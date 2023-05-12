Free Fire redeem codes today (May 12, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and gun skins

Free Fire players often search for free rewards since most of the game’s community is free-to-play and unable to purchase in-game items with diamonds. Luckily, the developers give away items at no cost through redeem codes. These codes are regularly released through official social media channels and during livestreams, each offering unique rewards.

Garena has also created a special website called the Rewards Redemption Site to streamline the redemption process. Whenever a new code gets released, individuals can visit the particular website and get the rewards in their accounts after completing the required steps.

Free Fire redeem codes for free characters and gun skins (May 12, 2023)

The following are the different Free Fire redeem codes you can use for free characters and gun skins:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW2D1U3XA3

NPYFATT3HGSQ

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

BR43FMAPYEZZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

HNC95435FAGJ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

Note: The codes mentioned above may not work due to unknown expiry dates and server restrictions.

Guide for using Free Fire redeem codes

Using redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site won't take much of your time, and you can complete the procedure in a few minutes. If you are unaware of the exact process, you can follow the detailed steps mentioned below:

Step 1: The first step is to go to the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en).

Rewards Redemption Site offers six login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After you visit it, you will be asked to complete the login using the platform that you have connected to your in-game account. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter are the six login methods that you will find there.

Since guest accounts don't work on the Rewards Redemption Site, you must link them to one of the platforms and then proceed to use the redeem codes. You can bind your Free Fire account by going to the game’s settings.

Step 3: Once you sign in, you will see a text box into which you must accurately enter a redeem code.

Enter the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, you should press the Confirm button. This completes the redemption, and you can then claim the rewards from the in-game mail section if the process ends successfully.

Disclaimer: There is a ban imposed on Free Fire by the Indian government, so players from the country are advised not to play or download the battle royale title on their devices. However, they are free to engage in the MAX variant since it was not prohibited.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes