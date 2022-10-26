How to update your iPad to iPadOS 16: Supported models, new features, and more revealed

Over a year after the launch of iPadOS 15, Apple has finally brought the next big update, iPadOS 16, to its powerful range of tablet computers. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant recently announced a bunch of offerings related to its in-house operating systems on iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks.

The new iPadOS focuses on redesigning existing features as well as adding new ones. Users can now share photos easily, access useful messaging options, multitask by grouping apps together, use passkeys to sign in on Safari more securely, use the official Weather app, and plenty more.

One can very easily update their tablet computer to feature the newest iPadOS version from the Settings app. It is free to download and install on most modern iPads.

Updating iPad to iPadOS 16

Before heading to the instructions, make sure your device is compatible with the update. The new iPadOS will run on the following devices:

iPad Pro (first, second, third, and fourth generation)

iPad Air (third and fourth generation)

iPad (fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth generation)

iPad Mini (fifth generation)

The update will require some time to download and install, so make sure to initiate the process when you don't have to use the device. To download iPadOS 16, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap on General. Now, tap on Software Update. The update for iPadOS 16 will show up if compatible with your device. Tap on Download and Install to initiate the process.

New features in iPadOS 16

iPadOS 16 comes with many new features and improvements for users to be excited about. For starters, iCloud will host a separate Shared Photo Library that lets users share, store, and access photos. This gallery can be shared with up to five users.

The Mail app will host an improved search function and new options like unsending emails, scheduling messages, and adding rich links. Similarly, users will also be able to unsend and edit texts, as well as mark them unread on the Messages app.

The new iPadOS also introduces the new Stage Manager feature to iPads, which lets users group applications together and switch quickly between them, making multitasking a much smoother experience. Moreover, Stage Manager allows gamers to connect to an external display and use multiple apps across devices.

The iconic browser, Safari, will now support passkeys, introducing a new sign-in method to provide more security through end-to-end encryption. Your iPad will now support an official Weather app from Apple, making it easy for you to check weather conditions on the run.

Furthermore, the update brings a redesigned Game Center dashboard and advanced gaming features that enhance the experience when it comes to playing video games. iPadOS 16.1 will also include a redesigned Home app, improved family-sharing features, desktop-class apps, security improvements, privacy-enhancing features, and many more adjustments.

iPadOS 16 is available as an optional update that users can choose to ignore. However, installing the new update is the best way to ensure unbeatable performance on your iPad.

