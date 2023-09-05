PUBG Mobile 2.8 update: Release date and time for all regions confirmed

After the successful 2.7 update, which saw several collaborations, including one with Dragon Ball Super, it is almost time for the PUBG Mobile 2.8 update. The developers have been preparing for this patch during the last month and have thoroughly tested the upcoming features during the multiple rounds of the beta phase stretched across weeks.

They also revealed the Zombie’s Edge, one of the most anticipated inclusions of the 2.8 update. Additionally, more changes will arrive in the Class mode, including new melee weapon Dagger and Tactical Gunpowder Tool.

PUBG Mobile 2.8 update release date and time for all regions

According to the official announcement by the developers, PUBG Mobile 2.8 update has already begun rolling out in select regions. It will be available to everyone, irrespective of the region or platform, by September 7, 2023. On the other side of the update, wait for the exciting zombie mode and multiple changes.

2.8 schedule for the iOS devices (Image via official Discord server)

The exact schedule for PUBG Mobile 2.8 update is outlined in the following section:

Korea and Japan

Google Play Store

100% rollout – September 6, 2023, at 02:00 UTC+0

App Store

100% rollout – September 6, 2023, at 02:00 UTC+0

Samsung Galaxy Store

100% rollout – September 6, 2023, at 02:30 UTC+0

Vietnam

Google Play Store

30% rollout – September 5, 2023, at 07:30 UTC+0

70% rollout – September 5, 2023, at 09:00 UTC+0

100% rollout – September 5, 2023, at 11:00 UTC+0

App Store

100% rollout – September 5, 2023, at 11:00 UTC+0

PUBG Mobile 2.8 update will be available globally on September 7 (Image via official Discord server)

Taiwan

Google Play Store

100% rollout – September 6, 2023, at 09:00 UTC+0

App Store

100% rollout – September 6, 2023, at 03:00 UTC+0

Globally

Google Play Store

30% rollout –September 6, 2023, at 06:00 UTC+0

50% rollout – September 6, 2023, at 10:00 UTC+0

100% rollout – September 7, 2023, at 02:00 UTC+0

App Store

100% rollout – September 7, 2023, at 02:00 UTC+0

Samsung Galaxy Store

100% rollout – September 6, 2023, at 06:00 UTC+0

2.8 update schedule for other stores (Image via official Discord server)

Amazon Appstore

100% rollout – September 7, 2023, at 02:00 UTC+0

Huawei AppGallery

100% rollout – September 7, 2023, at 02:00 UTC+0

Official Website & Third-Party Stores

100% rollout – September 7, 2023, at 02:00 UTC+0

Once the PUBG Mobile 2.8 update is available in your region, you can download it through the official channels. If you are interested in using the APK file, waiting for the official link is the best choice. Besides the opportunity to experience the content, you will receive rewards for getting the latest version of the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is blocked in India, and due to these government-imposed restrictions, players from the country should not play the game. Instead, they can engage in Krafton’s dedicated IP for the region, BGMI, which was reintroduced into the country in previous months.