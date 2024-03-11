5 best Supports for beginners in Honor of Kings

Our best Supports for beginners lists features Honor of Kings heroes that newcomers can utilize to lead their team to victory. Support class heroes might be the most complex ones to use since the overall team depends on them. They heal, buff, and apply valuable effects on allies, helping them take out enemies individually. The success of every ADC (Attack Damage Carry) character depends on the Support class heroes.

Unlike others, Support heroes require less farming to be effective in matches. However, their low HP, damage output, and mobility require maintaining a safe distance from enemy units. That said, below is the list of some of the best Supports for beginners to use and master in Honor of Kings.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Supports for beginners in Honor of Kings: Cai Yan, Zhuangzhi, and more

1) Cai Yan

Cai Yan is among the best Supports for beginners in Honor of Kings with crowd-controlling and healing abilities. (Image via Level Infinite)

Cai Yan is one of the easiest Supports for beginners to play in Honor of Kings. Her Passive, Skill 1, and Ultimate skills possess healing, and Skill 2 is armed with damage-dealing and crowd-control abilities.

Skill 1 increases Cai Yan’s movement speed by 40% and boosts all allies’ magical attacks by 20% every 0.5 seconds for three seconds. Additionally, she grants 60 health to all allies for the same duration. Her Skill 2 emits a sound wave, which bounces between enemies. Each hit deals 540 damage at level 6 and stuns enemies for 0.75 seconds.

Cai Yan’s Ultimate skill grants 80 health with a 60% boost in magical attack every 0.5 seconds for five seconds to the ally with the lowest HP within her range. Additionally, it increases the same heroes’ physical and magical defense by 300 and boosts magical attack by 25%.

Her Passive boosts her movement speed by 70%, gradually decreasing over two seconds. Additionally, it recovers 250 health and boosts magical attack by 50% per second for two seconds.

2) Yaria

Yaria is another best Supports for beginners in Honor of Kings, who can buff and deal damage. (Image via Level Infinite)

Yaria is one of the robust Supports for beginners in Honor of Kings, who can buff and deal damage with her skills. Additionally, she can crowd-control enemies with her Passive Skill and Skill 1. Her damage-dealing ability comes from Skill 1 and 2, and the Ultimate transforms her into a shield that attaches to teammates.

Yaria’s Skill 1 deals 250 damage at base level and knocks enemies back. The soul she releases while using this skill also tracks the nearest enemy hero upon reaching its maximum range. It deals 250 damage at base level to the tracked enemy, launches them for 0.5 seconds, and exposes them for five seconds.

Her Skill 2 continuously damages random enemies within range for five seconds. The skill prioritizes heroes, and she can’t use her basic attacks during this period.

While using Ultimate, this Honor of Kings Support hero attaches to a teammate and gives them a shield that negates damage. She detaches when the shield wears off, or the teammate leaps toward the target. Yaria cannot use her basic attacks in the shield form and becomes untargetable.

Additionally, the shield reduces teammates' active skills' cooldown by 30%, and Skill 1’s soul tracking and Skill 2’s attack range increase by 20%. If teammates detach from the shield manually, their Ultimate cooldown period reduces by 50%.

Yaria’s Passive removes all crowd-control effects, except suppression effects, from herself. Then, she turns into a deer spirit form for four seconds, gains new skills, and refreshes all skills’ cooldown period.

She can’t use her basic attacks or be targeted, and she slows down nearby enemies for three seconds while in the deer form. The Passive effects have a cooldown period of 60 seconds.

3) Kui

Kui is one of the best Supports for beginners in Honor of Kings, who can deal decent damage. (Image via Level Infinite)

Kui is among the best attack supports for beginners in Honor of Kings. His skills deal damage and are loaded with crowd-control abilities. His Skill 1 hammers the ground to inflict 320 damage to enemies within range and slows them by 30% for one second. All nearby enemies intake 250% magical damage and slow down by 30% for two seconds.

Kui’s Skill 2 is the most annoying skill for enemies and can give them a hard time. He throws a chain in the target direction, pulling and marking the first enemy it hits. It deals 500 magical damage at base level to the enemy and, using her Ultimate, stuns it for 0.5 seconds.

Additionally, this skill’s passive triggers and places a stack of Void Devour on self for every kill and assists (up to 20 stacks), increasing his max health by 180. With his Skill 3, he opens a portal to the void and devours enemies up to 16 times. At the base level, this deals a total of 1,920 damage.

While his Passive Skill is in effect, he detonates an explosion while taking damage, harming all nearby enemies. This effect has a cooldown period of two seconds. After three seconds of his demise, he explodes, dealing 240 damage to all nearby enemies.

4) Liu Shan

Liu Shan is easy to play Supports for beginners in Honor of Kings who can generate shields. (Image via Level Infinite)

Liu Shan is another entry to our best Supports for beginners in Honor of Kings. He is a tanky support armed with crowd-control abilities. His Skill 1 activates a shield that negates 600 damage for three seconds and gains a 25% movement speed. Additionally, it enhances his basic attack, which damages enemies and launches them for one second.

His Skill 2 deals 400 damage to base-level enemies and stuns them for one second. While using Ultimate, he spins to deal 200 damage to nearby enemies every 0.5 seconds for three seconds. Liu Shan’s basic attack inflicts 100 damage and slows enemies by 50% for 0.5 seconds.

His Passive causes him to deal damage to structures and helps him recover 280 health by pillaging parts of them. However, he cannot use his crowd-control ability for 1.2 seconds.

5) Zhuangzi

Zhuangzhi is one of the best Supports for beginners in Honor of Kings, who can remove crowd-control abilities. (Image via Level Infinite)

Zhuangzhi is armed with valuable buffs and abilities in Honor of Kings. He is one of the best Supports for beginners because he is easy to master and can help teammates in sticky situations.

His Skill 1 enhances his Passive Skill for one second and deals 400 damage at base level to enemies within his reach. Upon getting a hit, the enemy slows down by 50% for two seconds.

Zhuangzi’s Passive nullifies all crowd control effects from self and enhances himself for two seconds. During the enhancement period, he gains immunity to crowd control, reduces the damage he takes by 15%, and buffs his movement speed by 15%.

His Skill 2 deals 250 damage to nearby enemies and places one mark on them (up to five stacks). Each mark also inflicts 125 damage for five seconds. Zhuangzi also places a mark (up to five stacks) on himself and nearby allies. Each mark increases his movement speed by 3% for five seconds.

Zhuangzi’s Ultimate Skill removes all crowd control effects from himself and nearby allies. It also grants shields armed with crowd control immunity that negates 450 damage for two seconds. Perfectly timing his Ultimate can turn the battle in one’s favor.

That covers our best Supports for beginners in Honor of Kings.