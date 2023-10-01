Best Fate Samurai Remnant skills to unlock first

Fate Samurai Remnant is quite similar to Koei Tecmo's other action-role-playing titles, such as its Dynasty Warriors series and Nioh games. This offering sees the return of the classic skill tree, with multiple different paths. Each branch in it offers unique perks, which you will need to unlock to keep up with this game's increasing level of challenge.

As you level up in this title, you receive skill points to spend on the protagonist - Miyamoto Iori's skill tree, further enhancing her combat abilities. However, this game has a lot of abilities on offer — akin to something like Nioh 2's weapon-specific skills. As such, it can get quite confusing for players to select the best ones to invest their hard-earned points in.

Here's a comprehensive guide on some of the best skills in Fate Samurai Remnant that you should unlock first to get a distinct edge in combat.

From ATK Up to Magecraft: Firebird, here are some of the best skills to unlock first in Fate Samurai Remnant

1) Damage Up vs Monsters

Damage Up vs Monsters is easily one of the most important skills in this game, granting you additional damage on top of your weapon's base DPS — albeit against "monster-type" enemies. This option essentially increases Miyamoto Iori's damage to non-human characters by 3%, which might not look like much. However, in the early-game is very effective.

2) ATK Up

The ATK Up is a straightforward skill that should be your first choice when gaining a level in Fate Samurai Remnant. As its name suggests, this ability increases Iori's raw damage by a significant margin, giving you a slight edge in combat. This option lets you get the upper hand on some of Fate Samurai Remnant's very first combat encounters.

3) Affinity Gauge Up

The Affinity Gauge Up skill boosts Iori's base Affinity Gauge's cooldown. The latter essentially enables Iori to perform some of the most powerful attacks he has at his disposal. As such, having a skill early-on in the game that boosts its base cooldown speed is quite handy, letting to use some deadly moves early on.

4) Riposte

The skill tree in Fate Samurai Remnant includes not only passive bonuses but also active combat abilities that allow Iori to deal additional damage based on how efficient he is on the battlefield. Reposte is an unlockable skill that allows you to perform a counterattack when you do a perfect dodge — which is tricky to pull off but is quite rewarding.

5) Magecraft: Rockskin

The Earth Stance spell, Magecraft - Rockskin, is among the very first few skills that you will be able to unlock for Iori. While you do have the choice of picking other options, it's highly recommended to start with Earth Stance. This is mostly due to these spells under this tree featuring some really powerful passive buffs like Rockskin, which enhances your base defensive stats.

6) Magecraft: Firebird

Once you get your first spell, it's best to diversify your playstyle with other elements. The Firebird Magecraft spell is easily one of the best options if you want a good offensive option available to you early on in this title. It essentially shoots several fireballs at the enemies in an arced wave, dealing a ton of AOE (area of effect) damage in the process.

The latest title in the Fate franchise, Fate Samurai Remnant, is now available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC.