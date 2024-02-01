Honor of Kings global launch release date, regions, and more

As per the developer's announcement, the release date for the Honor of Kings global launch is drawing near in some regions. The highly anticipated multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) is going global in 2024, and pre-registration is currently ongoing. However, the developer recently took it to the microblogging website X to announce the title’s region-limited global launch.

This article brings everything you need to know about the Honor of Kings global launch release date and more. Check whether the title is available in your region, and prepare for the pre-download.

Honor of Kings global launch release date

Timi Studio Group announced the selected region launch of Honor of Kings on February 1, 2024. The official X post announced February 21, 2024, as the region's specific Honor of Kings worldwide launch.

Honor of Kings global launch regions

Timi Studio Group announced the MOBA title’s worldwide launch with a January 4, 2024 tweet. They mentioned North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania, among others that would enjoy the game.

The February 1, 2024, post clarified the exact regions as it announced the next milestone towards the worldwide launch. As per the official tweet, the title will be available in Turkey, South Asia, the CIS, North Africa, and the Middle East from February 21, 2024 onwards.

However, the community is slightly disappointed, as many expected the SEA (Southeast Asia) region to be included in the announcement. Besides, many were asking whether it would be arriving in India or not.

As per the information available in the App Store, the title will launch in the majority of the regions on June 20, 2024. So, chances are that the title will be released in the SEA regions and other parts by then.

How to pre-download the Honor of Kings global launch

The developer has yet to share information regarding the pre-downloading process for the worldwide launch. However, you can use the pre-registration process for now to sign up to download the title upon its release in your region.

Visit the title’s official website for pre-registration. You can also check out our article for a complete step-by-step pre-registration guide of Honor of Kings and all the rewards developers are rolling out along with it.

Honor of Kings global launch announcement has made the MOBA community excited. You can get a free hero named Ying and her skin, Crimson Tassel, among other rewards from pre-registration.

