5 best Fighters for beginners in Honor of Kings

This list of the best Fighters for beginners in Honor of Kings includes those with an easy playstyle meant to assist new players in choosing the most suitable heroes for brawling within the Clash lane. The Fighter class heroes excel in melee combat. They have high durability and damage output but shorter attack ranges, meaning one must be careful while positioning them before attacking enemies.

Players have plenty of options when choosing Fighters in this MOBA title. Each hero has a unique combat style; some depend on dashing and defending, whereas others rely on crowd-controlling enemies to damage opponents. That said, below is the list of some of the best Fighters for beginners in Honor of Kings.

From Biron to Dian Wei, here are the best Fighters for beginners in Honor of Kings

1) Biron

Biron is among the best Fighters for beginners in Honor of Kings, which players can play and master easily. (Image via Level Infinite)

Biron is one of the most-suited Fighters for beginners in Honor of Kings. His skills are easy to use and offer valuable crowd-control abilities. Biron’s Passive causes his weapons to charge energy, which enhances his skills and Basic Attacks. When energy charges 30 points or more, his Basic Attack deals 50 Physical damage and restores 70 health for him.

He swings the weapon twice while using Skill 1, dealing 160 Physical damage and replenishing 30 Health. The enhanced Skill 1 deals 150 damage and replenishes 60 Health.

Biron’s Skill 2 and Ultimate skills have crowd-controlling abilities. He dashes forward, dealing 150 damage to enemies with Skill 2. His Basic Attack also enhances after he dashes, dealing 200 damage and slowing enemies by 50% for two seconds.

The enhanced Skill 2 boosts the following Basic Attack, dealing increased damage, launching enemies, stunning them, and slowing them by 50% for one second. While using Ultimate, Biron crashes his weapon to the ground, dealing physical damage and slowing enemies by 50% for 1.5 seconds. It also gives him a shield that negates 1000 damage for six seconds.

The enhanced Ultimate deals increased Physical damage with a shield negating up to 2000 damage. Biron also produces an electric wave dealing 70 damage and stealing 20 movement speeds from all enemies within range.

His skill combo includes Skill 2, Basic Attack, Skill 1, and Ultimate. Players are advised to charge Biron's skills and attacks for greater damage while using Biron.

2) Arthur

Arthur is one of the most suited Fighters for beginners in Honor of Kings who can restore his health. (Image via Level Infinite)

Arthur is one of the most suited Fighters for beginners in Honor of Kings who can recover health with his Passive skill. His Skill 1 grants 30% movement speed for three seconds, enhancing his Basic Attack. He dashes forward using the enhanced Basic Attack, which deals 180 damage and silences the enemy for 1.25 seconds.

The enhanced Basic Attack also places marks on enemies, each dealing extra magical attacks on them. Allies near marked enemies gain 10% movement speed. Arthur’s Skill 2 generates a holy shield that circles him for five seconds, dealing 145 damage per second to enemies within its reach.

While using Ultimate, he leaps towards the enemy, raising his weapon. He deals magical damage equal to 16% of enemies' max health, launches enemies for 0.5 seconds, and marks them with a holy seal. The seal lasts five seconds, dealing 80 magical damage each second.

Arthur’s Passive recovers 2% health every two seconds, and if his movement speed is debuffed, he recovers an additional 2% for the same duration. Players can use the combo of Skill 2, followed by Skill 1, Basic Attack, and Ultimate.

3) Wuyan

Wu Yan is one of the best Fighters for beginners in Honor of Kings who can petrify enemies. (Image via Level Infinite)

Wuyan is another entry in our best Fighters for beginners in Honor of Kings list. Her Passive has a 50% chance to petrify enemies when she deals damage with her moves. The enemies remain petrified for 0.75 seconds. However, she can petrify the same enemy once every eight seconds.

