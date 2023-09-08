Pokemon Unite Battle Pass 18: End date, all rewards, and more

Pokemon Unite's 18th Battle Pass has arrived as of September 7, 2023, after months of speculation. The 200-tier pass has returned to the Pokebuki theme seen in the MOBA title's early days, bringing new holowear for playable Pocket Monsters as well as traditional Kabuki outfits for trainers. Battle Pass 18 also contains a plethora of useful items for players to utilize as resources.

As Pokemon Unite trainers compete in Unite Battles and complete challenges, they'll make progress in their Battle Pass and unlock plenty of rewards. The pass is free for all trainers, but they can also opt for the Premium Pass, which provides, among other things, a 25-tier progression skip and the various Pokebuki outfits and holowear after advancing to their tiers.

Moreover, Premium Pass holders in Pokemon Unite will gain bonus rewards for progressing past tier 100, which is certainly something to think about.

All Battle Pass 18 tiers and rewards in Pokemon Unite

Pokebuki Tyranitar and Cramorant are immediately unlocked after purchasing the Premium Battle Pass (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Unite trainers who aren't keen on purchasing the premium version of the 18th Battle Pass will have access to the first 100 tiers, ultimately culminating in them receiving a huge collection of resources like Aeos Tickets, Item Enhancers, Aeos Coins, and Rank Protection Cards. However, the options expand when you buy the Premium Battle Pass.

Rewards include the Pokebuki set of trainer outfits and holowear for Tyranitar and Cramorant, trainer frames/backgrounds/stickers, and a large collection of Silver and Gold Emblem Boxes. Furthermore, Premium Pass holders will also receive increased Aeos Ticket and Item Enhancer yields as well as more Rank Protection Cards and Aeos Coins.

Battle Pass tier 1-20 rewards

1 (Premium) Pokebuki Style Cramorant holowear 2 40 Aeos Coins 3 (Premium) 10 Item Enhancers 4 S14 Rank Protection Card 5 (Premium) 200 Aeos Coins 6 5 Item Enhancers 7 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 8 30 Aeos Tickets 9 (Premium) 10 Item Enhancers 10 (Premium) Trainer Pokebuki Set 2: Headwear 11 5 Item Enhancers 12 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 13 5 Item Enhancers 14 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 15 5 Item Enhancers 16 (Premium) 10 Item Enhancers 17 60 Aeos Tickets 18 (Premium) 200 Aeos Coins 19 5 Item Enhancers 20 (Premium) Pokebuki Trainer Card sticker

Battle Pass tier 21-40 rewards

21 30 Aeos Tickets 22 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 23 5 Item Enhancers 24 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 25 40 Aeos Coins 26 (Premium) 10 Item Enhancers 27 30 Aeos Tickets 28 (Premium) 10 Item Enhancers 29 5 Item Enhancers 30 (Premium) Pokebuki Style Trainer Card frame 31 5 Item Enhancers 32 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 33 5 Item Enhancers 34 (Premium) 100 Aeos Coins 35 5 Item Enhancers 36 (Premium) S14 Rank Protection Card 37 30 Aeos Tickets 38 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 39 5 Item Enhancers 40 (Premium) Silver Emblem Box

Battle Pass tier 41-60 rewards

41 30 Aeos Tickets 42 (Premium) 10 Item Enhancers 43 30 Aeos Tickets 44 (Premium) 10 Item Enhancers 45 5 Item Enhancers 46 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 47 5 Item Enhancers 48 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 49 30 Aeos Tickets 50 (Premium) Colored Contact Lenses (Grass Green) 51 5 Item Enhancers 52 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 53 5 Item Enhancers 54 (Premium) 10 Item Enhancers 55 5 Item Enhancers 56 (Premium) S14 Rank Protection Card 57 5 Item Enhancers 58 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 59 5 Item Enhancers 60 (Premium) Silver Emblem Box

Battle Pass tier 61-80 rewards

61 30 Aeos Tickets 62 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 63 5 Item Enhancers 64 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 65 40 Aeos Coins 66 (Premium) 10 Item Enhancers 67 30 Aeos Tickets 68 (Premium) 10 Item Enhancers 69 5 Item Enhancers 70 (Premium) Pokebuki Style Trainer Card background 71 5 Item Enhancers 72 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 73 5 Item Enhancers 74 (Premium) 100 Aeos Coins 75 5 Item Enhancers 76 (Premium) 10 Item Enhancers 77 30 Aeos Tickets 78 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 79 5 Item Enhancers 80 (Premium) Pokebuki Trainer Set 2: Top and bottom

Battle Pass tier 81-100 rewards

81 30 Aeos Tickets 82 (Premium) 10 Item Enhancers 83 30 Aeos Tickets 84 (Premium) 10 Item Enhancers 85 5 Item Enhancers 86 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 87 5 Item Enhancers 88 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 89 30 Aeos Tickets 90 (Premium) Trainer Hair Color (Yellow) 91 5 Item Enhancers 92 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 93 5 Item Enhancers 94 (Premium) 10 Item Enhancers 95 5 Item Enhancers 96 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 97 5 Item Enhancers 98 (Premium) 60 Aeos Tickets 99 5 Item Enhancers 100 (Premium) Pokebuki Style Tyranitar holowear

Battle Pass tier 110+ rewards

110 (Premium) Pokebuki Trainer Set 2 (Green): Headwear 120 (Premium) Silver Emblem Box 130 (Premium) Silver Emblem Box 140 (Premium) Gold Emblem Box 150 (Premium) Pokebuki Trainer Set 2 (Green): Top and bottom 160 (Premium) Pokebuki Trainer Set 2 (Red): Headwear 170 (Premium) Gold Emblem Box 180 (Premium) Gold Emblem Box 190 (Premium) Gold Emblem Box 200 (Premium) Pokebuki Trainer Set 2 (Red): Top and bottom

What is the end date for Battle Pass 18 in Pokemon Unite?

Pokemon Unite players will have quite a bit of time to complete their Battle Passes (Image via The Pokemon Company)

200 tiers worth of rewards might seem like a lot to unlock, but the good news is that progression is fairly straightforward, and you will have plenty of time to complete Battle Pass 18. The pass will remain active until October 23, 2023, at 12 am UTC/Eastern Time.

This provides roughly 44 days to battle, complete challenges, and accrue Battle Pass points. As long as you remain diligent and keep playing, you shouldn't have too much difficulty completing the pass and collecting the large volume of rewards available.

The Pokebuki holowear utilizes exclusive effects during attacks and base recalls (Image via The Pokemon Company)

That being said, time is of the essence, and those with hectic schedules may want to plan out which days and times they can compete in Pokemon Unite and clear through the pass tiers. This is particularly true for fans who have purchased the Premium Pass, as they'll certainly want to take advantage of the 110+ tier rewards.