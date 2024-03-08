When is the next Steam Sale in 2024?

In the past, keeping track of the annual Steam Sale dates and schedule used to be quite an arduous task. However, with the help of exceptional tools like SteamDB, and Steam's own annual sale calendar, you can easily ensure that your wallet is ready to tackle the Steam sales head-on.
Nowadays, if you want to keep track of the next Steam Sale, you won't have to look very far. Steam usually makes the announcement ahead of time on their social platforms and the PC client itself. Currently, you can look forward to the Steam Spring Sale, which is set to begin on March 14, 2024. It will run until March 21, 2024.
If you want a comprehensive look at all the upcoming Steam Sales, look no further than this guide.
All Steam Sale dates in 2024
Steam Sales previously used to be limited to seasonal ones, giving PC players access to a host of AAA and indie games, at massively discounted prices. While the Steam seasonal sales are still a thing, Steam also regularly hosts numerous other sales, themed around different video game genres, sub-genres, and more.
Here's a look at all the Steam Sale dates in 2024:
- Capitalism and Economy Fest: January 8, 2024 - January 15, 2024
- Pirates vs. Ninjas Fest: January 22, 2024 - January 29, 2024
- Lunar New Year Sale: February 7, 2024 - February 16, 2024
- Remote Play Together Fest: February 12, 2024 - February 19, 2024
- Dinos vs. Robots Fest: February 26, 2024 - March 4, 2024
- Steam Spring Sale: March 14, 2024 - March 21, 2024
- Deckbuilders Fest: March 25, 2024 - April 1, 2024
- FPS Fest: April 15, 2024 - April 22, 2024
- Farming Fest: April 29 - May 6, 2024
- Endless Replayability Fest: May 13, 2024 - May 20, 2024
- Open World Survival Crafting Fest: May 27, 2024 - June 3, 2024
- Steam Summer Sale: June 27, 2024 - July 11, 2024
- Tower Defense Fest: July 29, 2024 - August 5, 2024
- Fighting Games Fest: August 5, 2024 - August 12, 2024
- Rhythm Fest: August 19, 2024 - August 26, 2024
- Space Exploration Fest: September 2, 2024 - September 9, 2024
- Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Fest: September 16, 2024 - September 23, 2024
- Turn-based RPG Fest: September 30, 2024 - October 7, 2024
- Steam Scream Fest 3: October 28, 2024 - November 4, 2024
- Cooking Fest: November 11, 2024 - November 18, 2024
- Steam Autumn Sale: November 27, 2024 - December 4, 2024
- Steam Winter Sale: December 19, 2024 - January 2, 2025
While the Steam seasonal sales are the ones to look out for if you're planning to grab the latest and greatest deals on AAA and indie PC titles, the smaller ones like the Lunar New Year and the Remote Play Together sales are also quite significant, as they feature some really stellar deals and discounts.
Do note that Steam also hosts other smaller sales throughout the year, and we will be updating this article with more information related to these sales as they go live.
Next Steam Sale countdown
When is the Steam Spring Sale 2024?
As of writing this article, the next big Steam sale is the Steam Spring Sale 2024, starting from March 14, 2024, till March 21, 2024.
When is the Steam Summer Sale 2024?
The Steam Summer Sale 2024 is scheduled for June 27, 2024, and will stay live till July 11, 2024.
When is the Steam Winter Sale 2024?
The Steam Winter Sale 2024 is scheduled for December 19, 2024, and will stay live till January 2, 2025.
When is the Steam Autumn Sale 2024?
The Steam Autumn Sale 2024 is scheduled to run from November 27, 2024, till December 4, 2024, ending just a couple of weeks before the commencement of the Steam Winter Sale 2024.
When is the Steam Halloween Sale 2024?
The Steam Halloween Sale 2024 will commence on October 28, 2024, and will stay live till November 4, 2024.
When is the Steam Black Friday Sale 2024?
The Steam Balck Friday Sale is scheduled for November 21, 2024, and will stay live till November 28, 2024.
Whether you're on the lookout for the latest AAA title or want to pick up that one indie game your friends recommended to you more than a year ago, Steam Sales are not to be ignored.
Steam Sales serve as a celebration of PC gaming as a whole, something that ends up attracting millions of PC players to the platform, not only for the discounts and offers, but also for the community aspect of gaming.