Best indie games set to release in 2024

2023 was an exciting year for the gaming industry, with many remarkable new indie games released. However, 2024 is already shaping up to be a nail-biter. The coming year will similarly be jam-packed with notable releases. Indie games have always been fascinating as the small developers put their effort into making some of the most creative releases on the market.

From puzzle games to story-driven RPG adventures and metroidvanias, there are plenty of new indie games to look forward to in 2024. The following article will highlight some of the amazing upcoming indie releases you can expect to enjoy in the coming year.

Note: This list is a work in progress. It will be updated according to future game reveals or if some upcoming titles get a release window in 2024.

Indie games which will be released in 2024

1) Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive is a first-person horror survival title with a heavy emphasis on driving a vehicle. Set in a dystopian world, you set out to learn more about this strange Olympic Exclusion Zone and strive to avoid all of its perils with each run. To survive, you must drive about and hunt for materials in an area filled with strange anomalies and other hazards.

Expected release date: 22 February, 2024

22 February, 2024 Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5

2) Little Kitty, Big City

2024 even has something for all animal and cat lovers out there. Little Kitty, Big City puts you in the paws of a small cat as it gets lost in a city. You must find your way home while engaging in bizarre activities like stealing fish, befriending other animals, and exploring the city's alleyways. If you wish, you can also put hats on this indie game's fluffy "pawtagonist"!

Expected release date: TBA but 2024

TBA but 2024 Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch

3) Hades 2

One of the most anticipated indie games is set to be released in early access during the latter half of 2024. You will play as the demigod witch Melinoe as she sets on a quest to defeat the titan Chronos and save her father. The gameplay will remain unchanged, but Melinoe will likely gain new weapons and power-ups to assist her in her journey.

Expected release date: TBA but 2024

TBA but 2024 Platforms: TBA but most likely PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

4) Été

Indie games have always brought innovative concepts to the table to provide gamers with a relaxing and fun time, and Impossible's upcoming debut title is no exception. In Été, you take on the role of a painter hunting for inspiration amid the city of Montreal. The stunning watercolor painting-inspired art style is what really sets this upcoming puzzle game apart.

Expected release date: TBA but 2024

TBA but 2024 Platforms: TBA but most likely PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5

5) Tiny Glade

Tiny Glade is an upcoming sandbox builder from developer Pounce Light that is all about going at your own pace and exploring to create your comfortable dioramas. You can build castles according to your taste and experiment with them as much as you like.

Expected release date: TBA but 2024

TBA but 2024 Platforms: PC

6) The Gecko Gods

Super Rare Games' The Gecko Gods is an upcoming puzzle-platformer indie game developed by Inresin. As the name suggests, you will take on the role of a Gecko and crawl, jump, and platform across a small island to unravel its mysteries. Jonathan Binns, Senior Brand Manager at SRG, cited 2024 as the game's release year on the official PlayStation blog.

Expected release date: TBA but 2024

TBA but 2024 Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch

7) Hauntii

In this puzzle game, you'll take on the role of Hauntii, the titular protagonist and a ghost, and explore a fascinating realm in search of answers. You can use numerous surrounding objects to solve puzzles or fight enemies as you go through the game's levels. Hauntii also features a hand-drawn art style that employs line drawings to give this indie game a distinctive look.

Expected release date: TBA but 2024

TBA but 2024 Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X

