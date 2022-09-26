Apple might launch next-gen iPads and MacBooks via a press release, and skip the fall event entirely

Apple is reportedly considering launching its next generation of iPads and MacBooks via a press release and skipping the second fall event entirely. This would be a departure from the company's typical product launch strategy, and it's unclear why they would make such a change.

A new report from journalist Mark Gurman states that the company might launch the new hardware via a press release instead and skip the event entirely. Gurman wrote in his newsletter:

"Apple might not have enough fare left in 2022 for another big event. Apple may ultimately end up feeling differently, but I think the company (as of now) is more likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases."

This would be a surprising move from the brand, which usually likes to show off its new products on stage. But it would make sense given the current health crisis. If Apple does launch new hardware via a press release, it will presumably happen in October. If the American technology giant does host an event, it's expected to be a scaled-down version of its usual spectacle, with fewer attendees and less fanfare.

What to expect from Apple's press release

As per the leaks and rumors, the brand is looking forward to launching a host of products via this event. The roster includes upgraded 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with the M2 processor, the updated Mac mini with M2 and unnamed "M2 Pro" chip choices, and the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which are likely to be the brand's three product upgrades for the rest of 2022.

Apple introduced the M2 CPU for the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the updated MacBook Air back in June. The revisions to the Macs and iPads will only include the new processor; there aren't any significant modifications in the gadgets' designs that have been rumored. Instead, big announcements like the AirPods Max and the original AirPods Pro have previously been launched by a press release.

Why Apple might skip hosting a live event

One possibility is that the company is feeling pressure to release new products amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With the global economy in turmoil, many consumers are cutting back on spending, which could impact the brand's bottom line. Releasing new products via press releases would be a way to generate some buzz.

Another possibility is that they are simply trying to streamline their product launches. The company has been criticized in recent years for spreading itself too thin, and this could be a way to simplify things. Whatever the reason, it's an interesting rumor, and we'll keep an eye on rumors to see if anything comes of it.

Final thoughts

It's likely that the brand will forego the autumn event completely and instead release a press release to introduce the new iPad and MacBook models. It is unclear why the corporation would break from its customary approach in this way, which would be unusual. Though it's possible that they believe a virtual event would be the ideal method to introduce its new goods, given the present state of the world.

