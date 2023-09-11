Pokemon Unite Cursed Bangle and Cursed Incense: Best uses, how to get, and more

Pokemon Unite continues to keep its player base excited with constant changes and fresh introductions of Items and Pokemon. Two intriguing items have recently made their debut in this game: the Curse Bangle and the Curse Incense. These items offer a unique twist to battles by reducing the HP recovery of your opponents.

These additions not only make the gameplay further unpredictable but also bring a fresh possibility of bringing back unused Pokemon. In this article, we will look into the details of these items, how to obtain them, and explore a pool of Pokemon that can make the best use of these cursed relics.

How to get the Curse Bangle and Curse Incense in Pokemon Unite?

Aeos Emporium in the Shop in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Owning these items is very straightforward. Both can be bought with in-game currency earned by playing. Head to the shop in the menu on the right side of the main lobby and then go to the Aeos Emporium. Once you enter, select the "Held Items" section; you should be able to find and purchase them. Both items can be bought by exchanging 2000 Aeos Coins or 1250 Aeos Tickets each.

Understanding Curse Bangle and Curse Incense in Pokemon Unite

Curse Bangle in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Curse Bangle and Curse Incense share a common purpose: hinder your opponents' ability to recover HP. They apply a debuff to opposing Pokemon, reducing the amount of HP they can regain. From what's tested till now, there's only one type of recovery unaffected by these items: Slowbro's passive. All other healing sources are impacted, including standing in a goal zone and picking up a berry.

In simple terms, if a Pokemon with the curse debuff on them receives healing from any source, it will be 30% less effective. These items apply their debuff in two ways: either through a basic attack or a move.

Curse Bangle (Attack-Based): This item is Attack-based and affects the red damage dealt to opposing Pokemon through basic attacks.

This item is Attack-based and affects the red damage dealt to opposing Pokemon through basic attacks. Curse Incense (Special Attack-Based): This item is Special Attack-based and impacts the purple damage you deal to opposing Pokemon through moves.

Curse Incense in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The debuff lasts for 1.5 seconds, regardless of whether it was applied via basic attacks or moves. However, hitting opponents with basic attacks dealing your type of damage extends the debuff duration to three seconds.

Notably, the cursed debuff has no cooldown, allowing for consistent reapplication through auto-attacks. Moves that apply a 1.5-second debuff cannot reset the 3-second duration of a basic attack application until the specific duration falls into the 1.5-second range.

In essence, the Curse Bangle is ideal for Pokemon specializing in basic attacks, while the Curse Incense suits special attackers. It's important to remember that these cursed items do not stack with each other. Hence, you can't be affected by two separate curse items simultaneously.

Interesting interactions with the Curse Bangle and Curse Incense in Pokemon Unite

Cleansing with Full Heal: The effects of the curse items can be cleansed with Full Heal, but they will be reapplied if hit again.

The effects of the curse items can be cleansed with Full Heal, but they will be reapplied if hit again. Items with Extra Damage: Items like Choice Specs, Rocky Helmet, Scope Lens, and Razor Claw do not apply additional curse debuffs.

Items like Choice Specs, Rocky Helmet, Scope Lens, and Razor Claw do not apply additional curse debuffs. Unique Basic Attacks: Some Pokemon, like Inteleon, Mewtwo Y, and Glaceon, have basic attacks classified as special attack damage, not regular attack damage.

Some Pokemon, like Inteleon, Mewtwo Y, and Glaceon, have basic attacks classified as special attack damage, not regular attack damage. Stacking with Delphox's Unite Move: Delphox's Unite Move already reduces the healing opponents receive by 50%, and the curse items add an extra 30%, making it a total of 80% reduced healing.

A maxed-out Cursed Bangle gives the same attack stats as an Attack Weight that is half stacked, which is 24. On the other hand, Curse Incense gives +39 Special Attack, which is the same as Choice Specs.

Pokemon that Excel with Curse Bangle and Curse Incense

Some efficient Pokemon for these items in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

These items are exceptionally potent when wielded by Pokemon that frequently use basic attacks or deal substantial area-of-effect (AoE) damage. Here are some Pokemon that shine with these cursed relics:

Cinderace and Dragapult: Long-range AD carries who benefit from the Curse Bangle. Chandelure: Overheat hits hard with Curse Incense. Delphox: With an Energy Amp and Slick Spoon, Delphox becomes a healing-disrupting powerhouse. Glaceon: Glaceon's special attack-based basic attacks make Curse Incense an excellent choice. Mewtwo X and Y: A versatile Pokemon that can utilize these items effectively. Urshifu: A Pokemon that is constantly diving into the enemy goalzone can gain huge benefits from cutting down their HP regeneration. Gardevoir: The queen of AoE attacks can apply the curse debuff consistently. Sylveon: Hyper Voice Sylveon shreds opponents and disrupts their healing. Umbreon: Snarl can hit multiple opponents and activate the curse debuff. Venusaur: Both Solar Beam and Giga Drain builds can benefit from these items. Sableye and Mr. Mime (Support Role): Set up intriguing combinations while applying additional healing debuffs to make opponents' gameplay harder.

The Curse Bangle and Curse Incense have breathed new life into Pokemon Unite battles by disrupting opponents' healing capabilities. With these items, various Pokemon can excel, transforming into formidable forces on the battlefield. Some candidates that weren't often picked might also come back into action.

Whether you're playing as a long-range marksman, a close-range threat, or a disruptive support, the cursed items have the potential to enhance your gameplay and lead your team to victory in Pokemon Unite. As players continue to experiment with different combinations and strategies, we can expect even more exciting uses for these cursed relics to emerge.