When is the next Steam Sale in 2024?

In the past, keeping track of the annual Steam Sale dates and schedule used to be quite an arduous task. However, with the help of exceptional tools like SteamDB, and Steam's own annual sale calendar, you can easily ensure that your wallet is ready to tackle the Steam sales head-on.

Nowadays, if you want to keep track of the next Steam Sale, you won't have to look very far. Steam usually makes the announcement ahead of time on their social platforms and the PC client itself. Currently, you can look forward to the Steam Spring Sale, which is set to begin on March 14, 2024. It will run until March 21, 2024.

If you want a comprehensive look at all the upcoming Steam Sales, look no further than this guide.

All Steam Sale dates in 2024

Steam Sales previously used to be limited to seasonal ones, giving PC players access to a host of AAA and indie games, at massively discounted prices. While the Steam seasonal sales are still a thing, Steam also regularly hosts numerous other sales, themed around different video game genres, sub-genres, and more.

Here's a look at all the Steam Sale dates in 2024:

Capitalism and Economy Fest: January 8, 2024 - January 15, 2024

January 8, 2024 - January 15, 2024 Pirates vs. Ninjas Fest: January 22, 2024 - January 29, 2024

January 22, 2024 - January 29, 2024 Lunar New Year Sale: February 7, 2024 - February 16, 2024

February 7, 2024 - February 16, 2024 Remote Play Together Fest: February 12, 2024 - February 19, 2024

February 12, 2024 - February 19, 2024 Dinos vs. Robots Fest: February 26, 2024 - March 4, 2024

February 26, 2024 - March 4, 2024 Steam Spring Sale: March 14, 2024 - March 21, 2024

March 14, 2024 - March 21, 2024 Deckbuilders Fest: March 25, 2024 - April 1, 2024

March 25, 2024 - April 1, 2024 FPS Fest: April 15, 2024 - April 22, 2024

April 15, 2024 - April 22, 2024 Farming Fest: April 29 - May 6, 2024

April 29 - May 6, 2024 Endless Replayability Fest: May 13, 2024 - May 20, 2024

May 13, 2024 - May 20, 2024 Open World Survival Crafting Fest: May 27, 2024 - June 3, 2024

May 27, 2024 - June 3, 2024 Steam Summer Sale: June 27, 2024 - July 11, 2024

June 27, 2024 - July 11, 2024 Tower Defense Fest: July 29, 2024 - August 5, 2024

July 29, 2024 - August 5, 2024 Fighting Games Fest: August 5, 2024 - August 12, 2024

August 5, 2024 - August 12, 2024 Rhythm Fest: August 19, 2024 - August 26, 2024

August 19, 2024 - August 26, 2024 Space Exploration Fest: September 2, 2024 - September 9, 2024

September 2, 2024 - September 9, 2024 Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Fest: September 16, 2024 - September 23, 2024

September 16, 2024 - September 23, 2024 Turn-based RPG Fest: September 30, 2024 - October 7, 2024

September 30, 2024 - October 7, 2024 Steam Scream Fest 3: October 28, 2024 - November 4, 2024

October 28, 2024 - November 4, 2024 Cooking Fest: November 11, 2024 - November 18, 2024

November 11, 2024 - November 18, 2024 Steam Autumn Sale: November 27, 2024 - December 4, 2024

November 27, 2024 - December 4, 2024 Steam Winter Sale: December 19, 2024 - January 2, 2025

While the Steam seasonal sales are the ones to look out for if you're planning to grab the latest and greatest deals on AAA and indie PC titles, the smaller ones like the Lunar New Year and the Remote Play Together sales are also quite significant, as they feature some really stellar deals and discounts.

Do note that Steam also hosts other smaller sales throughout the year, and we will be updating this article with more information related to these sales as they go live.

Next Steam Sale countdown

When is the Steam Spring Sale 2024?

As of writing this article, the next big Steam sale is the Steam Spring Sale 2024, starting from March 14, 2024, till March 21, 2024.

When is the Steam Summer Sale 2024?

The Steam Summer Sale 2024 is scheduled for June 27, 2024, and will stay live till July 11, 2024.

When is the Steam Winter Sale 2024?

The Steam Winter Sale 2024 is scheduled for December 19, 2024, and will stay live till January 2, 2025.

When is the Steam Autumn Sale 2024?

The Steam Autumn Sale 2024 is scheduled to run from November 27, 2024, till December 4, 2024, ending just a couple of weeks before the commencement of the Steam Winter Sale 2024.

When is the Steam Halloween Sale 2024?

The Steam Halloween Sale 2024 will commence on October 28, 2024, and will stay live till November 4, 2024.

When is the Steam Black Friday Sale 2024?

The Steam Balck Friday Sale is scheduled for November 21, 2024, and will stay live till November 28, 2024.

Whether you're on the lookout for the latest AAA title or want to pick up that one indie game your friends recommended to you more than a year ago, Steam Sales are not to be ignored.

Steam Sales serve as a celebration of PC gaming as a whole, something that ends up attracting millions of PC players to the platform, not only for the discounts and offers, but also for the community aspect of gaming.