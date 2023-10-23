Super Mario Bros. Wonder review: One of the best 2D Mario games ever

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a game I’ve been dying to play since it was first revealed. Truthfully, while I’m a fan of the franchise, I prefer the 2D Mario games. I grew up in the 1980s and prefer the classic SMB1-3 and World titles. The 3D games are great but not what I’m looking for. However, Wonder feels like a blend of the original trilogy, Super Mario World, and the more modern New Super Mario Bros, without feeling too derivative.

Whether alone or in multiplayer, I think Super Mario Bros. Wonder will captivate a whole new generation of video game players. It very much has its charm, its own identity. While it has all the features fans expect: secrets, incredible powerups, and great gameplay, it still feels unique compared to other games in the franchise. There’s a lot to love here.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is fun for everyone

Don't miss the trippy Wonder Flowers! (Image via Nintendo)

The story of Super Mario Bros. Wonder isn’t going to win any cinematic awards, but that’s okay - it does exactly what it needs to. It shows us the villains, Bowser and Bowser Jr., and gives us a new world to defend from them.

It takes place in The Flower Kingdom, a series of worlds connected via the Petal Isles. It’s a brilliant visual design. In the center of it all, Bowser, who has taken control of the kingdom’s castle, becomes one with it.

While the story isn’t anything to write home about, it is exactly what I hoped for: A new world to explore and awesome characters to play as. That’s one of the huge things people need to pay attention to in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. You have a massive roster of characters, and honestly, it doesn’t matter who you pick, with one notable exception.

It doesn't matter which character you choose - just have fun! (Image via Nintendo)

All the characters play the same way, except the Yoshis and Rabbid, named Nabbit. These are considered “easy mode” characters that take no damage. Conversely, they also don’t gain powerups. Why have these? So young kids can play together with parents and siblings.

They can still contribute and have fun as a group while not being able to unlock all the game secrets alone. What fun would that be?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder features amazing new gameplay mechanics and powerups

It's so fun to smack enemies with the Elephant trunk (Image via Nintendo)

One of the most important things a Super Mario game needs is fun powerups. Super Mario Bros. Wonder sure doesn’t disappoint there, either. Among these are the Elephant, the Water/Bubble Flower, and the Drill Hat. In addition, the return of stocking an extra powerup is back so that you can store something for later.

However, Unlike Super Mario World, you don’t have to use it immediately. Even if you take a hit, you can choose when and where to activate your stored power. But sadly, there are no real flying abilities - no Cape, no Raccoon leaf - Sorry, SMB 3 fans. But thanks to the new Badge system, you can get close.

Badges are bonuses you can equip that are unlocked throughout the game. You might buy them in shops or complete challenge stages to get them. These represent so many amazing powers throughout the series - and some fun new stuff. For example, one of them lets you live the first time you fall into a pit, lava, poison, et cetera.

The Parachute Cap is one of my personal favorites (Image via Nintendo)

Others give you familiar powers, like an extra high, floaty jump, a parachute cap, or the ability to wall jump. In addition to a wall bounce, you can wall jump to get just a bit higher, then wall bounce. A nice wide assortment of these makes gameplay as easy as you feel it needs to be.

While I personally feel Super Mario Bros. Wonder is pretty easy, there are complex stages, and the badge challenges progress in difficulty as you go through the game. The gameplay is pretty standard, though: Complete a stage get a Wonder Seed.

You use those to unlock other parts of the world. Most stages also have extra Wonder Seeds to collect, requiring little exploration and sometimes puzzle-solving. Besides, it’s pretty standard, fast-paced 2D Super Mario Bros. fun. The stages are mostly fairly easy, but it’s supposed to be a game that everyone can play and enjoy. No complaints from me there.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has more than just regular stages to play

Gotta go fast against Wiggler! (Image via Nintendo)

There are lots of secrets in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, as well as optional challenges. I’ve encountered around five special types of stages, all incredibly fun to play. KO Arenas act as enemy gauntlets where you gain two powerups and have to go through them as quickly as possible.

You also have Break Time stages, which are cute, fun little challenges. Wiggler Races pit you against a Wiggler enemy, where you first try to get to the end of an obstacle-filled stage. You also have puzzle stages (Search Party) and Badge Challenges. There are many ways to break up the gameplay and try different things, and it’s all worth doing.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is beautiful, and each zone has its own aesthetic

I love the various aesthetics in Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Image via Nintendo)

The vibrant color palette of Super Mario Bros. Wonder is not lost on me. While it’s not a game with a lot of voice acting, it has tons of charm and personality. The enemies look great, and it’s typically clear where you can and cannot stand.

Each world in the Flower Kingdom has its own aesthetic and visual style. You have linear parts of a world and others that are open-ended, with secrets to uncover, and that’s all made pretty clear by an easy-to-understand world map layout. The music is brilliant, and while it’s not the best Super Mario Bros. OST, it’s up there with those classic games.

In Conclusion

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has something for the whole family (Image via Nintendo)

I haven’t had this much fun in a Super Mario Bros. game since Super Mario World. It’s an incredible experience, and I can’t wait to play multiplayer with my friends. The gameplay is sharp, the visuals are bright and colorful, and the possibilities are endless. I haven’t been this excited to boot up a Mario game probably since Super Mario World on the Super Nintendo.

If you’ve missed playing 2D Super Mario games, this will be the one you want to pick up. It’s got lots of charisma, and thanks to the Badges, there are so many ways to play each stage in the game. It is one of the best Mario games ever.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Simply put, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is incredible (Image via Sportskeeda)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Reviewed On: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 20, 2023

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo