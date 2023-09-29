Fate/Samurai Remnant guide: All playable characters available in the game

Fate/Samurai Remnant has recently launched, telling a wealth of stories from the popular anime and video game franchise. The action RPG is primarily focused on two characters: Miyamoto Iori and his servant, Saber. That doesn’t mean you can’t occasionally play as other characters, though. Before fans dive in, they might be interested to know who you can play in this new Koei Tecmo title.

We’ll go over everyone you can play in the game as of the September 2023 launch. More characters may be revealed at a later date, and if they should, we’ll update this accordingly.

Which characters can you play as in Fate/Samurai Remnant?

Miyamoto Iori, despite not wishing to harm others, can deal out incredible punishment via his five combat stances (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Primary protagonist

Miyamoto Iori

The character you’re going to play as for nearly all of Fate/Samurai Remnant, is going to be Miyamoto Iori. They are the adopted son of the legendary swordsman Miyamoto Musashi, and it shows in his sword style. Though he was trained by Miyamoto Musashi, the swordmaster deemed Iori unfit for the style, as he was "too kind."

Playable servants

Saber

Archer

Lancer

Assassin

Berserker

Rogue Saber

Rogue Archer

Rogue Lancer

Rogue Caster

Rogue Assassin

Rogue Berserker

Out of all the playable servants, you will likely play as Saber the most. They are the primary Servant who works alongside Iori. Typically, you do not play as the other Servants for very long, but they are playable.

That said, they find the main protagonist to be weak and plan on dealing with the Waxing Moon Ritual. For those familiar with the franchise, this is their version of the Holy Grail and serves as a wish-granter.

Each of the other Riders has a varied playstyle, so when you play as them, you can try other styles of gameplay. For example, the Lancer uses two Spears and makes flowers out of dark flame, as well as pillars of dark fire.

Sadly, she’s not going to be seen much in the first playthrough. Not all of the above cast of characters will be playable in your first playthrough of Fate/Samurai Remnant, unfortunately.

Of the various servants, my favorites are Rogue Saber, their awesome Ogre-styled samurai armor, and the female Berserker servant. She uses a similar combat style to Iori, but how she handles in combat is significantly different. The change of pace made her enjoyable to utilize.

Another exceptional character is the Rogue Assassin. He resembles a blind kung fu master from a variety of films and anime. His fists are fast and furious, and so is the damage he can deal out.

Fate/Samurai Remnant, a part of the Fate franchise, is now available from Koei Tecmo and can be played on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Microsoft Windows platforms.