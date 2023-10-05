Best ways to make Iori stronger in Fate Samurai Remnant

Fate Samurai Remnant is an action RPG from Koei Tecmo, using characters from the Fate/Stay Night universe in an all-original story. Following the classic Fate formula, the game follows the protagonist, Miyamoto Iori, as he is in a war for the Holy Grail. This magical object can grant any wish to the victor. Naturally, to win this war, players will need to train Iori and strengthen him throughout the game.

Readers can find a list of such methods they can use to strengthen Iori in-game.

How to make Iori stronger in Fate Samurai Remnant

Strengthening the protagonist of Fate Samurai Remnant is key to decimating the hordes of foes the game throws at you. To this extent, players can follow these general pointers to level up faster:

Defeat waves of enemies to gain EXP : This is the most basic and effective method to gain EXP in-game. Players can enter the fight, take control of Iori, and slowly gain EXP in areas marked with red on the world map to grind skills, stats, and HP.

: This is the most basic and effective method to gain EXP in-game. Players can enter the fight, take control of Iori, and slowly gain EXP in areas marked with red on the world map to grind skills, stats, and HP. Level up using the Skill Tree : Samurai Remnant is an RPG through and through, presenting players with the ability to level up Iori’s many skills and talents. Investing heavily in the Skill Tree is essential to boost both your offensive and defensive capabilities.

: Samurai Remnant is an RPG through and through, presenting players with the ability to level up Iori’s many skills and talents. Investing heavily in the Skill Tree is essential to boost both your offensive and defensive capabilities. Take part in side missions : Tackling side missions can be a quick way to earn bonus EXP in Samurai Remnant. The game throws a ton of side objectives at you, which usually involve mundane tasks such as tracking down a target or fetching certain items. Rushing through these quests is an excellent way to get recovery items and level up faster.

: Tackling side missions can be a quick way to earn bonus EXP in Samurai Remnant. The game throws a ton of side objectives at you, which usually involve mundane tasks such as tracking down a target or fetching certain items. Rushing through these quests is an excellent way to get recovery items and level up faster. Gear and Spells : Unlocking Magecraft will enable Iori to cast spells mid-battle. A total of four spells can be equipped at a time, which can have devastating effects on foes when used correctly. Gear/Mounts can further customize Iori’s twin katanas - with modifications to the scabbard, blade, etc. Keep an eye on the Mounting menu to swap parts when required.

: Unlocking Magecraft will enable Iori to cast spells mid-battle. A total of four spells can be equipped at a time, which can have devastating effects on foes when used correctly. Gear/Mounts can further customize Iori’s twin katanas - with modifications to the scabbard, blade, etc. Keep an eye on the Mounting menu to swap parts when required. Increase your bond strength with Servants: Increasing your bond with Servants in-game is highly recommended. These bonding events are triggered when you interact with your partner in set locations while exploring the world. Increasing bond strength with your Servants will also increase your stats - effectively making you stronger.

Fate Samurai Remnant is an action RPG from Omega Force and Koei Tecmo, set in the Fate series of anime, light novels and games. The game was released worldwide on September 28, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

