5 best games at 90% off during Steam Spring Sale 2024

The Steam Spring Sale 2024 is here, and gamers are excited to purchase their favorite titles at discounted rates. With gaming becoming more and more of an expensive hobby, Steam sales mark a special time in the year when players can get more bang for their buck. With most of the catalog up for grabs at a low price, people are more inclined to stock up on their library before the summer.

Games are available for massive discounts during Steam sales, giving players even more incentive to buy titles that they have been eyeing from afar. With that in mind, this article takes a look at five great games that are available at 90% discounts during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

5 great games at 90% off during the Steam Spring Sale 2024

1) Titanfall 2 (90% off at $2.99)

Titanfall 2, developed by critically acclaimed Respawn Entertainment and released in 2016, is an underrated gem that was one of the most innovative games back in the day. It was also one of the first titles to feature mechs in the modern gaming scene.

Titanfall 2 features an adrenaline-pumping single-player campaign and a competitive PVP scene. It utilizes giant mechs to create a wholly unique FPS experience. You can fight while piloting your mech and also on foot. Mech combat can be left on auto-pilot for situations that require a hands-on approach.

The game's community is still quite active, and you can still queue for multiplayer matches, albeit with a significant wait time.

Titanfall 2 is currently available at the low price of $2.99 during the Steam Spring Sale 2024. If you're looking for a great title with unique gameplay, this is the one to get.

2) Inside (90% off at $1.99)

Inside is an indie title developed by Playdead. It is incredibly ambitious in its presentation and story, making it one of the best indie games of 2016.

Inside follows the story of a young child who goes through a series of unfortunate events, trapping him in a dystopian-esque factory. The game requires you to solve numerous puzzles that are intuitive and clever.

Inside is described as a side-scroller puzzle game with platforming elements. Playdead has blown it out of the park with this title, and it is available for a low price of $1.99 during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

3) Portal 2 (90% off at $0.99)

Portal 2 is easily one of the best puzzle games of all time. A follow-up to the critically acclaimed Portal, this sequel has all the magic of the original while expanding on the narrative.

Portal 2 follows the story of the same character as the original, so this is a must-play for people who enjoyed the first game. It is a lot longer than its predecessor. The title has a variety of missions and areas with their own unique twists and turns. It also has great voice acting, with many of the characters earning cult status among fans.

For a puzzle game during the Steam Spring Sale 2024, look no further than Portal 2, which is available for a mere $0.99.

4) Left 4 Dead 2 (90% off $0.99)

With the rising popularity of co-op shooters like Helldivers 2, now is the perfect time to squad up and get back into Left 4 Dead 2. Developed by Valve, this sequel to the original Left 4 Dead has been praised for its action-packed gameplay and enemy designs.

Left 4 Dead 2 features a team of four survivors that are brought together by the zombie apocalypse. There are a ton of missions to go through, and the game is a lot of fun with friends.

The version currently on sale for $0.99 in the Steam store features bonus missions featuring the cast of the first game. This makes it a great value-for-money title in the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

5) Half-Life 2 (90% off at $0.99)

The last entry on this list is a part of the trifecta of great Valve franchises. Alongside the last two entries, the Half-Life series cemented Valve's position as one of the best video game developers of the early modern era.

Half-Life 2 follows the story of Gordan Freeman, the stoic hero of the first game. Featuring a futuristic apocalypse where alien overlords have subjugated humanity, Gordan is called into action once again to stop the threat. The gameplay and graphics were hailed upon the title's release and inspired a ton of modern FPS games.

For a nostalgic dive into modern gaming's early roots, Half-Life 2 is available for under a dollar during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

For more Esports and Gaming news, check out the articles linked below:

When is the next Steam Sale in 2024? || Best Fighters for Beginners in Honor of Kings || Does Dragon's Dogma 2 have co-op? || Will Capcom release Dragon's Dogma 2 on Xbox Game Pass? || Is Stellar Blade coming to Xbox?