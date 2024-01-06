The best JRPGs, or Japanese role-playing games, present fascinating adventures with colorful characters. These titles are known for their engaging stories, fun side quests, and, sometimes, unique backdrops. The best modern JRPGs capture the spirit of their 16-bit progenitors while embracing cutting-edge technological advances.

The upcoming PlayStation exclusive, Rise of the Ronin, is one of the most anticipated JRPGs hitting the market in March 2024. With two more months to go before its launch — as it is only January now — people might want to pick up some games to pass their time. Hence, this article will list some of the best JRPGs available in the market that you can play while waiting for Rise of the Ronin.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Nioh, Nier Automata, and other best JRPGs to play while waiting for Rise of the Ronin

1) Fate/Samurai Remnant

You will team up with legendary historical figures as you attempt to survive the Waxing Moon Ritual (Image via Koei-Tecmo)

Fate is a popular visual novel franchise with various spinoffs, including the popular gacha game Fate/Grand Order. While many people have heard of this title, Type-Moon and Koei Tecmo collaborated on Samurai Remnant. This is a hack-and-slash, semi-open world JRPG released in 2023.

The title is set during Japan's Edo period and puts you in the shoes of famed Japanese swordsman Iori Miyamoto, the legendary Mushashi Miyamoto's adopted son and protege. As you attempt to survive the Waxing Moon ceremony, you will form alliances with legendary mythological figures such as Cu Chulainn and Arjuna.

2) Nioh

Nioh is another game set in medieval Japan (Image via Team Ninja)

While waiting for Rise of the Ronin, you can check out another game made by its developer, Team Ninja.

Nioh is an action RPG with a slight soulslike element that takes you to Japan in the 1600s. You play as an Irish samurai called William in a dark fantasy take on the Sengoku period of this country. Nioh is one of the best JRPGs that will keep you occupied until Rise of the Ronin eventually releases.

This title is heavily influenced by Buddhist and Japanese mythologies in terms of its design and art style. You have a plethora of options to deal with this game's various supernatural foes, including melee weapons like katanas to polearms as well as ranged options such as cannons.

3) Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise takes you to the fictional lands of Dahna (Image via Bandai Namco)

Bandai Namco's latest entry in the Tales series is one of the best JRPGs you can play while waiting for Team Ninja's upcoming title. Released in 2021, Tales of Arise offers one of the most breathtaking art styles and superb real-time combat. Furthermore, it has a well-written plot and a diverse cast of characters.

The game also received a DLC in 2023, which further builds on its world. Tales of Arise's deep themes involving racial discrimination and class structure distinguishes it as one of the best JRPGs. In it, the main characters from two opposing groups team up to save the planet from seeming catastrophe,

The development of these heroes throughout the game is also well-written. For instance, they gradually get closer, shedding their prejudices and loneliness.

4) Nier: Automata

Glory to Mankind! (Image via Square Enix)

Nier: Automata is widely regarded as one of the best JRPGs ever created, and for good reason. Looking at it, one may think this is an action-packed video game with beautiful characters. However, only after playing it does one realize the genius of this title's design. This game has three protagonists.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has been exiled to the moon by the hands of their creations, the machines, this group of battle androids have been tasked to reclaim Earth.

A philosophical and thought-provoking narrative with enjoyable boss battles, hack-and-slash action-oriented gameplay, as well as amazing soundtracks makes Nier Automata one of the best JRPGs you can play today.

5) Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

Dragon's Dogma 2 is also another RPG releasing this year (Image via Capcom)

Dragon's Dogma 2 is releasing on the same day as Rise of the Ronin, March 22, 2024. Thus, it might be a good time to pick up its predecessor, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. The title is an open-world action-adventure JRPG with spectacular boss battles and challenging gameplay to keep you engaged.

In it, you play as a chosen hero, the Arisen. Your heart gets stolen by a dragon as you attempt to fight it after it attacks your village. Subsequently, you travel through the Duchy of Gransys, assisted by three AI companions known as Pawns.

Dragon's Dogma also has a rich class system, and you can use various weapons to take down the game's big, challenging bosses.