Sportskeeda's picks: 10 best games of 2023

With only a few days left till a change in the calendar, we sat down to look at the best games of 2023 and everything the video game industry had in store this year. Preparing a list of the 10 best games is a difficult affair, with everyone offering their own picks and choices. A consensus has finally been reached, and we back the names we mention below.

There might be some inclusions and misses that raise a few eyebrows. We also decided not to include remakes in the mix. Nevertheless, here are the 10 best games of 2023 ranked in no particular order that we think you should try out.

Hi-Fi Rush (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Hi-Fi Rush

Read our review

Available on PC, Xbox Series X|S

When it was released, Hi-Fi Rush was an unexpected albeit delightful surprise. There wasn't anything to suggest that those involved with the project were working on it. It was announced on January 25, 2023, and launched on the very same day.

Hi-Fi Rush exceeded expectations, with critics praising its artwork, platformer mechanics, and world design. The rhythm-based game boasts a strong cast and groovy soundtrack, making it a must-try.

Sea of Stars (Image via Sabotage Studio)

Sea of Stars

Read our review

Available on PC, Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch

The retro-styled RPG worked on its genre's formula and managed to innovate it and push the boundaries. With the pixel aesthetic, excellent world design, heartfelt narrative, and beautiful soundtracks, the game shines through and through amidst a sea of RPGs that arrived this year.

Our review aptly called Sea of Stars "a love letter to the past retro RPG greats," and we simply can't recommend it enough.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Read our review

Available on PlayStation 5

Is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 a perfect superhero title? No. It has its flaws and ones that become clearer once some time has passed since you completed it and you think about it. Yet, it finds a place on our list of best games of 2023 because of how Insomniac Games manages to evoke both the ethos and pathos of the figure of Spider-Man in a game that keeps you hooked.

The gorgeous expanded in-game world is complimented well by new traversal mechanics. Two playable Spider-Man add to the overall fun, with the developers providing near-seamless transitions between them. Yet, the crown jewel of the entire offering is its story.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Image via Nintendo)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Read our review

Available on Nintendo Switch

We called Super Mario Bros. Wonder one of the best 2D Mario games ever, and we stand by that statement. The gameplay, visual style, stage design, and available characters make this title that no self-proclaimed lover of the series should miss out on.

For those who are just starting out on their Mario journey, fret not. You will also enjoy Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Dave the Diver (Image via MINTROCKET)

Dave the Diver

Read our review

Available on PC and Nintendo Switch

As I poured hours after hours into Dave the Diver, I was reminded of a tower-building game I used to play. There, I had to stack floors on top of each other. As the tower's height increased, it swayed. it was harder and harder to make sure it didn't topple over.

And here is where my digression segues in - Dave the Diver manages to stack a variety of mini-games and mechanics on top of each other in an outlandish concoction, yet never topples over. Saying anything more might just take away from your experience diving in.

Alan Wake 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Alan Wake 2

Read our review

Available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5

It is no surprise that Alan Wake 2 has made its place on the list of best games of 2023. Its exhilarating visual display rightfully pushes the boundaries for PC gaming, while the level design, ambiance, and soundscape keep players engaged.

Notwithstanding its few hiccups, Alan Wake 2 is an excellent offering from Remedy that perfectly builds up on the legacy of the first game. Several year-ending accolades further cement its acclaim.

Cocoon (Image via Annapurna Interactive)

Cocoon

Available on PC, Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch

Cocoon is the game that you pick up while huddled up in your blanket during a cold winter night. The vivid color palette, the distinct world design, and the intuitive puzzles are accompanied by a beautiful art style and soundscape. The riddles will truly have you scratching your head before you figure it out in a 'Eureka' moment.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Read our review

Available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5

You might ask if it is fair to include a DLC in the list of best games of 2023, especially when the main title was released initially in a broken state. Well, the sheer beauty of Phantom Liberty forced us to pencil it in.

Boasting a star-studded list of actors bringing its characters to life, the expansion offers a tightly woven narrative that doesn't miss a beat. On top of that, Dogtown's cityscape is the perfect stage for the action that plays out and the story it tells.

Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3

Read our review

Available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5

The RPG genre saw quite a few excellent titles this year, but none shines brighter than Baldur's Gate 3, likely to no one's surprise. It has effectively become the yardstick on what to expect from an offering in the genre, with critics raving about its story, gameplay, characters, and world exploration.

The title has bagged numerous accolades at the recent awards ceremonies, including the coveted Game of the Year title at The Game Awards 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Read our review

Available on Nintendo Switch

It is hard to imagine a best games of 2023 list without The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on it. Nintendo has yet again managed to create a Zelda title that will be talked about and enjoyed by plenty for years to come.

Be it the non-linear exploration of a vast world or the limitless crafting possibilities, the game truly manages to provide an experience that fans have been eagerly waiting for ever since the announcement.

10 best games of 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

2023 was a year of both highs and lows in the video game industry. On the one hand, we got to enjoy plenty of excellent titles, some of which are mentioned above. On the other, we saw games that were released in a broken state. Nevertheless, with the year in the books, we eagerly await whatever lies ahead in 2024.