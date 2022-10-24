Is the M1 iPad Pro worth buying in 2022?

The M1 iPad Pro is the fifth generation of the premium tablet segment released back in 2021. After more than a year, fans are still happy with what Apple offered them at that price. That said, technology constantly evolves, and this segment is no different.

On October 18, 2022, Apple announced its sixth generation with the M2 chip. A direct upgrade over the previous release, it goes without saying that the new one is superior. It boasts better specifications than the previous edition and has some important improvements.

Nevertheless, the reign of the M1 iPad Pro is far from over, even though only about two months remain in 2022. Despite being in circulation for over a year, there are strong reasons for a new buyer to consider the 2021 release. While a discounted price is a factor, there are a few other reasons why one should look to invest in this device.

The M1 iPad Pro is still a dominant device, even after completing its first anniversary

In general, Apple products tend to be at the higher end of their respective segments, so the technology remains at par with the market average, even after years in circulation. To begin with, the iPad Pro line features premium tablets that have better hardware than the market average.

The M1 chip powers the 5th generation of these devices and can dominate whatever the market offers in terms of application and load. The CPU has 8 cores, and the same applies to the GPU of the device, along with a 16-core neural engine.

Apple claims that the M1 iPad Pro can perform the jobs of a fully powered laptop, and these claims aren't entirely off the mark. The internal storage starts at 128 GB and goes up to 2 TB of available memory. All variants up to 512 GB of internal storage are supported with 8 GB of RAM, while others come with 16 GB of RAM.

As for the display, it's the top-of-the-line Pro XDR version, which is also seen on the M2 version of the series. When it comes to hardware, the major difference between the 2021 and 2022 releases is the updated CPU. While the M2 is better in terms of power and performance, the M1 is more than capable of delivering on all fronts.

The 11-inch screen comes with 600 nits of brightness and is essentially the same as the previous two generations. Users will be able to get a brighter and crisper display if they opt for the larger 12.9-inch version.

While the M2 version is relatively new, many of its features seem to be the same as the M1 iPad Pro. While the new device has more cores in its GPU, the neural engine is practically the same. The difference in efficiency and power output is not such that users can't manage without it.

While the newer release offers better performance, the M1 iPad Pro will be available at decent discounts on all outlets. The more time goes by, the greater the available discount will become. Since its release, Apple has released dedicated upgrades to improve on some of the device's deficiencies at release.

