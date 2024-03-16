10 best RPG deals in the Steam Spring Sale 2024

Valve is offering some of the best RPG deals in the Steam Spring Sale, and if you are a role-playing fanatic, you should not miss this chance to get some titles on the cheap. Like every year, this sale will allow you to expand your library of video games.

The RPG collection on Steam is massive and includes vast space odysseys, classic hero journeys, and more. If you're looking for titles in this genre, here are some of the best RPG deals in the Steam Spring Sale 2024 that you should check out.

10 best RPG deals in the Steam Spring Sale worth getting

1) Mass Effect: Legendary Edition ($8.99 at -85%)

Bioware used to be one of the best RPG video game developers back in the day. The epic adventure of Commander Shepard and his crew remains among the best stories told by this studio, and this Mass Effect: Legendary Edition clubs the trilogy in one package. So hop aboard the SSV Normandy and get ready to fly across the galaxy to stop the reaper invasion.

2) Persona 5 Royal ($29.99 at -50%)

Persona 5 is one of the most popular turn-based JRPGs around, thanks to its appealing art style, action-packed story with clever plot twists, and brilliant jazz tracks that will surely make you dance. The slice-of-life segments in this game will allow you to take a break from high-octane heists and just enjoy daily life in Tokyo, hanging out with your friends.

Persona 5 Royal is a fun title with over 100 hours of playtime and can mark your entry into the vast JRPG video game genre.

3) Tales of Arise ($19.99 at -50%)

Tales of Arise takes place in a world marked by class warfare, with two characters from opposing sides banding together to spark much-needed reform. The plot effectively addresses deeper themes of prejudice, self-isolation, and depression while incorporating the series' signature fun, character-bonding moments.

The journey of Alphen and his gang of misfits will allow you to experience one of the best-written JRPG stories recently, with fun hack-and-slash combat and a beautiful art style to tie everything together. Bandai Namco's 2021 title, being available for $19.99, is one of the best RPG deals in the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

4) Like a Dragon ($11.99 at -80%)

The Yakuza franchise followed the same formulaic beat-em-up style for a long time, but RGG Studios made changes with the 7th mainline installment in this series: Like a Dragon, or Yakuza 7. This title was the first game in the franchise with RPG elements such as turn-based combat, romance system, and dungeons for you to grind levels in.

The game also introduced a new face, Ichiban Kasuga, to dive into the deep political underworld of the franchise. In this title, his charismatic and caring nature slowly drives more people to join him and help him uncover the truth behind Yokohama as well as Tokyo's underworld operations.

5) Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age ($23.99 at -40%)

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age is available at less than $25, making it among the best RPG deals in the Steam Spring Sale. Old-school role-playing game fans will especially love this title, as it brings the challenging combat and exploration experience of classic RPGs with a modern look.

Dragon Quest XI will take you to Eldrea, where you are the chosen hero destined to save the world. But your journey will not be smooth as it is full of treachery and other hardships, and you will have to overcome obstacles alongside your allies.

6) Divinity Original Sin 2 ($13.49 at -70%)

Larian Studios has some fantastic RPG games under its belt besides Baldur's Gate 3. This developer's 2017 title, Divinity Original Sin 2, offers a well-written plot, an enjoyable yet challenging combat loop, and a lot of side quests to sink your time into. Moreover, this title has good characters.

7) Nier Automata ($15.99 at -60%)

Nier Automata is a title that any gamer should play regardless of the genre they prefer. Its story is just a tragic, beautifully written tale that explores various philosophies regarding what makes an individual human. Add to that high-octane gameplay and some of the best soundtracks in video game history, and you have one of the best JRPGs ever created.

While your mission as the YorHa androids will start as a typical action-adventure plot, each small detail of the machines you encounter will leave you with deep, thought-provoking moments. This is a game that celebrates life and humanity. Available at just $15.99, this is one of the best RPG deals in the Steam Spring Sale.

8) The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt ($9.99 at -75%)

Geralt of Rivia has become one of the many icons in gaming thanks to The Witcher 3's success. In search of Ciri, Geralt will travel across the grim and war-torn landscape of Temeria, journey through the rough sea of Skellige Isles, and even take refuge in the iconic Kaer Morhen fortress.

On your journey, you will befriend people and meet old friends. But each choice you make affects the game world heavily. The amount of side content this title offers, along with a well-crafted story, easily makes this one of the best RPG deals in the Steam Spring Sale.

9) Greedfall ($6.99 at -80%)

If you love old-school Bioware RPGs, you should check out Greedfall. The game takes you to a fictionalized land that heavily borrows its aesthetics from 18th-century Europe. You are a nobleman, De Sardet, and you must travel to the new world full of mysteries and wild beasts to help out your cousin.

On it, you will get involved in a deep political plot where your standing with its factions will determine your fate as well as that of your allies.

Greedfall boasts in-depth RPG mechanics like any other Bioware title, as the choices you make with each faction will heavily affect your relationship with your companions and shape the fate of the world around you.

10) Sea of Stars($27.29 at -22%)

Sea of Stars is a love letter to RPG fans who grew up role-playing titles such as the old Zelda games or the Final Fantasy franchise. This project from Sabotage Studio can inspire nostalgia because of its beautifully crafted 16-bit art style, pleasant soundtracks, and old-school turn-based combat.

But, visual presentation is not the only thing that this game has as its story is one of the best that you can experience. You should definitely check out Sea of Stars during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

