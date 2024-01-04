Devil May Cry Peak of Combat: Release date, how to pre-register, and more

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat is a hack-and-slash action title developed by NebulaJoy. The developer recently announced its arrival through an official post on X. The popular PC franchise’s introduction to mobile devices was announced back in 2017, and it has been conducting several beta tests ever since. After the final one back in October 2023, gamers now have a release date, and the community is excited.

As NebulaJoy opens pre-registration, this article will dive deep to explore the release date, pre-registration process, and more.

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat release date

The official X post on January 3, 2024, announcing the launch of Fire Inside, the theme song of Devil May Cry Peak of Combat. It also revealed the title’s global release date, i.e., January 10, 2023.

The theme song is by Casey Edwards, with Victor Borba as the vocalist and Zach Cervini as the producer. You can see Dante, the half-demon, the half-human character, fighting with Vergil, his elder twin, before the team-up against a demon. As the video progresses, you will also get glimpses of all the other characters present in the title ahead of its launch.

How to pre-register for Devil May Cry Peak of Combat

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat Pre-registration (Image via NebulaJoy)

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat has a straightforward pre-registration process for both Android and iOS devices. Here is a step-by-step guide for you:

Step 1: Click on the link in the X post mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on Pre-register after arriving on the official website.

Step 3: Select the operating system of your choice (Android or iOS).

Step 4: Enter your email and click on Pre-register Now.

There are plenty of rewards for those who pre-register:

100K Hunters: 50K Red Orb for everyone

500K Hunters: 50 Demonic Potion for everyone

1 Million Hunters: 200 Gems for everyone

2 Million Hunters: 1000 Gems for everyone

5 Million Hunters: 10 Hidden Record Seals for everyone

You can also follow the title's social media accounts. By doing this, you will receive 10 Secret Treasure Seals as a reward since one million Hunters have registered as of the time of this writing. As mentioned earlier, the rewards may be amped up if the follower count increases.

Which characters are arriving in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat?

Dante is a top character in the latest DMC title (Image via Reddit/r/DevilMayCry)

Developer NebulaJoy has announced the arrival of the four most-adored characters of the franchise in DMC Peak of Combat's global release.

Dante: The paranormal mercenary, private investigator, and vigilante devil hunter will arrive in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat. The younger brother of Vergil, he is well-known for badmouthing the scariest of demons.

Vergil: The older twin of Dante embraces his demonic heritage instead of humanity. Vergil is ready to do anything to obtain the power of his father, Sparda.

Nero: Raised in Fortuna, Nero served as a Holy Knight in the Order of the Sword. A distant family member of Vergil and Dante, he was initially disgusted by his demonic abilities. However, he has recently started to embrace the powers.

Lady: Lady aka Mary Ann Arkham, is a human devil hunter who used to hate all devils, even the half-human, half-demon ones. However, she has learned how both demons and humans are alike due to her experience with Dante.

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat will arrive on mobile devices in January 2024 with a reworked plot, stunning visuals, and relentless hero attack combinations.