5 best games like League of Legends: Wild Rift to play on phones (2023)

The mobile gaming market is filled with MOBA games that offer a similar experience to League of Legends: Wild Rift. These games typically include monsters, minions, turrets, and powerful champions, and require strong teamwork and communication skills. To help you find the best MOBA games for your mobile device that resemble League of Legends: Wild Rift, this article will provide you with a list of the top five options.

Mobile Legends, Arena of Valor, and other games like League of Legends: Wild Rift to play on phones

1) Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is a well-known MOBA game designed for mobile that is free-to-play and can be downloaded on any mobile device, making it easily accessible for everyone to enjoy. Numerous heroes are available in the game, who can be purchased and used during battles. Most of them have three unique abilities which can be used to defeat opponents and secure victories.

This game offers various match modes, such as Magic Chess and Brawl, providing a unique experience in this genre. The standard matches are arranged in a 5v5 format on a map that features various monsters. Each of them grants different buffs to the players, similar to League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Like any competitive game, it is suggested that you practice in the 5v5 unranked format to master the heroes before moving on to the ranked matches.

2) Arena of Valor

Arena of Valor boasts a massive following in the Chinese mobile gaming market. The game is published by Garena, one of the distributors of League of Legends in Asia. As a result, AOV (Arena of Valor) has been heavily influenced by the map structure, monster grants, champion abilities, and the in-game items found in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

The characters in this game are well-balanced, which means that every player in the 5v5 matches has an equal opportunity to strike their opponents. The gameplay is more straightforward than League of Legends: Wild Rift as it offers swift match-making and fewer strategies required regarding pushing lanes, baron slaying, and ability combos of the champions.

Like many other MOBA format games, each character has three abilities that can be used to defeat the opposing team in both ranked and unranked matches.

3) Pokemon Unite

If you are a fan of Pokemon and enjoy playing MOBAs, then this game should be at the top of your list. The standard matches in this title have two teams with five players each, with each side making a team composed of five unique Pocket Monsters. Each match has a maximum time limit of 10 minutes, and the team with the higher score at the end is declared the winner.

In this game, players start with weak Pokemon, which grow stronger as they face off against different wild Pokemon and opponents in the match. The title allows you to unlock new items to upgrade your Pokemon. Currently, the game features over 50 different critters to choose from.

4) Onmyoji Arena

Onmyoji Arena offers high-quality graphics and gameplay in the MOBA genre for phones. Although it shares similarities with the battlefield of League of Legends: Wild Rift, the overall design of the battlefield is different. The fighting grounds of this game is set in Kyoto, Japan, and features fighters based on Japanese mythology with abilities inspired by popular action anime.

Onmyoji Arena features various game modes, including the standard 5v5 format match, battle royale, and a 3v3 casual mode. Additionally, this game has skins and rewards inspired by traditional Japanese aesthetics and practices.

5) One Piece Bounty Rush

One Piece is a widely popular anime that has a massive fan following across the globe and has played a significant role in boosting the popularity of Japanese animation worldwide. One Piece Bounty Rush allows the players to enjoy a MOBA-like experience from a unique visual perspective. Instead of the traditional birds-eye-view of the playing field, the camera follows your character around allowing for more immersion into the gameplay.

The battlefields in this game are inspired by various popular locations present in the One Piece anime. In each match, eight players are divided into two teams of four, with the objective of collecting the most gold by the end. The game features characters like Monkey D. Luffy, who can be made stronger during matches by collecting items in the story mode or from different battlefields.

This list comprises of the top mobile games that follow the structure of League of Legends: Wild Rift but with unique features and modes. For more MOBA content, follow Sportskeeda.