Free Fire redeem codes today (May 10, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and gun skins

The Free Fire community always looks forward to the release of new redeem codes for their servers, as they are one of the best ways to get free rewards in the game. Each redeem code consists of 12 or 16 characters, including numbers and alphabets. They can provide a wide range of items like costumes, skins, and much more.
Garena created the Rewards Redemption Site for the purpose of using redeem codes. Players can head to the website to enter a redeem code and get rewards.
Free Fire redeem codes (May 10, 2023)
You can get costume bundles and gun skins for free by using the following Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site:
Costume bundles
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
Gun skins
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- V427K98RUCHZ
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- HNC95435FAGJ
Note: The codes listed above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. Hence, they may not function for everyone.
Procedure for employing Free Fire redeem codes
Listed below are the steps that you can follow if you do not know anything about the redemption process:
Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser accessible on your device.
Step 2: The website will ask you to log in using the platform associated with your in-game account. The platforms that you can choose from are as follows:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
Since guest accounts do not directly work on the Rewards Redemption Site, you must first link them to any of these platforms. Once you connect them to a platform, you will be able to use the redeem codes on the website.
Step 3: You will see a text field on the screen, where you must accurately enter a Free Fire redeem code.
Step 4: Tap the “Confirm” button. A dialog box showing the redemption status will appear.
You can open the game and claim the rewards if the redemption is successful.
Disclaimer: As a ban has been placed on Free Fire in India, players in the country are advised not to play the battle royale title. However, the MAX version isn’t suspended, so it can still be enjoyed.