Her Skill 1 causes her to dash in the target direction, enhancing his following Basic Attack for four seconds. The enhanced Basic Attack deals 225 damage to enemies within her reach and slows them by 50% for two seconds.

She slams the target area, dealing 300 damage to enemies near the area with Skill 2. The ones in the center take double the damage.

While using Ultimate, Wuyan spins with her hammer, gaining 10% movement speed for 3.2 seconds. She deals 150 damage every 0.4 seconds and 40% to the enemies at the edge of her attack.

While spinning, she gains 5% movement speed and generates a shield that nullifies 25 damage every 0.4 seconds. This effect can stack up to three times. Wuyan’s Ultimate also has a passive that summons a shield for herself every three seconds. The shield nullifies 140 damage for the period.

Players can use Wuyan's two skill combos: Skill 1, followed by Skill 2 and Ultimate, and Skill 1, followed by Ultimate and Skill 2.

4) Dun

Dun is one of the best Fighters for beginners in Honor of Kings who can also play the role of an excellent tank. (image via Level Infinite)

Dun is another of the best Fighters for beginners in Honor of Kings, belonging to the dual Fighter/Tank class and also a hero perfect for the Clash lane. His Skill 1 and Ultimate have crowd-controlling abilities, and Skill 2 generates a shield for himself.

Dun’s Skill 1 swings the blade, releasing a gust of wind. The wind deals 240 damage to enemies and reduces their movement speed by 50% for two seconds. If the wind lands on an enemy, Dun can use Skill 1 again within five seconds, which inflicts 240 damage to enemies within range and launches them for one second.

Dun’s Skill 2 deals 200 magical damage to enemies and generates a shield for him. The shield protects him from damage equal to 12% of his maximum health for five seconds. It also enhances his subsequent 3 Basic Attacks for eight seconds, with each dealing 150 additional true damage, and reduces his Ultimate’s cooldown by one second.

While using Ultimate, Dun throws his chained blade in the target direction. The blade stops upon hitting an enemy or reaching its maximum range, stunning the first enemy it strikes for one second. It pulls Dun to the target area, and he deals 300 damage upon landing. He becomes immune to crowd control while using Ultimate.

Dun Passive enhances him for eight seconds if he takes damage while his health is below 50%. In an enhanced state, he recovers 4.5% of his maximum health if his Basic Attack or skill damages an enemy. His Passive skill triggers once every 30 seconds. Players can perform a combo of Skill 1, followed by Ultimate, Skill 1, and Skill 2.

5) Dian Wei

Dian Wei is one of the best Fighters for beginners in Honor of Kings, able to remove crowd-control effects from himself. (Image via Level Infinite)

Dian Wei is among the well-suited Fighters for beginners in Honor of Kings. His Skill 2 and Ultimate have crowd-control effects, and Skill 1 can remove all crowd-control effects from him.

This Honor of Kings hero's Skill 1 removes all crowd-control effects he has and gains 60% movement speed, gradually decreasing over three seconds. The following Basic Attack enhances and deals 275 damage to all enemies within reach.

He tramples on the ground while using Skill 2, dealing 250 damage to enemies and reducing their movement speed by 50% for two seconds. If it hits an enemy, he enters into the enhanced state for three seconds, gaining 200% attack speed and 25% Basic Attack Lifesteal.

While using Ultimate, Dian Wei deals 300 true damage to enemies and reduces their movement speed by 50% for three seconds. If it hits an enemy, he enters into an enhanced state for five seconds, dealing additional true damage.

When Dian Wei’s Passive is triggered, he gains 1 stack of Mounting Rage for every kill or assist (up to 20 stacks). Each stack permanently increases his Physical attack by 12 points.

Players can use the skills combo of Dian Wei's Ultimate, followed by Skill 2, Skill 1, and Basic Attack for a lethal combo. To land his attacks effectively, one must try to position Dian Wei behind enemies in team fights.

That concludes our best Fighters for beginners in Honor of Kings.

