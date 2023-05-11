Free Fire redeem codes today (May 11, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free emotes and room cards

In Free Fire, players can acquire in-game items such as emotes, costumes, and more using diamonds. However, many players find it difficult to spend real money on virtual items, which leads them to search for alternative ways to earn rewards. Among the various available approaches, redeem codes are an excellent option since they do not require much effort and can offer great rewards.

Over the years, Garena has frequently released new codes for the different servers of the game. Interested individuals can redeem them via the Rewards Redemption Site if they wish to get rewards in their Free Fire accounts.

Latest Free Fire redeem codes for free emotes and room cards (May 11, 2023)

Listed below are the unique Free Fire redeem codes that you can employ to get free emotes and room cards:

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The codes stated above may not work for everyone due to the expiration dates and server restrictions applied to them.

Process of using redeem codes

The redemption process for codes is straightforward, and you can easily use them via the game's official Rewards Redemption Site. The instructions below will walk you through it:

Step 1: Begin by navigating to the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en).

You'll have to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, you will be required to pick the necessary login option out of the six available on the website. The choices provided to you are as follows:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

You should know that guest accounts wouldn’t work for the redemption procedure. Accordingly, you should bind them to one of the platforms mentioned above before you visit the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 3: Once you sign in, enter the required Free Fire redeem code inside the text box on your screen. Avoid making typing mistakes when entering the code.

Press the Confirm button after entering a redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can finally click the Confirm button below the text box to complete the redemption. A dialog box will then appear, indicating the redemption status of the code.

If the dialog box indicates a successful completion, the rewards associated with the code will be sent to your account via the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Because Free Fire has been banned in India, players from the country are advised to stay away from the game. However, since the MAX version wasn’t prohibited, gamers can still enjoy it.

