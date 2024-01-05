5 best action adventure games to play while waiting for Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2012 original, an action RPG developed by Capcom. The sequel takes place in the same world, albeit with major improvements, such as a larger map, upgraded visuals, and refined combat. Dragon's Dogma 2 will be released on March 22, 2024, across the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The wait is long, but players itching for more classic Dragon's Dogma combat and setting can still immerse themselves in other recently released RPG action-adventure titles. A list of five such game recommendations can be found below.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

5 games to try before Dragon's Dogma 2 releases

Dragon's Dogma is a rather unique game, blending together classic RPG elements with complex, fun hack-and-slash combat. While the games in this list are not representative of the entire Dragon's Dogma 2 experience, they do possess certain parts — in particular, fun combat and a medieval fantasy setting — that make them worth a try:

1) Dragon's Dogma

The original Dragon's Dogma is worth playing, even today (Image via Capcom)

With the release of Dragon's Dogma 2 fast approaching, now is as good a time as any to play the original 2012 release. Despite its age, Dragon's Dogma has held up rather marvelously thanks to its extensive RPG elements and intriguing hack-and-slash formula that many consider to this day as a benchmark. Playing through the original is also a great way to experience the story and setting in preparation for the sequel.

An enhanced version titled Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is available on modern platforms such as Steam and PlayStation 5. It also includes previously released DLC bundled together into one package.

2) Dragon Age series

Dragon Age Origins is a solid entry in the franchise (Image via BioWare)

Much like Dragon's Dogma — and by extension Dragon's Dogma 2 — the Dragon Age series is focused on medieval fantasy. The series has a total of three entries, with a fourth (Dreadwolf) in active development. All three games are available on PC, making them very accessible.

While possessing a different combat style, arguably not as refined as Dragon's Dogma, the Dragon Age series presents an intriguing story filled with action-adventure elements that make them well worth the playthroughs.

3) Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI features amazing combat (Image via Square Enix)

The latest mainline entry in the Final Fantasy franchise, Final Fantasy XVI, is an action RPG that marks a return to its medieval fantasy roots. Unlike earlier entries in the series, however, FFXVI follows a Devil May Cry-esque combat system while retaining the charm and minor RPG elements the series is renowned for.

Final Fantasy XVI is an excellent action-adventure RPG worth playing while waiting for Dragon's Dogma 2. Readers must note that FFXVI is currently a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

4) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt remains a classic (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The third entry in CD Projekt Red's The Witcher series, Wild Hunt, is a third-person action-adventure RPG. Players are thrust into a captivating world crafted by author Andrzej Sapkowski, stepping into the shoes of Geralt of Rivia — a monster hunter for hire. The Witcher 3 possesses an excellent narrative, coupled with real-time combat, that earned it multiple Game of The Year awards.

The game has since received two major story expansions and frequently appears on sale across both PC and console, making it a solid recommendation.

5) Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the best games from last year (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the third entry in the renowned RPG franchise. Following similar fantasy themes and RPG tropes as Dragon's Dogma 2, the game boasts a riveting 50 to 100-hour campaign, alongside side quests. Unlike Dragon's Dogma, however, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a turn-based game. Despite this massive shift in gameplay, Larian Studios' latest offering remains one of the best games to play in 2024.

The game was released for the PC on August 3, 2023, followed by PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions on December 8, 2023.

