Honor of Kings Global: How to pre-register, free rewards, and more

Honor of Kings Global is set for release in early 2024, and the community is immensely excited about it. The multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title first took the gaming world by storm when it was released back in 2015 by TiMi Studio Group in China. The pre-registration for its global release was opened recently, and you can win some amazing rewards for it.

This article will help you with a complete guide to the pre-registration process, rewards for it, and more.

When will Honor of Kings Global release, and how to pre-register for it?

Expand Tweet

As per the game's official X account and the official website, the title is currently available in Brazil. However, Honor of Kings Global’s worldwide launch will happen in early 2024, when it will be available in North America, South America, Oceania, Europe, and some other regions. The official website has promised to announce more details regarding the exact timeframe as it approaches.

Here is a complete guide to the pre-registration process:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Go to the official website. Step 2: Click on “Pre-register on Google Play” or "Pre-order on the App Store.”

Click on “Pre-register on Google Play” or "Pre-order on the App Store.” Step 3: Click on Pre-order (on the App Store) or Pre-register (on the Play Store).

Do note that this is the pre-registration process for selected regions (possibly Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and more). The website says that the details on how to pre-register for the Worldwide Launch will be announced before the release date, later in 2024. However, the process probably will not change much for the Global release.

What are the free rewards for Honor of Kings Global pre-registration?

Grab exciting rewards for pre-registering in HoK Global (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

As per the official website, pre-registration is only available for some selected countries, like Turkey, some countries in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), the Middle East, and North Africa. The rewards for pre-registered players include:

Ying, one of the title’s iconic champions.

Ying’s Crimson Tassle skin.

500 Diamonds.

2000 Arcana Fragments.

5000 Coins.

A free trial of all Heroes for a limited period.

What are the minimum device specifications to run Honor of Kings Global?

While the latest devices will run the title smoothly, Honor of King Global will require at least an iPhone 6 or iPad 6 running iOS 11 and above, or an Android device with a 1.0 GHz CPU, 1GB RAM, and Android 5.1 or above.

The developer’s official recommendation are an iPhone X or iPad 7 running iOS 12 or above, or an Android with a 1.6 GHz CPU, 2 GB RAM, Android 12 or above.

Launched in 2015 in China, the 5v5 MOBA title soon became the most-played MOBA. However, it took the developer almost a decade to announce the Honor of Kings Global release.

Follow Sportskeeda for the pre-registration process of Devil May Cry Peak of Combat, a great upcoming mobile gaming title.