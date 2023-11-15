Nintendo Indie World Showcase November 2023: Shantae Advance Risky Revolution, Outer Wilds, and more

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase November 2023 provided Switch players with a roadmap of what to expect in the foreseeable future. The list of titles includes quite a few exciting names, such as the long-awaited port of Outer Wilds, the two-decade-in-the-making Shantae sequel, and plenty more. The event had something for everybody.

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase was held on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, from 9 am PST / 12 pm EST. Running a little over the 20-minute mark, it shed light on new games that will debut on the Switch in 2023 and 2024.

Nintendo Indie World Showcase 2023 recap

The following announcements were made at the recent Nintendo Indie World Showcase event:

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution - Initially in development back in 2001, a Shantae sequel is finally arriving on the Nintendo Switch in 2024. The majority of the original team has been reassembled and put to the task. A four-player local multiplayer battle mode will also be included.

- Initially in development back in 2001, a Shantae sequel is finally arriving on the Nintendo Switch in 2024. The majority of the original team has been reassembled and put to the task. A four-player local multiplayer battle mode will also be included. Outer Wilds - This space-exploration indie masterpiece is finally arriving on Nintendo's Switch, with the release date being set for December 7, 2023. Players can already pre-order it using a discounted deal from the Nintendo website. The holidays mark the perfect time to enjoy this time loop delight.

- This space-exploration indie masterpiece is finally arriving on Nintendo's Switch, with the release date being set for December 7, 2023. Players can already pre-order it using a discounted deal from the Nintendo website. The holidays mark the perfect time to enjoy this time loop delight. Howl - Boasting a unique ink on handmade paper esthetic, the game has been available on the Switch since November 14. Moreover, gamers also try a free demo of this title. This turn-based tactical title revolves around a howl-borne plague and a deaf protagonist searching for a cure.

- Boasting a unique ink on handmade paper esthetic, the game has been available on the Switch since November 14. Moreover, gamers also try a free demo of this title. This turn-based tactical title revolves around a howl-borne plague and a deaf protagonist searching for a cure. Core Keeper - The title will arrive on the Nintendo Switch sometime in Summer 2024. Procedurally generated biomes await players who can band up with seven others to make bases, craft, mine, farm, and more in this game.

- The title will arrive on the Nintendo Switch sometime in Summer 2024. Procedurally generated biomes await players who can band up with seven others to make bases, craft, mine, farm, and more in this game. On Your Tail - Explore the village of Borgo Marina, collect Clue Cards, and fish in this life-simulation title. On Your Tail is set to arrive in 2024, initially exclusively on Switch.

- Explore the village of Borgo Marina, collect Clue Cards, and fish in this life-simulation title. On Your Tail is set to arrive in 2024, initially exclusively on Switch. Blade Chimera - Showcased at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, Blade Chimera is set in a dystopic Osaka where the protagonist is trusted with the Lumina Sword. This weapon has the unique ability to slash through time. Players will get to try the 2D side-scrolling game out when it arrives on the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2024.

- Showcased at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, Blade Chimera is set in a dystopic Osaka where the protagonist is trusted with the Lumina Sword. This weapon has the unique ability to slash through time. Players will get to try the 2D side-scrolling game out when it arrives on the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2024. Backpack Hero - Backpack Hero is a deck-building title with roguelike mechanics in play. The official description on Steam (where it is currently available on Early Access) describes that players will "collect rare items, organize [their] backpack, and vanquish [their] foes."

- Backpack Hero is a deck-building title with roguelike mechanics in play. The official description on Steam (where it is currently available on Early Access) describes that players will "collect rare items, organize [their] backpack, and vanquish [their] foes." A Highland Song - The platformer will take players on a trip to the Scottish highlands, filled with ambient music accompanying their journey. The game will arrive on Nintendo's Switch on December 5.

- The platformer will take players on a trip to the Scottish highlands, filled with ambient music accompanying their journey. The game will arrive on Nintendo's Switch on December 5. Death Trick: Double Blind - In this sleuth-driven title, players will take the mantle of a magician and an amnesiac detective to find out what happened with the disappearance of Hattie, another magician. The game arrives on the Nintendo Switch in 2024. A free demo is currently available.

- In this sleuth-driven title, players will take the mantle of a magician and an amnesiac detective to find out what happened with the disappearance of Hattie, another magician. The game arrives on the Nintendo Switch in 2024. A free demo is currently available. Moonstone Island - Another deck-building game, it boasts 100 procedurally generated islands where players can craft, brew, farm, build, and more. It will arrive on the Nintendo Switch in the Spring of 2024. It will be a timed console exclusive.

- Another deck-building game, it boasts 100 procedurally generated islands where players can craft, brew, farm, build, and more. It will arrive on the Nintendo Switch in the Spring of 2024. It will be a timed console exclusive. Planet of Lana - As revealed at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, the much-awaited Planet of Lana will make its way to the Switch in Spring 2024.

- As revealed at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, the much-awaited Planet of Lana will make its way to the Switch in Spring 2024. The Star Named EOS - Arriving in Spring 2024, The Star Named EOS will take players on a trip where they will have to solve puzzles and help the protagonist figure out the mystery of their mother's absence.

- Arriving in Spring 2024, The Star Named EOS will take players on a trip where they will have to solve puzzles and help the protagonist figure out the mystery of their mother's absence. Urban Myth Dissolution Center - Yet another mystery game revealed at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, Urban Myth Dissolution Center will have you delve into cursed relics and haunted dimensional anomalies in 2024.

- Yet another mystery game revealed at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, Urban Myth Dissolution Center will have you delve into cursed relics and haunted dimensional anomalies in 2024. Heavenly Bodies - A physics-based puzzle title arriving on the Nintendo Switch in February 2024. The game takes place on a 1970s space station in "physically stimulated stellar scenarios."

- A physics-based puzzle title arriving on the Nintendo Switch in February 2024. The game takes place on a 1970s space station in "physically stimulated stellar scenarios." Braid: Anniversary Edition - Announced at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, the remaster of the iconic title will arrive on the handheld on April 30, 2024.

- Announced at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, the remaster of the iconic title will arrive on the handheld on April 30, 2024. The Gecko Gods - Coming to Nintendo Switch in Spring 2024, players will step into the feet of a gecko in this platformer.

- Coming to Nintendo Switch in Spring 2024, players will step into the feet of a gecko in this platformer. Enjoy the Diner - Another mystery game, Enjoy the Diner is available now on Nintendo Switch.

- Another mystery game, Enjoy the Diner is available now on Nintendo Switch. Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist - An adventure game revolving around painting, it was released on Nintendo Switch on November 14, 2023.

That is all you need to know about the Nintendo Indie Showcase in November 2023.

We are eager to try out Outer Wilds, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, and the other titles mentioned above on Nintendo Switch. Keep an eye out on our coverage to learn more about the same.