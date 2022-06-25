5 Final Fantasy villains players love to hate

Final Fantasy bosses vary wildly in their power and how fondly the fans remember them.

Some bosses that players feel sympathy for getting stuck in a position they never wanted to be in. Others are unrepentantly evil in one way or another, and fans simply love to hate these evil-doers.

Villains of the Final Fantasy franchise genuinely run a fascinating gamut between “loveable, annoying goofball” to “sociopathic murder-machine,” and fans love to hate on a wide variety of such characters.

Who are they, though, and why do people hate them so much?

Final Fantasy villains are an exceptional bunch

An honorable mention to Final Fantasy 7’s Sephiroth. While many love to hate the murderer with mommy issues, his fanbase is far more adoring of him than they do hate him. He’s a fascinating character regardless.

Also, a shout-out to a lovable goofball boss, Ultros of Final Fantasy 6. Like many goofy bosses, he shows up repeatedly, trying his best to be a menace.

This character has a huge following that adores the weird octopus. He’s not evil, just kind of a jerk.

From enablers to murderers, bigots and idiots, there are so many different, interesting Final Fantasy bosses across the franchise’s long history.

Villains fans love to hate

Zorn and Thorn (FF9)

Algus Sadalfas (FFT)

Seymour Guado (FF10)

Gilgamesh (FF5)

Kefka Palazzo (FF6)

5) Zorn and Thorn (FF9)

Final Fantasy 9’s final boss was a genuine letdown. Everything would be grand if the game ended on Kuja’s fight. But he’s far from the most memorable foe in the game. That has to go to Zorn and Thorn, the creepy clowns/advisors to Queen Brahne.

Queen Brahne, according to Garnet, was once a well-loved and kind monarch. However, that all changed after her husband passed, and Zorn and Thorn got their claws into her. They enable all of the Queen’s worst habits and push her towards the pursuit of power and domination.

Though cowardly and dramatic, they loyally serve whoever they choose to follow. When Queen Brahne considered the Black Waltz project, they were all too glad to oversee the project.

4) Algus Sadalfas (FFT)

Also known as Argath Thadalfas, depending on the translation, he’s a noble, high-born character in the world of Ivalice. He epitomizes the worst of mankind, looking at the commoners as expendable sub-humans. They didn’t even warrant concern, and he was all too glad to kill them in a pinch.

His capricious nature and scorn for the peasants are repulsive, as is his bigotry. He disregards Delita completely and gladly kidnaps his sister.

Argath felt no remorse for the girl’s death and does not understand why Ramza befriended Delita in the first place. Final Fantasy Tactics’ Algus is atypical of the attitude that the nobles have in the first place and is completely reprehensible.

3) Seymour Guado (FF\10)

One downside to Seymour Guado is it’s not his fault that he’s a sociopath. As a mixed Guado/Human, his people looked down on him for this reason.

It brewed deep resentment in him and an urge for power. He shows up constantly throughout the game, causing problems. He murdered his father, blackmailed Yuna, and slaughtered most of the Ronso race.

Why? People weren’t worthy of the gift of life, and Seymour wanted to become Sin. That way, he would be the master of life and death and stand on the top of the proverbial heap.

It would be impossible to look down on him for being a mixed-breed person if he commanded Spira’s cycle of life and death. While he can be pitied, many simply hate him for the awful and inexcusable crimes the Maester commits throughout the game.

2) Gilgamesh (FF5)

Gilgamesh is an example of someone players don’t hate for being evil. He’s annoying, shows up at the worst times, and can wield incredibly powerful abilities.

He has an ally in Enkidu and has one of the best themes in Final Fantasy 5. While not evil, per se, Gilgamesh serves more as a mercenary. He was charged to defeat the Light Warriors and failed time and again.

Fans love to hate Gilgamesh simply because he just won’t go away. Many do find a little pity for the character, though, as he gets sucked into the X-Zone after failing to defeat the party one too many times.

A terrific character regardless, he is one of many bosses in the franchise who constantly show up to be as frustrating as possible.

1) Kefka Palazzo (FF6)

Could it truly be anyone else but Final Fantasy 6’s Kefka? Professor Hojo is a close second, but he lacks Kefka’s flair and success because he succeeds in his goal, unlike many other Final Fantasy bosses.

No matter what happens after his death, Kefka won. He reshaped the world into a chaotic, death-filled realm, obliterating towns and maiming the land with his Light of Judgment.

He’s a comical goof, dressed as a jester, but he’s all too quick to show off how little human life means to him. Poisoning Doma in the early game, fans learn that Kefka has no redeeming trait.

It may not have been his fault due to the infusion of magic into his system, but he embraces chaos gladly. He’s a complete monster but charms people with witty one-liners and his absolute mad behavior.

He doesn’t receive a moment of redemption and doesn’t turn good at the last moment. Kefka continues to try and kill and stands atop a monument of death and chaos, happily slaughtering everything in his path.

There are many memorable villains in Final Fantasy, but some simply stand out more as incredibly loathsome, hateable foes. It’s fascinating how these characters come to be, but they will always draw frustration and fury from fans when they show up.

Note: This article is solely based on the author’s opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far