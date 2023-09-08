Pokemon Unite Battle Pass 18: End date, all rewards, and more

Pokemon
By Spencer Whitworth
Modified Sep 08, 2023 05:35 GMT
Tyranitar wearing its Pokebuki-themed holowear in Pokemon Unite.
Tyranitar's Pokebuki holowear is one of many rewards in Pokemon Unite's latest battle pass (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Unite's 18th Battle Pass has arrived as of September 7, 2023, after months of speculation. The 200-tier pass has returned to the Pokebuki theme seen in the MOBA title's early days, bringing new holowear for playable Pocket Monsters as well as traditional Kabuki outfits for trainers. Battle Pass 18 also contains a plethora of useful items for players to utilize as resources.

As Pokemon Unite trainers compete in Unite Battles and complete challenges, they'll make progress in their Battle Pass and unlock plenty of rewards. The pass is free for all trainers, but they can also opt for the Premium Pass, which provides, among other things, a 25-tier progression skip and the various Pokebuki outfits and holowear after advancing to their tiers.

Moreover, Premium Pass holders in Pokemon Unite will gain bonus rewards for progressing past tier 100, which is certainly something to think about.

All Battle Pass 18 tiers and rewards in Pokemon Unite

Pokebuki Tyranitar and Cramorant are immediately unlocked after purchasing the Premium Battle Pass (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pokemon Unite trainers who aren't keen on purchasing the premium version of the 18th Battle Pass will have access to the first 100 tiers, ultimately culminating in them receiving a huge collection of resources like Aeos Tickets, Item Enhancers, Aeos Coins, and Rank Protection Cards. However, the options expand when you buy the Premium Battle Pass.

Rewards include the Pokebuki set of trainer outfits and holowear for Tyranitar and Cramorant, trainer frames/backgrounds/stickers, and a large collection of Silver and Gold Emblem Boxes. Furthermore, Premium Pass holders will also receive increased Aeos Ticket and Item Enhancer yields as well as more Rank Protection Cards and Aeos Coins.

Battle Pass tier 1-20 rewards

1 (Premium)Pokebuki Style Cramorant holowear
240 Aeos Coins
3 (Premium)10 Item Enhancers
4S14 Rank Protection Card
5 (Premium)200 Aeos Coins
65 Item Enhancers
7 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
830 Aeos Tickets
9 (Premium)10 Item Enhancers
10 (Premium)Trainer Pokebuki Set 2: Headwear
115 Item Enhancers
12 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
135 Item Enhancers
14 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
155 Item Enhancers
16 (Premium)10 Item Enhancers
1760 Aeos Tickets
18 (Premium)200 Aeos Coins
195 Item Enhancers
20 (Premium)Pokebuki Trainer Card sticker

Battle Pass tier 21-40 rewards

2130 Aeos Tickets
22 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
235 Item Enhancers
24 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
2540 Aeos Coins
26 (Premium)10 Item Enhancers
2730 Aeos Tickets
28 (Premium)10 Item Enhancers
295 Item Enhancers
30 (Premium)Pokebuki Style Trainer Card frame
315 Item Enhancers
32 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
335 Item Enhancers
34 (Premium)100 Aeos Coins
355 Item Enhancers
36 (Premium)S14 Rank Protection Card
3730 Aeos Tickets
38 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
395 Item Enhancers
40 (Premium)Silver Emblem Box
Battle Pass tier 41-60 rewards

4130 Aeos Tickets
42 (Premium)10 Item Enhancers
4330 Aeos Tickets
44 (Premium)10 Item Enhancers
455 Item Enhancers
46 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
475 Item Enhancers
48 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
4930 Aeos Tickets
50 (Premium)Colored Contact Lenses (Grass Green)
515 Item Enhancers
52 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
535 Item Enhancers
54 (Premium)10 Item Enhancers
555 Item Enhancers
56 (Premium)S14 Rank Protection Card
575 Item Enhancers
58 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
595 Item Enhancers
60 (Premium)Silver Emblem Box

Battle Pass tier 61-80 rewards

6130 Aeos Tickets
62 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
635 Item Enhancers
64 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
6540 Aeos Coins
66 (Premium)10 Item Enhancers
6730 Aeos Tickets
68 (Premium)10 Item Enhancers
695 Item Enhancers
70 (Premium)Pokebuki Style Trainer Card background
715 Item Enhancers
72 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
735 Item Enhancers
74 (Premium)100 Aeos Coins
755 Item Enhancers
76 (Premium)10 Item Enhancers
7730 Aeos Tickets
78 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
795 Item Enhancers
80 (Premium)Pokebuki Trainer Set 2: Top and bottom
Battle Pass tier 81-100 rewards

8130 Aeos Tickets
82 (Premium)10 Item Enhancers
8330 Aeos Tickets
84 (Premium)10 Item Enhancers
855 Item Enhancers
86 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
875 Item Enhancers
88 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
8930 Aeos Tickets
90 (Premium)Trainer Hair Color (Yellow)
915 Item Enhancers
92 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
935 Item Enhancers
94 (Premium)10 Item Enhancers
955 Item Enhancers
96 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
975 Item Enhancers
98 (Premium)60 Aeos Tickets
995 Item Enhancers
100 (Premium)Pokebuki Style Tyranitar holowear

Battle Pass tier 110+ rewards

110 (Premium)Pokebuki Trainer Set 2 (Green): Headwear
120 (Premium)Silver Emblem Box
130 (Premium)Silver Emblem Box
140 (Premium)Gold Emblem Box
150 (Premium)Pokebuki Trainer Set 2 (Green): Top and bottom
160 (Premium)Pokebuki Trainer Set 2 (Red): Headwear
170 (Premium)Gold Emblem Box
180 (Premium)Gold Emblem Box
190 (Premium)Gold Emblem Box
200 (Premium)Pokebuki Trainer Set 2 (Red): Top and bottom

What is the end date for Battle Pass 18 in Pokemon Unite?

Pokemon Unite players will have quite a bit of time to complete their Battle Passes (Image via The Pokemon Company)
200 tiers worth of rewards might seem like a lot to unlock, but the good news is that progression is fairly straightforward, and you will have plenty of time to complete Battle Pass 18. The pass will remain active until October 23, 2023, at 12 am UTC/Eastern Time.

This provides roughly 44 days to battle, complete challenges, and accrue Battle Pass points. As long as you remain diligent and keep playing, you shouldn't have too much difficulty completing the pass and collecting the large volume of rewards available.

The Pokebuki holowear utilizes exclusive effects during attacks and base recalls (Image via The Pokemon Company)
That being said, time is of the essence, and those with hectic schedules may want to plan out which days and times they can compete in Pokemon Unite and clear through the pass tiers. This is particularly true for fans who have purchased the Premium Pass, as they'll certainly want to take advantage of the 110+ tier rewards.

