5 best games at 80% off in Steam Spring Sale 2024

The Steam Spring Sale 2024 is live from March 14, 2024, to March 21, 2024. Many titles across every genre are available on the platform at a hefty discount. Whether you’re on the lookout for new games or want to pick up that one indie gem your friends recommended to you, this sale has something for you.

While the latest AAA titles may not be available at a substantially low price, many of the older gems are available to grab at a heavy discount of up to 80%-90%.

If you want a list of some of the best games to buy during the Steam Spring Sale 2024, look no further.

Best discounts at Steam Spring Sale 2024

1) Metro Exodus

Get Metro Exodus and immerse yourself in post-apocalyptic Russia (Image via Deep Silver)

Metro Exodus by 4A Games throws you into a harsh environment full of mutated creatures and hostile humans. The title features a semi-open world set in post-apocalyptic Russia.

In this game, you play as Artyom, who is on a quest to find a safe haven outside of freezing Moscow. Resources are scarce, and you need to manage Artyom’s oxygen levels, ammunition, and weapons.

If you enjoy survival horror games, Exodus is available at $5.99 during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

2) Assassin's Creed® Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Odyssey offers incredibly fun stealth and RPG mechanics (Image via Ubisoft)

This 2018 game is not something to be ignored. As mentioned in our review of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the game combines all the features of the previous titles in the franchise. It has various quality-of-life features, a brand-new Greek setting, and a whopping 60 hours of gameplay.

In the game, you play as Alexios or Kassandra and try to uncover your lineage through missions based on ancient Greek history. There are interesting RPG mechanics and skill trees that allow you to tailor your character’s skillset and abilities.

We recommend grabbing this title during the Steam Spring Sale 2024 for the price of $11.99.

3) The Evil Within 2

Take control of Detective Castellanos as he returns to the world of STEM (Image via Bethesda)

This psychological horror sequel to The Evil Within brings back Detective Sebastian Castellanos and follows him as he tries to save his daughter, Lily. He must once again step into the nightmarish world of STEM to rescue her.

The Evil Within 2 offers a semi-open world design as you explore the haunted city of Union. Every corner is swarming with mutated monsters, and you must move forward while carefully managing your inventory and ammo.

At the Steam Spring Sale 2024, The Evil Within is available for $7.99.

4) Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Grab Yakuza: Like a Dragon in Steam Spring Sale and become a yakuza in modern-day Japan (Image via SEGA)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a refreshing entry into the Yakuza franchise. You take on the role of Ichiban Kasuga as he finds himself in a completely different Yokohama, struggling to rebuild his life.

Unlike other entries of the series that feature beat-em-up style fighting, this one uses a turn-based RPG combat system. Battles become a fun spectacle as you whack your enemies with baseball bats, weird dance moves, or Ichiban’s creative imagination.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is available for just $11.99 at the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

5) Dishonored 2

Harness supernatural abilities use them in creative ways against enemies in Dishonored 2 (Image via Bethesda)

Dishonored 2 introduces you to an intricate world of assassins with supernatural abilities. You play as either Corvo Attano, a seasoned assassin, or Emily Kaldwin, the heir to the throne who just discovered her abilities.

Featured in our list of best stealth games, Dishonored 2 offers a unique blend of action, stealth, and supernatural abilities. The environment acts as a playground where you can experiment with different methods and abilities to take down enemies.

Coupled with a branching narrative, Dishonored 2 offers high replayability. During the Steam Spring Sale 2024, the game is available for $5.99, making it a steal deal.