Pokemon Unite Battle Pass 18: End date, all rewards, and more

Pokemon Unite's 18th Battle Pass has arrived as of September 7, 2023, after months of speculation. The 200-tier pass has returned to the Pokebuki theme seen in the MOBA title's early days, bringing new holowear for playable Pocket Monsters as well as traditional Kabuki outfits for trainers. Battle Pass 18 also contains a plethora of useful items for players to utilize as resources.
As Pokemon Unite trainers compete in Unite Battles and complete challenges, they'll make progress in their Battle Pass and unlock plenty of rewards. The pass is free for all trainers, but they can also opt for the Premium Pass, which provides, among other things, a 25-tier progression skip and the various Pokebuki outfits and holowear after advancing to their tiers.
Moreover, Premium Pass holders in Pokemon Unite will gain bonus rewards for progressing past tier 100, which is certainly something to think about.
All Battle Pass 18 tiers and rewards in Pokemon Unite
Pokemon Unite trainers who aren't keen on purchasing the premium version of the 18th Battle Pass will have access to the first 100 tiers, ultimately culminating in them receiving a huge collection of resources like Aeos Tickets, Item Enhancers, Aeos Coins, and Rank Protection Cards. However, the options expand when you buy the Premium Battle Pass.
Rewards include the Pokebuki set of trainer outfits and holowear for Tyranitar and Cramorant, trainer frames/backgrounds/stickers, and a large collection of Silver and Gold Emblem Boxes. Furthermore, Premium Pass holders will also receive increased Aeos Ticket and Item Enhancer yields as well as more Rank Protection Cards and Aeos Coins.
Battle Pass tier 1-20 rewards
1 (Premium)
Pokebuki Style Cramorant holowear
2
40 Aeos Coins
3 (Premium)
10 Item Enhancers
4
S14 Rank Protection Card
5 (Premium)
200 Aeos Coins
6
5 Item Enhancers
7 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
8
30 Aeos Tickets
9 (Premium)
10 Item Enhancers
10 (Premium)
Trainer Pokebuki Set 2: Headwear
11
5 Item Enhancers
12 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
13
5 Item Enhancers
14 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
15
5 Item Enhancers
16 (Premium)
10 Item Enhancers
17
60 Aeos Tickets
18 (Premium)
200 Aeos Coins
19
5 Item Enhancers
20 (Premium)
Pokebuki Trainer Card sticker
Battle Pass tier 21-40 rewards
21
30 Aeos Tickets
22 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
23
5 Item Enhancers
24 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
25
40 Aeos Coins
26 (Premium)
10 Item Enhancers
27
30 Aeos Tickets
28 (Premium)
10 Item Enhancers
29
5 Item Enhancers
30 (Premium)
Pokebuki Style Trainer Card frame
31
5 Item Enhancers
32 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
33
5 Item Enhancers
34 (Premium)
100 Aeos Coins
35
5 Item Enhancers
36 (Premium)
S14 Rank Protection Card
37
30 Aeos Tickets
38 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
39
5 Item Enhancers
40 (Premium)
Silver Emblem Box
Battle Pass tier 41-60 rewards
41
30 Aeos Tickets
42 (Premium)
10 Item Enhancers
43
30 Aeos Tickets
44 (Premium)
10 Item Enhancers
45
5 Item Enhancers
46 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
47
5 Item Enhancers
48 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
49
30 Aeos Tickets
50 (Premium)
Colored Contact Lenses (Grass Green)
51
5 Item Enhancers
52 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
53
5 Item Enhancers
54 (Premium)
10 Item Enhancers
55
5 Item Enhancers
56 (Premium)
S14 Rank Protection Card
57
5 Item Enhancers
58 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
59
5 Item Enhancers
60 (Premium)
Silver Emblem Box
Battle Pass tier 61-80 rewards
61
30 Aeos Tickets
62 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
63
5 Item Enhancers
64 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
65
40 Aeos Coins
66 (Premium)
10 Item Enhancers
67
30 Aeos Tickets
68 (Premium)
10 Item Enhancers
69
5 Item Enhancers
70 (Premium)
Pokebuki Style Trainer Card background
71
5 Item Enhancers
72 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
73
5 Item Enhancers
74 (Premium)
100 Aeos Coins
75
5 Item Enhancers
76 (Premium)
10 Item Enhancers
77
30 Aeos Tickets
78 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
79
5 Item Enhancers
80 (Premium)
Pokebuki Trainer Set 2: Top and bottom
Battle Pass tier 81-100 rewards
81
30 Aeos Tickets
82 (Premium)
10 Item Enhancers
83
30 Aeos Tickets
84 (Premium)
10 Item Enhancers
85
5 Item Enhancers
86 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
87
5 Item Enhancers
88 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
89
30 Aeos Tickets
90 (Premium)
Trainer Hair Color (Yellow)
91
5 Item Enhancers
92 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
93
5 Item Enhancers
94 (Premium)
10 Item Enhancers
95
5 Item Enhancers
96 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
97
5 Item Enhancers
98 (Premium)
60 Aeos Tickets
99
5 Item Enhancers
100 (Premium)
Pokebuki Style Tyranitar holowear
Battle Pass tier 110+ rewards
110 (Premium)
Pokebuki Trainer Set 2 (Green): Headwear
120 (Premium)
Silver Emblem Box
130 (Premium)
Silver Emblem Box
140 (Premium)
Gold Emblem Box
150 (Premium)
Pokebuki Trainer Set 2 (Green): Top and bottom
160 (Premium)
Pokebuki Trainer Set 2 (Red): Headwear
170 (Premium)
Gold Emblem Box
180 (Premium)
Gold Emblem Box
190 (Premium)
Gold Emblem Box
200 (Premium)
Pokebuki Trainer Set 2 (Red): Top and bottom
What is the end date for Battle Pass 18 in Pokemon Unite?
200 tiers worth of rewards might seem like a lot to unlock, but the good news is that progression is fairly straightforward, and you will have plenty of time to complete Battle Pass 18. The pass will remain active until October 23, 2023, at 12 am UTC/Eastern Time.
This provides roughly 44 days to battle, complete challenges, and accrue Battle Pass points. As long as you remain diligent and keep playing, you shouldn't have too much difficulty completing the pass and collecting the large volume of rewards available.
That being said, time is of the essence, and those with hectic schedules may want to plan out which days and times they can compete in Pokemon Unite and clear through the pass tiers. This is particularly true for fans who have purchased the Premium Pass, as they'll certainly want to take advantage of the 110+ tier rewards.