Latest Pokemon Unite leaks discuss Battlepass 18, Mimikyu, Meowscarada, and more

Pokemon Unite data miners are back with new information regarding upcoming game events. The Pokemon Company is getting ready to saturate fans with a tonne of fresh in-game content following the successful launch of Mega Mewtwo Y. Data miner ElChicoEevee has released a lot of details regarding various forthcoming Pokemon Unite events.

In this article, we will take a look at all the information we know about the upcoming in-game content in Pokemon Unite.

Note: This article is based on leaks.

Pokemon Unite’s Battle Pass 18 is reportedly going to feature Pokebuki Tyranitar and Cramorant

The current Battle Pass is nearing its end in Unite, and you might be excited for the new installment of the same.

ElChicoEevee, who has provided us with countless accurate leaks in the past, posted a few hours ago, as of this writing, that Battle Pass 18 is going to feature Pokebuki Tyranitar and Cramorant. From the looks of it, the next Battle Pass in Pokemon Unite might have a Japanese theme with featured Holowear cosmetics for Tyranitar and Cramorant.

Both these critters are going to receive new animations. Be it for scoring, while attacking, or during eliminations, there is an animation for everything.

This is all we know about the Battle Pass so far, and it already has Unite players bubbling with excitement. The next season is showing a lot of potential.

New Pokemon Unite licenses might join the fray

ElChicoEevee has also posted information about leaked Unite licenses that are set to debut in September. These are:

Blaziken

Meowscarada

Mimikyu

Metagross (Based on animations found related to this creature in the game files)

So far, we have detailed information about Blaziken. Besides this creature, we have some leads about Mimikyu and how it is going to function in Pokemon Unite. Meowscarada will be a Speedster, but the rest is still a mystery, unfortunately.

Mimikyu as an All-Rounder in Pokemon Unite

According to ElChicoEevee, Mimikyu will be playing the role of an All-Rounder in Pokemon Unite. This is what the in-game description says about Mimikyu:

“ When the Pokémon is in Disguised Form and takes damage from opposing Pokémon, the Pokémon with this Ability has its HP decreased by a set percentage of its max HP, nullifies damage for a set amount of time, and changes to Busted Form. At the same time, a revenge mark is applied to the opposing Pokémon that dealt the damage. The Pokémon with this Ability increases in movement speed when approaching revenge-marked opposing Pokémon and deals increased damage to them. If the Pokémon remains in Busted Form for a set amount of time, it returns to Disguised Form. If the Pokémon knocks out an opposing Pokémon, the time it takes to return to Disguised Form is decreased. Becomes a boosted attack with every third attack, striking twice with an increased area of attack. The next basic attack after using a move becomes a boosted attack.”

This basically talks about a special ability of Mimikyu called Disguise, and the text is pretty self-explanatory. If an enemy attacks Mimikyu in its disguised form, it will be marked.

After being attacked, Mimikyu will transform into its Busted Form. You will have increased movement speeds while approaching the marked enemy. If you eliminate the target in your Busted Form, the time taken to transform back to the Disguised Form will be reduced.

Besides this, Mimikyu will have the following attacks:

Astonish

Scratch

Play Rough

Shadow Sneak

Shadow Claw

Trick Room

Unite Move: Play with Me

That is all the information we have about Mimikyu. As mentioned, these are leaks. That said, owing to their reliability, ElChicoEevee keeps drawing us towards them like a moth to a flame.