Top 5 puzzle games to play on your phone

Puzzle games have become incredibly popular because they provide players with fun, intuitive gameplay enhanced by beautiful, vibrant visuals. These are not only mentally stimulating but also bring about endless hours of enjoyment on the go.

The large number of puzzle games accessible on mobile devices can make picking the right one challenging. Hence, this article ranks the five best options to choose from.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Grindstone and 4 more puzzle games that you can play on your phone

5) Grindstone

Platform - iOS, MacOS, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox series X/S

iOS, MacOS, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox series X/S Price - $19.99

Grindstone is a unique game that can be entertaining and challenging. You play as Jorj, a powerful warrior who must navigate a level that resembles a maze while avoiding obstacles and acquiring resources. The gameplay gives a satisfying sense of growth as you level up your character and unlock new abilities.

One of the best things about Grindstone is its vibrant and colorful art design, which keeps the game enjoyable even after hours of play. All things considered, Grindstone is a great pick for fans of open-world role-playing and puzzle games.

4) Threes!

An in-game screenshot from Threes! (Image via App Store by Apple)

Platform- Android and iOS

Android and iOS Price - free on both iOS and Android

Threes! Freeplay is published by Sirvo LLC back in 2014. Despite being straightforward, the "Threes!" repeated number combination is incredibly addictive, and as you combine, it cleverly intensifies. It has that exquisite simplicity that certain puzzle games hit on, which is why it's so amazing. If you appreciate solving number puzzles, it is highly encouraged to check out this game.

3) The Almost Gone

An in-game screenshot from the game The Almost Gone (Image via Happy Volcano)

Platform - iOS, Android, Microsoft Windows and Nintendo Switch

iOS, Android, Microsoft Windows and Nintendo Switch Price - Steam - $9.99, iOS- $3.99, Playstore - $3.99, Nintendo Switch - $9.99

Happy Volcano is the creator of the puzzle game The Almost Gone, which was released in 2020. The gameplay is akin to that of the immensely popular Monument Valley. Almost Gone uses the Unity engine to power its stunning graphics and visuals. The story develops as you explore the beautifully rendered exteriors and interiors.

These amazing, vibrant graphics and captivating action make The Almost Gone worth playing, even though it's short.

2) Monument Valley

An in-game screenshot from Monument Valley (Image via ustwo games)

Platform- Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows and Windows phone

Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows and Windows phone Price - iOS & Android - $ 3.99, Steam - $7.99 and Microsoft Store - $3.99

Monument Valley, arguably one of the greatest puzzle games ever created for mobile devices, is understated and sophisticated but offers a wide range of problem-solving experiences. Treating each challenge like an optical illusion lets you manipulate the area in newer ways to discover a path for your character, the princess, to cross.

This game mechanic is the most memorable. Every puzzle also depicts a meticulously constructed miniature diorama with several stories and architectural details.

Monument Valley is available on Android, iOS, and PC(steam), allowing the community to enjoy this game on multiple devices.

1) Mini Metro

An in-game screenshot from the title Mini Metro (Image via Google Play)

Platform- Nintendo Switch, Android, Linux, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows and macOS

Nintendo Switch, Android, Linux, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows and macOS Price- Google Playstore - $0.99, App Store - $3.99, Steam, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Store - $9.99

What keeps the world turning is logistics, and using this concept, Dinosaur Polo Club develops a humorous, minimalist puzzle concerning the arrangement and sequencing of an urban setting known as Mini Metro. The game involves scheduling actions to achieve particular objectives and ensuring the appropriate trains arrive at the right time. Certain puzzle games excessively depend on viewpoint changes or deceiving you; nevertheless, Mini Metro does not.

The demands are upfront and always evident in the needs and requirements of the riddles. The only thing the player needs to provide is the path ahead, the essential link that will bridge the divide and bring everything together.

This concludes our top five puzzle games to play on your phone.