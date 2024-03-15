10 best Metroidvania deals at Steam Spring Sale 2024

Various games are up for grabs at Steam Spring Sale 2024, which officially began on March 14. While the list is vast and the genres are diverse, we'll be looking specifically at some great Metroidvania deals in this article. It is one of my favorite video game genres, and there’s something exciting about the various ways game developers can interpret this game style.

It’s all about exploring, backtracking, and growing more powerful over time. Many video game fans interpret this genre in their own way, and that’s perfectly fine.

I chose games that fit the above requirements as best as possible and also tried to pick titles that weren’t on my Winter list. There were some very interesting deals out there, and when it comes to Metroidvanias, they’re high on my “must-purchase” list for the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

Best Metroidvania deals to pick up during Steam Spring Sale 2024

1) Momodora: Moonlit Farewell ($14.44)

Released earlier this year, Momodora: Moonlit Farewell is a solid Metroidvania deal for the Steam Spring Sale 2024. It’s the next installment of the Momodora series, where Momo is trying to push back a demonic horde and save her people. It’s shorter than some other games in this genre, but I think it fits this price point.

With gorgeous pixel graphics, fantastic music, and solid gameplay, I think it’s an incredible Metroidvania deal worth picking up during the Steam Spring Sale. This is a title that has been on my mind for a while and will likely be added to my collection soon.

2) Ultros ($19.99)

Speaking of games that are high on my buy list, Ultros! No, I’m not talking about the squiggly octopus royalty in Final Fantasy 6. Some have called this a roguelite or roguelike because it has minor resets throughout the game, but that’s not the case. This is definitely a Metroidvania and one you should get in the Steam Summer Sale.

It has some of the most fascinating visuals I think I’ve ever seen, to boot, almost like it was designed as a drug trip. It explores themes like mental health, life, death, and karmic cycles in a fresh, new way. Ultros definitely feels like a must-play.

3) Blasphemous 2 ($17.99)

Blasphemous 2 was also mentioned in the Steam Winter Sale 2023 list, and it’s still 100% worth purchasing. It’s a Soulslike Metroidvania - what’s not to like? It picks up on the story from the previous game, as the Penitent One deals with the constant struggle against The Miracle. Blasphemous 2 is a grimdark, brutal, bloody game, but it didn’t feel particularly unfair to me. There are multiple ways to play, exceptional combat, and gorgeous visuals.

No matter how bad I am at either Blasphemous game, I think they’re exceptionally good Metroidvania deals to purchase at full price or during the Steam Spring Sale. It will feel both similar and vastly different at the same time.

4) Cathedral ($5.99)

Cathedral’s a game I stumbled upon while looking at a few Metroidvania bundles in the Steam Spring Sale 2024. This is a massive retro Metroidvania, boasting 600 rooms to explore. As a knight from another world, the player needs to unravel the secrets of their past by collecting a series of elemental orbs.

The bosses are challenging, the exploration feels good, and the combat is satisfying. I’m a huge fan of these retro art styles too - but that makes sense since I’m incredibly old and grew up when this style was revolutionary.

5) Astalon: Tears of the Earth ($11.99)

Another retro-style Metroidvania, while digging deep into the Steam Spring Sale catalog, I found Astalon: Tears of the Earth. There are three protagonists to play as through a twisted, challenging tower dungeon. The visuals are striking, but this is closer to the older style of Metroidvania.

Players don’t get a ton of save points and full health restores just lying around. It can feel brutal and frustrating, but that’s the nature of that kind of game. If you want a Metroidvania that’s got a bit more challenge to it, this is going to be more your speed.

6) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($3.99)

The Star Wars Jedi games are incredible, and $4 is an incredible price for the first one. You can also spend a dollar more to get the Deluxe Edition. I’m not usually into open-world, 3D Metroidvanias like this, but I love Star Wars. This is the Star Wars game I wanted as a kid - to be able to explore a variety of planets and grow stronger as a Jedi.

The combat feels challenging without being too frustrating, and the Jedi powers are fun to use. If you’re going to get an incredibly cheap but satisfying Metroidvania, this is one of the best deals during the Steam Spring Sale.

7) Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights ($9.99)

I’m a sucker for games that are grim and occasionally depressing, so Ender Lilies was right up my alley. Players summon a wide assortment of fallen knights to aid them in battle as they explore this mysterious, dark world. It’s up to players to sort out the mystery of this kingdom that was destroyed by the Rain of Death.

It’s definitely harder than many of the Metroidvanias I’ve played in the past, but there’s an incredible feeling of joy and satisfaction upon overcoming those bosses. There are so many options when it comes to gameplay, thanks to the spirits you summon, as well.

8) The Messenger ($3.99)

While The Messenger doesn’t start as a Metroidvania, it winds up that way. It begins more like a Ninja Gaiden title. This game is not only an amazing video game on its own, but it’s also connected to Sea of Stars, which we hailed as a masterpiece.

This is a more action-oriented game, with sharp platforming and jumping, as well as air dashing. It’s fast-paced and offers a ton of secrets and optional areas to explore, as well as incredible writing. It’s clever, funny, and, most of all, challenging.

9) Record of Lodoss War - Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth ($9.99)

While shorter than some other games on this Metroidvania list, I’m still firmly in the camp that Record of Lodoss War - Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is incredible. Partly because Lodoss War is one of the best dark fantasy anime of all time, but it’s also just a great game. Controlling Deedlit feels great, and there’s lots of variety in how you play/explore.

The only real negative is how short it is, but I think it more than makes up for that in solid gameplay and high-quality visuals. It doesn’t really break the mold of the genre, but every game doesn’t have to.

10) Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

I could just write, “Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is the best Metroidvania of all time,” and knock off to go do something else, but you probably want more than that. Developed by Igarashi himself, the master of Castlevania, this game has it all: Stellar writing, gorgeous graphics, an overwhelming list of weapons, powers, and abilities, and tons of content.

It’s still getting new game modes here in 2024. With a built-in Boss Rush, Randomizer, and retro mode to play through, on top of secret codes for other characters and starting weapons, it’s an all-time great and an absolute must-play.

The Steam Spring Sale began on March 14, 2024, and will run through March 21, 2024. This is only but a sampling of the many great deals you’ll find in this sale.