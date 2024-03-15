10 best Roguelike deals at Steam Spring Sale 2024

The Steam Spring Sale 2024 is on, and there are so many Roguelike deals for gamers to sort through. Thankfully, we’re here to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. When it comes to this genre, though, much like Metroidvanias, people often argue about exactly what makes a game fit the title of Roguelike.

I wanted to pick some Roguelike deals in the Steam Spring Sale that aren’t all action games. There are so many ways to play games from this genre, and, like in the Winter Sale, I wanted to pick some really interesting options. Here are some fantastic choices for you to consider during this limited-time sale.

Quality Roguelike deals to pick up during Steam Spring Sale 2024

1) Backpack Hero ($15.99)

The Steam Spring Sale 2024 has some amazing Roguelikes on sale, like this unique one - an inventory-organizing game! It’s an interesting take on the deckbuilding Roguelike, where instead, you need to find the right place in your burgeoning inventory for certain items. In Backpack Hero, the location of an item is just as important as what the item is - if not more so.

Players will explore a variety of dungeons while making sure they keep their inventory situated in a way that will help them grow in power. You can even work on rebuilding your hometown when not grinding through dungeons. It’s cute, challenging, and has so much replayability and variety.

2) Dead Cells ($12.49)

While Dead Cells didn’t make my Winter Steam Sale 2023 list, it’s still one of the best Roguelike deals on the market for the Steam Spring Sale. An incredible action platformer, few games in the genre embody the “get better every time” facet quite like Dead Cells does. It has a ton of extra content, but you don’t need any of it to have fun.

Players take over control of a corpse and explore a series of dank, miserable dungeons while unlocking incredibly powerful weapons and tools as huge, intense bosses await. There are so many secrets and gameplay builds to try in this Roguelike - do not skip it during the Steam Spring Sale.

3) 30XX ($14.99)

I said 30XX was one of 2023’s best Roguelikes in my review, and I stand by that claim. If you wanted to play Megaman X but wish it had more replayability and felt more like this challenging genre, it’s exactly what you will want in your Steam library. You can even play co-op, which can be harrowing or incredibly fun - depending on how you and your partner work together.

I adore this game and cannot recommend it highly enough as one of the Steam Spring Sale Roguelike deals that are currently on offer. Whether you want to swing an awesome beam saber or shoot down foes, there are tons of builds - depending on how lucky you get.

4) Hades ($12.49)

Hades is a phenomenal game, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s a visually breathtaking title, and the gameplay is tight and responsive. The trek out of Hades might be infuriating at times, but you get a little better, a little stronger every time you make an attempt. There are several weapon styles you can pick from, and the gods can bestow useful boons on you to help support a variety of gameplay styles.

While we all still wait on Hades 2 with bated breath, it’s worth spending less than 15 bucks to buy one of the best games on Steam. Plus, it has a three-headed dog (Cerberus), which you can pet - who doesn’t like that?

5) The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth ($10.04)

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is a game I’m only moderately familiar with. I played a bit of the original, but there are simply so many people who praise it as one of the best Roguelikes; it definitely belongs on the Steam Spring Sale list.

Brutal and challenging, this randomly-generated action Roguelike brings gruesome, occasionally depressing visuals, all hand-drawn, alongside memorable, amazing music. While I’m not hardcore into the games, I definitely get the appeal, and it’s now on my list.

6) Crypt of the NecroDancer ($2.49)

Roguelikes can be anything - Crypt of the NecroDancer is proof of that. Rhythm games are already pretty challenging - or can be - but this takes it to a different level. There are 15 characters to play as, and each one plays differently. If that weren’t enough, it features the musical stylings of Danny Baranowsky (The Binding of Isaac, Super Meat Boy!, and more).

This game is so addictive, and the concept of a rhythm Roguelike is fascinating. The retro graphics, paired with sharp gameplay and great music, make for an incredibly memorable experience - especially for this price.

7) Necrosmith ($1.67)

While we’re talking “Necro,” Necrosmith was a game I stumbled upon that captured my attention. Players assemble the dead using various body parts of several types of entities - including robots - while upgrading their tower to make their work more potent.

It’s a great strategy game for an overwhelmingly low price. It has charming, cute retro graphics, and it feels so good to make awesome mashups of monsters and send them out into battle. You will get more than your money’s worth from this roguelike on the Steam Spring Sale.

8) Knights of the Rogue Dungeon ($7.99)

Have you ever wondered, “What if Q*bert were somehow more hardcore?” That is what you get when you play Knights of the Rogue Dungeon. Players control a variety of block-shaped characters and hop - literally - across a fascinating array of block dungeons. It’s one of those games where you’ll easily find yourself saying, “One more run,” and suddenly, hours have passed you by.

Even if you aren’t good at this kind of game, it will be fun and satisfying to explore. It has such a neat concept, and while it’s still fairly new on Steam - arriving on January 4, 2024 - I cannot recommend it enough as a charming, fun Roguelike.

9) Rogue Legacy 2 ($14.99)

There are a few Roguelikes out there that have completely blown me away to the extent Rogue Legacy did, and the sequel did much the same. It was one of the best games in the genre in 2022, and it’s not hard to see why after a few hours of playing it.

This is technically a Roguelite, but I’d like to think it counts. You control a series of relatives, each with their own special powers - which are not always positive - as you climb through an incredibly challenging tower. There are secrets, fun upgrades, cool spells, and plenty of ways to power up after each attempt. It’s certainly a must-play.

10) Curse of the Dead Gods ($5.99)

There’s just something fun about playing a top-down/isometric action Roguelike. With sharp, retro graphics, Curse of the Dead Gods has players collecting a wide assortment of weapons and relics, all with the goal of becoming an unstoppable killing machine. There are plenty of things out there to halt your progress, though.

While there isn’t much story content to the game, the combat and exploration are top-notch. This is one of those games you can pick up and play anytime, get a few attempts in, and feel satisfied with it overall. If you’re looking for something fun and inexpensive during the Steam Spring Sale, consider this title.

The Steam Spring Sale will run from March 14, 2024, until March 21, 2024. There are so many games on sale in this genre, as well as others, such as the exploration-heavy Metroidvania genre.