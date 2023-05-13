Free Fire redeem codes today (May 13, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and vouchers

Free Fire redeem codes usually tick all the boxes when players look to get freebies in their accounts. Not only are they effortless and convenient to use, they can also fill the vault with attractive cosmetics besides in-game currencies. In most cases, Garena releases them on special occasions and livestreams of esports events as an incentive to the fans.

As most players might already know, they cannot use the codes within the game. Instead, they must use them through a special Rewards Redemption. However, the process must be completed as soon as possible since the codes expire very soon.

Free Fire redeem codes for free gloo wall skins and vouchers (May 13, 2023)

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for free gloo wall skins and vouchers:

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

HFNSJ6W74Z48

XFW4Z6Q882WY

FFDBGQWPNHJX

2FG94YCW9VMV

4TPQRDQJHVP4

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

WD2ATK3ZEA55

TDK4JWN6RD6

E2F86ZREMK49

Note: The aforementioned redeem codes may or may not work for everyone due to the unknown expiry dates and server restrictions they possess.

Steps for using redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

Here is a quick and straightforward guide on using Free Fire redeem codes to get rewards in your accounts:

Step 1: Since most codes are designed to be used through the official website, access it on any web browser. The link for it is provided below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Perform the login (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You are required to sign in on the website using one of the platforms associated with your ID. The options outlined on the website are Facebook, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, Twitter, and VK.

Guest accounts do not work directly, and you must link them to any of the aforementioned platforms to become eligible.

Enter the code into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you have signed in, paste redeem code in the designated area and click the "Confirm" button.

Generally, the rewards are sent immediately to the account, but sometimes, it may take up to 24 hours to reflect.

However, you may face a few errors during the redemption process. If the code has expired, a message will be displayed that the code is invalid or redeemed. Additionally, the codes are only designed for a particular server, and if you attempt to use one meant for another region, a separate error will come up.

Disclaimer: Indian players are advised not to play or download Free Fire on their devices due to government-imposed restrictions on the game. However, they may play the MAX version of the battle royale title.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes