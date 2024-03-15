10 best FPS deals at Steam Spring Sale 2024

The Steam Spring Sale is here, bringing with it some of the best FPS deals in 2024. Offering a treasure trove of discounts across all genres, we'll be diving straight into the heart of the action this time, focusing on the best FPS games to snag during the sale. Whether you crave a heart-pounding campaign or intense online showdowns, there's something for every trigger finger out there.
Packed with adrenaline-pumping combat and cunning tactics, these titles deliver non-stop fun. Gear up and prepare for an unforgettable gaming spree with these top 10 best FPS deals.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
Best FPS deals to get during Steam Spring Sale 2024
1) Halo: The Master Chief Collection ($9.99)
Fans of epic sci-fi first-person shooter campaigns will love Halo: The Master Chief Collection on the Steam Spring Sale 2024. This collection combines six renowned Halo titles, including the iconic Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary and Halo 2: Anniversary, with impressive visual updates.
Join the legendary Spartan supersoldier John-117 in his fight against the Covenant threat through 67 thrilling campaign missions across the six games. Whether you're a seasoned Halo enthusiast or new to the series, Halo: The Master Chief Collection offers one of the best FPS deals that you can't afford to miss.
2) Doom Eternal ($9.99)
Reign supreme as the Slayer in the adrenaline-pumping Doom Eternal, currently one of the best FPS deals during the Steam Spring Sale 2024. This fast-paced game drops you into an Earth filled with demons. Brutal kills are necessary to survive.
Doom Eternal isn't like other games where you hide and shoot. It rewards aggressive gameplay. Learn to move swiftly, swap weapons fast, and use your chainsaw wisely to keep attacking. With the reduced price in this year's Steam sale, action lovers must play this thrilling experience.
3) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege ($3.99)
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical shooter where you fight as an elite counter-terrorism operative. You'll play intense 5v5 attack-and-defend matches on dynamic maps that feature destructible environments, demanding teamwork and coordination.
From breaching to defending, every decision matters in Rainbow Six Siege. A diverse roster provides endless operator combinations and tactics to master. With its new attacker, Deimos, in Y9S1, Siege is among the best FPS deals you can grab during this Steam Spring Sale 2024.
4) Battlefield 2042 ($8.99)
Large-scale warfare with squads is what Battlefield 2042 is about. Get it at a discount during the Steam Spring Sale 2024. You'll fight in huge maps in this futuristic FPS with many guns and gadgets. Take control of powerful vehicles and control the battlefield.
Teamwork is key in Battlefield 2042, so join forces with your squad to capture objectives and secure victory. Being one of the best FPS deals in this sale, it's the perfect time to jump into the action, maybe pull off a rendezook, and experience the thrilling world of Battlefield 2042.
5) Doom ($3.99)
For a thrilling action ride, check out Doom in the Steam Spring Sale 2024. This intense shooter plunges you into a demonic attack on Mars. The only way out? Relentless aggression.
Battle grotesque demon hordes with brutal weapons – shotguns, plasma rifles, and more. Doom's kill system lets you take down foes in delightfully gory ways. It adds wicked fun to the mayhem. Doom's just pure power fantasy bliss. And with a sweet discount now, it's prime time to unleash your inner Doomguy.
6) Cyberpunk 2077 ($29.99)
Cyberpunk 2077 is a steal during the Steam Spring Sale 2024. CD Projekt Red put in a lot of effort fixing it after a rocky start. It now offers an engaging open world and is one of the best FPS deals in this sale.
You play as V, a mercenary on the rise in Night City, a metropolis obsessed with tech and body modifications. The storyline is compelling, with interesting paths and difficult choices. The setting is beautifully detailed, too, from huge factories to glitzy skyscrapers and fast cars.
If an in-depth cyberpunk role-playing game appeals to you, then discounted Cyberpunk 2077 deserves consideration during this Steam Spring Sale.
7) Titanfall 2 ($2.99)
Amid the deep discounts on the Steam Spring Sale 2024, don't miss the chance to snag Titanfall 2 at a fraction of its original price. This fast-paced FPS offers an enthralling single-player campaign. You step into the role of a Militia rifleman allied and bonded with a formidable Titan.
Titanfall 2 extends beyond that single-player experience. The multiplayer mode, which is still going strong with good player count, delivers an explosive clash between Pilots and Titans across expertly designed maps. With this sale's discount, Titanfall 2 presents one of the best FPS deals. It's an essential purchase for anyone seeking an unforgettable experience.
8) Far Cry 6 ($14.99)
Escape to a tropical revolution with Far Cry 6 during Steams Spring Sale 2024. This open-world shooter drops you into Yara, a vibrant island nation oppressed by dictator Anton Castillo. Play as Dani Rojas, a guerilla fighter rising against the regime.
Experience Far Cry 6's explosive campaign solo or co-op with a friend, liberating Yara together. Unleash mayhem with a vast arsenal, explore stunning landscapes packed with secrets, customizing your guerilla for maximum effectiveness. Grab Far Cry 6 on sale and dive into unique open-world chaos!
9) Dying Light 2 Stay Human ($29.99)
Dying Light 2 Stay Human blends open-world adventure with thrilling zombie survival. The sequel to the popular original drops you into the City, a human enclave overrun by infected beings. You play Aiden Caldwell, a parkour expert with a mysterious history.
Unravel the City's hidden secrets, form alliances with warring factions, and make choices shaping this crumbling metropolis' future. With fluid parkour mechanics, brutal combat, and a sprawling, dangerous yet opportunity-filled world, Dying Light 2 Stay Human ranks among the best FPS deals this Steam Spring Sale.
10) Hunt: Showdown ($13.99)
Hunt: Showdown is now for sale! This FPS game offers player versus player (PvP) and player versus environment (PvE) action. Your task: Hunt down ferocious swamp creatures in Louisiana. But beware - while battling beasts, you'll also face rival hunters and the area's treacherous conditions.
Skilled players can excel in this demanding but fun FPS challenge. With careful tactics and cunning, you can triumph. Act now and grab Hunt: Showdown at a discounted price during the Steam Spring Sale.
The Steam Spring Sale will run from March 14 to March 21, 2024. This genre, as well as others like the exploration-heavy Metroidvania genre, has many games available for purchase.