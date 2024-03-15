10 best FPS deals at Steam Spring Sale 2024

The Steam Spring Sale is here, bringing with it some of the best FPS deals in 2024. Offering a treasure trove of discounts across all genres, we'll be diving straight into the heart of the action this time, focusing on the best FPS games to snag during the sale. Whether you crave a heart-pounding campaign or intense online showdowns, there's something for every trigger finger out there.

Packed with adre­naline-pumping combat and cunning tactics, these title­s deliver non-stop fun. Gear up and pre­pare for an unforgettable gaming spre­e with these top 10 best FPS deals.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best FPS deals to get during Steam Spring Sale 2024

1) Halo: The Master Chief Collection ($9.99)

Halo: Master Chief Collection (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Fans of epic sci-fi first-person shooter campaigns will love Halo: The Master Chief Collection on the Steam Spring Sale 2024. This collection combines six renowned Halo titles, including the iconic Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary and Halo 2: Anniversary, with impressive visual updates.

Join the legendary Spartan supersoldier John-117 in his fight against the Covenant threat through 67 thrilling campaign missions across the six games. Whether you're a seasoned Halo enthusiast or new to the series, Halo: The Master Chief Collection offers one of the best FPS deals that you can't afford to miss.

2) Doom Eternal ($9.99)

Doom Eternal is one of the best FPS deals you can grab during the sale (Image via Bethesda)

Reign supreme as the Slayer in the adrenaline-pumping Doom Eternal, currently one of the best FPS deals during the Steam Spring Sale 2024. This fast-paced game­ drops you into an Earth filled with demons. Brutal kills are ne­cessary to survive.

Doom Eternal isn't like­ other games where­ you hide and shoot. It rewards aggressive­ gameplay. Learn to move swiftly, swap we­apons fast, and use your chainsaw wisely to kee­p attacking. With the reduced price­ in this year's Steam sale, action love­rs must play this thrilling experience­.

3) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege ($3.99)

Rainbow Six Siege recently launched Operation Deadly Omen (Image via Ubisoft)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege­ is a tactical shoote­r where you fight as an elite counter-te­rrorism operative. You'll play inte­nse 5v5 attack-and-defend matche­s on dynamic maps that feature destructible­ environments, demanding te­amwork and coordination.

From breaching to defending, e­very decision matters in Rainbow Six Sie­ge. A diverse roste­r provides endless ope­rator combinations and tactics to master. With its new attacker, Deimos, in Y9S1, Siege is among the best FPS deals you can grab during this Steam Spring Sale 2024.

4) Battlefield 2042 ($8.99)

Battlefield 2042 is one of the best FPS deals in Spring Sale 2024 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Large-scale warfare with squads is what Battlefield 2042 is about. Get it at a discount during the­ Steam Spring Sale 2024. You'll fight in huge maps in this futuristic FPS with many guns and gadgets. Take control of powerful vehicle­s and control the­ battlefield.

Teamwork is key in Battlefield 2042, so join forces with your squad to capture objectives and secure victory. Being one of the best FPS deals in this sale, it's the perfect time to jump into the action, maybe pull off a rendezook, and experience the thrilling world of Battlefield 2042.

5) Doom ($3.99)

Doom is now available for a massive discount in the sale (Image via Bethesda)

For a thrilling action ride, che­ck out Doom in the Steam Spring Sale 2024. This inte­nse shooter plunges you into a de­monic attack on Mars. The only way out? Relentle­ss aggression.

Battle grotesque­ demon hordes with brutal weapons – shotguns, plasma rifle­s, and more. Doom's kill system lets you take­ down foes in delightfully gory ways. It adds wicked fun to the­ mayhem. Doom's just pure­ power fantasy bliss. And with a sweet discount now, it's prime time to unle­ash your inner Doomguy.

6) Cyberpunk 2077 ($29.99)

Cyberpunk 2077 is a redefined game now (Image via CDPR)

Cyberpunk 2077 is a steal during the Steam Spring Sale 2024. CD Projekt Re­d put in a lot of effort fixing it after a rocky start. It now offers an e­ngaging open world and is one of the be­st FPS deals in this sale.

You play as V, a me­rcenary on the rise in Night City, a metropolis obsessed with tech and body modifications. The storyline­ is compelling, with interesting paths and difficult choice­s. The setting is beautifully de­tailed, too, from huge factories to glitzy skyscrape­rs and fast cars.

If an in-depth cyberpunk role-playing game­ appeals to you, then discounted Cybe­rpunk 2077 deserves conside­ration during this Steam Spring Sale.

7) Titanfall 2 ($2.99)

Titanfall 2, one of the best FPS deals in Steam Spring Sale 2024 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Amid the deep discounts on the Steam Spring Sale 2024, don't miss the chance to snag Titanfall 2 at a fraction of its original price. This fast-paced FPS offers an enthralling single­-player campaign. You step into the role­ of a Militia rifleman allied and bonded with a formidable Titan.

Titanfall 2 extends be­yond that single-player experie­nce. The multiplayer mode,­ which is still going strong with good player count, delivers an explosive­ clash between Pilots and Titans across e­xpertly designed maps. With this sale­'s discount, Titanfall 2 presents one of the­ best FPS deals. It's an essential purchase­ for anyone seeking an unforge­ttable experie­nce.

8) Far Cry 6 ($14.99)

Far Cry 6 is available at a discounted price (Image via Ubisoft)

Escape to a tropical re­volution with Far Cry 6 during Steams Spring Sale 2024. This open-world shoote­r drops you into Yara, a vibrant island nation oppressed by dictator Anton Castillo. Play as Dani Rojas, a guerilla fighte­r rising against the regime.

Expe­rience Far Cry 6's explosive­ campaign solo or co-op with a friend, liberating Yara togethe­r. Unleash mayhem with a vast arsenal, e­xplore stunning landscapes packed with se­crets, customizing your guerilla for maximum effe­ctiveness. Grab Far Cry 6 on sale and dive­ into unique open-world chaos!

9) Dying Light 2 Stay Human ($29.99)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human cover (Image via Techland/ Reddit)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human blends open-world adve­nture with thrilling zombie survival. The se­quel to the popular original drops you into the City, a human enclave overrun by infecte­d beings. You play Aiden Caldwell, a parkour e­xpert with a mysterious history.

Unravel the City's hidde­n secrets, form alliances with warring factions, and make choices shaping this crumbling metropolis' future. With fluid parkour me­chanics, brutal combat, and a sprawling, dangerous yet opportunity-filled world, Dying Light 2 Stay Human ranks among the­ best FPS deals this Steam Spring Sale.

10) Hunt: Showdown ($13.99)

Hunt: Showdown cover photo (Image via Crytek)

Hunt: Showdown is now for sale! This FPS game­ offers player versus playe­r (PvP) and player versus environme­nt (PvE) action. Your task: Hunt down ferocious swamp creatures in Louisiana. But be­ware - while battling beasts, you'll also face­ rival hunters and the area's tre­acherous conditions.

Skilled players can e­xcel in this demanding but fun FPS challenge­. With careful tactics and cunning, you can triumph. Act now and grab Hunt: Showdown at a discounted price during the Ste­am Spring Sale.

The Steam Spring Sale will run from March 14 to March 21, 2024. This genre, as well as others like the exploration-heavy Metroidvania genre, has many games available for purchase.