5 best Mages for beginners in Honor of Kings

The best Mages for beginners in Honor of Kings are easy to use and don’t require players to possess high-level skills. The Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) offers many Mages, and we’ve handpicked some of the best that suit beginners well. Mages deal massive magical damage to opponents but have low HP and defense stats in-game. They mainly specialize in crowd-controlling abilities, which are beneficial in sticky situations.

Beginners must practice their skills and launch a perfectly timed attack while using Mages in Honor of Kings. Here are some of the best Mages for beginners in Honor of Kings.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Mages for beginners in Honor of Kings: Angela, Daji, and more

1) Angela

Angela is one of the best Mages for beginners in Honor of Kings who can deal burst damage (Image via Level Infinite)

Angela is among the best-suited Mages for beginners in Honor of Kings. She specializes in dealing burst damage and gaining a shield, which negates damage and makes her immune to control with her Ultimate.

With her Skill 1, Scorching Barrage, Angela unleashes five fireballs that deal damage in multiple phases. Her Skill 2, Chaos Cinder, helps crowd control by unleashing a fireball, which turns into a flaming vortex upon hitting an enemy or reaching its maximum range.

It stuns the first enemy that takes a hit for a second. On the other hand, the flaming vortex inflicts damage on all nearby enemies, reducing their movement speed by 50% for 1.5 seconds.

Her Ultimate, Blazing Brilliance, deals damage over time (DoT) by firing a flaming beam in the target direction. It makes Angela immune to control and gives her a shield that negates a certain amount of damage.

Angela’s Passive, Flame Incantation, applies one stack of burning (up to 10) to enemies after they take damage. Each stack boosts her movement speed by 2% for three seconds, and her subsequent skills damage enemies more.

2) Daji

Daji is one of the best Mages for beginners in Honor of Kings who excels in the late game (Image via Level Infinite)

Daji is the second entry in our list if best Mages for beginners. This Honor of Kings hero inflicts burst damage upon enemies and excels in the late game. Her Skill 1, Soul Impact, launches a soul blast to harm enemies on her path.

Her Skill 2, Strike a Pose, helps her in crowd control by casting love spells on enemies. These spells stun them for 1.5 seconds and deal a certain amount of damage. Daji’s Ultimate skill, Heartbreaker, shoots five hearts at random enemies within her range to dish out damage.

Her Passive, Captivate, applies a stack of Captivated upon enemies (up to three times). Based on her level, each stack reduces a certain amount of enemies' Magical defense for three seconds. While using Daji, players are advised to hide in the brush and ambush any passing enemy due to her short attacking range.

3) Xiao Qiao

Xiao Qiao is one of the best Mages for beginners in Honor of Kings, specializing in group damage (Image via Level Infinite)

Xiao Qiao is one of the best Mages for beginners in Honor of Kings, specializing in poke and group damage. She can annoy any opponent they face with her crowd-controlling ability, Honeysweet Breeze. Her Skill 2, Honeysweet Breeze, launches an enemy within range for 1.5 seconds while inflicting up to 500 damage.

Xiao Qiao throws a spinning fan in the target direction with her Skill 1, Blossoming Fan, to inflict damage. It acts like a boomerang that returns to her upon reaching the maximum range while dealing damage on its way back.

Her Ultimate, Meteor Storm, summons meteor showers for five seconds and damages all enemies within range. With each hit, it also activates her Passive Skill, Encouraging Thoughts. The Passive increases her movement speed by 25% for two seconds.

4) Dr. Bian

Dr. Bian is one of the best Mages for beginners with healing abilities. (Image via Level Infinite)

To be on the safe side during battles, Dr. Bian is one of the best Mages for beginners in Honor of Kings. He specializes in inflicting sustained damage on enemies, healing allies, and recovering a certain amount of health.

His Skill 1, Deadly Panacea, helps him in crowd-controlling enemies. He throws a small container of lethal poison in the target area, which breaks and spills poison for four seconds. The poison inflicts damage to enemies every second, reduces their movement speed by 30% for two seconds, and places poison marks on them.

His Skill 2, Fatal Diagnosis, inflicts damage to enemies and marks them. Additionally, it restores 40 health to all nearby allies and marks them. Dr. Bian’s Ultimate, Master of Life, detonates all marks, inflicting 200 damage to enemies. Additionally, it restores 60 teammates' health while recovering 400 health himself.

Dr. Bian’s Passive, Malicious Practice lets him place up to five stacks of poison marks on enemies and healing marks on himself and his allies. Each poison mark deals 25 damage, and the healing mark restores 5 health every second for seven seconds.

5) Lady Zhen

Capable of freezing enemies, Lady Zhen is one of the best Mages for beginners in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

Lady Zhen is another easy Mage to use by beginners in Honor of Kings. She can freeze enemies with her passive and control crowds with Skill 1 and Ultimate.

Her Skill 1, Ocean of Tears, summons a torrent of water at the target location, damaging enemies and launching them into the air for a second. Lady Zhen’s Skill 2, Flowing Sigh, fires a water orb at enemies to deal damage. The orb can bounce up to six times between nearby units, with a maximum of two bounces per enemy.

Lady Zhen releases a water force toward enemies, shoving back all non-hero units. The first hero it hits receives 200 damage and reduces its movement speed by 90% for one second. Upon hitting an enemy or reaching the maximum range, the water force transforms into a pool lasting five seconds.

The pool inflicts 200 damage every second on enemies caught up in it, reducing their movement speed by 50% for two seconds.

Lady Zhen’s Passive, Frozen Touch, applies one frozen mark for seven seconds every time her attacks deal damage. Upon reaching three stacks, the enemy takes 350 damage and freezes for one second.

That concludes our best Mages for beginners in Honor of Kings.