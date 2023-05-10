Free Fire redeem codes today (May 10, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and gun skins

The Free Fire community always looks forward to the release of new redeem codes for their servers, as they are one of the best ways to get free rewards in the game. Each redeem code consists of 12 or 16 characters, including numbers and alphabets. They can provide a wide range of items like costumes, skins, and much more.

Garena created the Rewards Redemption Site for the purpose of using redeem codes. Players can head to the website to enter a redeem code and get rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes (May 10, 2023)

You can get costume bundles and gun skins for free by using the following Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

MCPW2D1U3XA3

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

HNC95435FAGJ

Note: The codes listed above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. Hence, they may not function for everyone.

Procedure for employing Free Fire redeem codes

Listed below are the steps that you can follow if you do not know anything about the redemption process:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser accessible on your device.

You can complete the login (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The website will ask you to log in using the platform associated with your in-game account. The platforms that you can choose from are as follows:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Since guest accounts do not directly work on the Rewards Redemption Site, you must first link them to any of these platforms. Once you connect them to a platform, you will be able to use the redeem codes on the website.

Step 3: You will see a text field on the screen, where you must accurately enter a Free Fire redeem code.

Press "Confirm" to complete the process (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Tap the “Confirm” button. A dialog box showing the redemption status will appear.

You can open the game and claim the rewards if the redemption is successful.

Disclaimer: As a ban has been placed on Free Fire in India, players in the country are advised not to play the battle royale title. However, the MAX version isn’t suspended, so it can still be enjoyed.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

