforms above if you wish to use the redeem codes. You can bind the guest accounts by opening the game on your device and going to the in-game settings.

Step 3: You can enter the necessary Free Fire redeem code once you have accomplished the login process. Ensure that you do not make any typing errors while inserting the code.

Insert the relevant code and hit the "Confirm" option (Image via Garena)

Step 4: As the final step, you will have to click on the “Confirm” option that you will see underneath the text box. You will soon see a dialog box describing the redemption status.

Upon successful completion, you will receive the rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: With a ban imposed on Free Fire by the Indian government, players in the country must refrain from downloading and playing the game. Nonetheless, because the MAX variant was not prohibited, they can enjoy playing it.

