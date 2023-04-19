All Nintendo Switch announcements from Indie World Showcase (April 2023)

The latest Indie World highlights have unearthed some solid indie games that are set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch platform. The 20-minute-long showcase featured games from various publishers and developers around the globe. Filled with both big and small names, they further bolster the already strong list of independent titles on the platform.

For those who missed out on the livestream, worry not. We have compiled a list of everything unveiled at the latest Indie World Showcase.

Everything announced at the latest Nintendo Indie World Showcase

The recently concluded showcase encompassed a wide variety of genres, ranging from puzzle games and platformers to life-sims and roguelites. Some of the major highlights include release dates and launch windows for long-awaited titles.

These include Blasphemous 2, Rift of the Necrodancer, and Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. However, a bunch of lesser-known titles were featured as well. Without further ado, here are all the Nintendo Switch games shown off via the livestream:

Mineko's Night Market (September 18, 2023) - Humble Games/Meowza Games

My Time at Sandrock (Summer 2023) - PM Studios/Pathea Games

PlateUp! (October 2023) - Yogscast Games/It's happening

Quilts and Cats of Calico (Fall 2023) - Monster Couch

Rift of the Necrodancer (TBA 2023) - Brace Yourself Games/Tic Toc Games

A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers DLC (June 2023) - Secret Mode/Max Inferno

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon: Puzzler's Pack DLC (Spring 2023) - Yacht Club Games/Vine

Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith update (April 24, 2023) - Devolver Digital/Massive Monster

ANIMAL WELL (Early 2024) - Bigmode/Shared Memory

Crime O'Clock (June 30, 2023) - Just For Games/Bad Seed

Teslagrad 2 + Teslagrad Remastered (Available Now) - Modus Games/Rain Games

Shadows Over Loathing (Available Now Digitally/Physical Version releases Fall 2023) - Asymmetric Games LLC

Blasphemous 2 (Summer 2023) - Team17/The Game Kitchen

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals (July 12, 2023) - Neflix/Night School Studio

Paper Trail (August 2023) - Newtangled Games

Little Kitty, Big City (TBA 2024) - Double Dagger Studio

Chants of Sennaar (September 5, 2023) - Focus Entertainment/Rundisc

Brotato (TBA 2023) - Seaven Studio/Blobfish

Escape Academy: The Complete Edition (Fall 2023) - iam8bit/Skybound Games/Coin Crew Games

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach (Available Now) - ScottGames/Steel Wool Studios

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (August 18, 2023) - Team Reptile

That brings it to about a couple dozen announcements. In a nutshell, there is something for every kind of player here. Some of these are minor DLC updates for current games, such as Cult of the Lamb. They should still offer players ample reason to revisit these titles.

For example, rogue-like fans on Nintendo Switch should not give Brotato a miss. Meanwhile, PlateUp! adds the Overcooked gameplay to the randomized formula. Unfortunately, much-awaited indie releases like Hollow Knight: Silksong and Hades 2 are still nowhere to be seen.

While that is disappointing, Nintendo is known to host a handful of Indie World showcases every year. Since we have just begun with 2023, fans can expect to look forward to more indie goodness with future events.

