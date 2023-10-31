7 retro turn-based RPGs with the best storylines

Turn-based RPGs are my favorite genre to play, and they often come with amazing storylines. While this isn’t always the case—many of the early ones had almost no story at all—this quickly changed.

While Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 1 may have started bare bones in the story department, by the time other games started hitting the market, the need for a good story would become more evident. However, this list changed many times over the course of writing it.

I wanted to avoid some of the games I always praise, but that simply isn’t possible; they’re excellent for a good reason. These retro RPGs make up a nice variety of settings, storylines, and, of course, solid gameplay. Of course, not everyone will agree—this is a list of my particular favorites who meet the criteria.

Warning: Contains spoilers for several games on this list.

What are the best turn-based RPGs with amazing storylines?

1) Xenogears

Xenogears by Squaresoft (Image via Square Enix)

Truthfully, I didn’t play Xenogears well into adulthood; it was very hard to afford games as a young person. When it comes to turn-based RPGs on the PlayStation with great storylines, few games match up to the power and emotional heft that Xenogears brought with it. While it feels like a standard “defeat the evil” storyline, I really feel the emotional journey the player goes on more than makes up for it.

The only downside to Xenogears is the second disc felt a little rushed compared to the first half. It was also originally not going to be localized due to the heavy religious themes and imagery. That’s just another reason this turn-based RPG is so memorable. How it uses the imagery and storyline together is truly majestic. Xenogears is proof, if needed, that video games are art.

2) Final Fantasy Tactics

Final Fantasy Tactics by Squaresoft (Image via Square Enix)

I tried to limit myself to just one Final Fantasy title, and boy, was that difficult! Originally, both this and FFX were on the list, but let’s be honest: Final Fantasy Tactics has one of the most intense storylines in any of the turn-based RPGs in the franchise. It’s about class and religion, conspiracies, and the downtrodden poor.

Many people can likely identify with the story these days, from how the church is portrayed to the crushing feeling of hopelessness that many of the citizens in the world of Ivalice feel. It’s often unclear who the protagonists and antagonists really are—except in the case of characters like Algus Saddalfas—and it remains one of the best turn-based RPGs based on storyline alone.

3) Chrono Trigger

Chrono Trigger by Squaresoft (Image via Square Enix)

Normally, I loathe time-travel stories. It takes a brilliant writer to make it all fit together nicely. Chrono Trigger is lauded for so many things as a turn-based RPG, and the storyline is just one of the many. The Dream Team really nailed this one. Each time period fits, and we have a nice assortment of villains to hate, some of them not really being villains at all, though.

This game also does the daring thing of killing the protagonist and giving you the option of not even bringing him back at all. In fact, you get a different ending without him. The story of a young man saving all of time and space with a ragtag group of friends is really just remarkable. There are so many emotional moments in this game; each character gets a fully fleshed-out storyline worth experiencing.

Tragedy, heartbreak, hope, and love: Chrono Trigger’s got it all when it comes to turn-based RPG masterpieces.

4) Lufia 2: Rise of the Sinistrals

If you played Lufia and the Fortress of Doom, you already know how Lufia 2: Rise of the Sinistrals is going to end. Even with that knowledge, this turn-based RPG has a storyline that’s nothing short of a masterpiece. Knowing that the party is doomed to die, or at least half of it is, that in no way stops the game's enjoyment.

What's interesting is how we get there, what happens before, and what happens in the final moments afterward. Lufia 2 is an RPG masterclass in storytelling. While the gameplay elements were pretty standard for the time, no game at the time had puzzles like this one.

Moments of purest joy and most terrible sadness await in this game, and it’s worth seeing it through.

5) Suikoden 1

Suikoden 1 by Konami (Image via Konami)

Based on the Chinese classic “Water Margin,” Suikoden is a series that has had some serious ups and downs. Parts of the game infuriate me with how bad they are, but the start was something magical. I love a good story about political intrigue and sneakiness, and Suikoden delivers. It’s a tactical, turn-based RPG with a storyline that doesn’t ever quit.

Perhaps the best thing about the game to me—other than the gameplay—is that the characters have motivations that make sense. I didn’t find myself scratching my head in confusion. The characters are well-written, and the story moves in a logical way.

Suikoden 1 is a classic and should be experienced by anyone who loves great storylines and solid tactical turn-based RPG action.

6) Fallout 1

Fallout 1 by Interplay Entertainment/Black Isle Studios (Image via Bethesda)

Fallout 1 is another game that I didn’t play until much later. While I do admittedly prefer the action RPG gameplay of Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas, the first game's story is on a whole different level. The elements introduced here set up the franchise for decades to come.

The game has a very (mostly) somber, serious tone, and while it feels very much like the beginning of the wasteland, it’s delivered in a way that truly feels refreshing. Even going back to play it in 2023, I feel like it’s a masterpiece when it comes to challenging gameplay and storytelling perfection. No game in the series has a narrative quite like the first one.

7) Phantasy Star IV

Phantasy Star IV by SEGA (Image via SEGA)

I was an SNES kid, so I grew up with SNES RPGs, and that was fine. I used to look my nose down at the SEGA Genesis because, as far as I was concerned, it didn’t have good role-playing games! As an adult, I learned how wrong and foolish I was. Phantasy Star as a series is incredible, and in particular, my favorite was surely Phantasy Star IV.

Although the timeline is a little murky, I believe it takes place between the second and third games. However, you don’t need to play the other games to enjoy it; much like the Final Fantasy franchise, each game's storyline is independent. Few franchises manage to blend science fiction and fantasy like Phantasy Star does.

The combo mechanics in this turn-based RPG was a joy, and it was rare at the time. The story has some intense twists and turns, and I’m a sucker for a good surprise in a story—when done well. Even if you haven’t played the other games, you owe it to yourself to play this RPG.

This list is just a handful of great retro turn-based RPGs with amazing storylines. No matter how old these games get, they will remain masterpieces and can stand up to any modern role-playing game with ease.