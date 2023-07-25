Pokemon Unite next license might be a blazing Hoenn chicken

Pokemon Unite is going to fire your imagination with its new Unite license. The blazing Hoenn chicken, more commonly referred to as Blaziken, will be making its debut in the game very soon. With information sourced from a well-known data miner, it is safe to say that you will have a blast with Blaziken in Pokemon Unite.

This Pokemon was first introduced in Generation III and is a Fire- and Fighting-type Pocket Monster. This Fire and Fighting elemental typing combination gives it the ability to resist a lot of the popular typings that run wild on the battlefields of Pokemon Unite. For instance, Blaziken can easily resist the following elemental typings:

Bug

Steel

Fire

Grass

Ice

Dark

In this article, we will see why Blaziken will become one of the strongest critters in the game. Also, do we smell a Mega Blaziken? Let us take a look.

Is Blaziken good in Pokemon Unite?

Eevee @ElChicoEevee

Seems that Blaziken will have 2 UNITE Moves Pokémon UNITE Beta LeaksSeems that Blaziken will have 2 UNITE Moves pic.twitter.com/I5HEhbNKia " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/I5HEhbNKia

As mentioned above, Blaziken is very effective at resisting some of the most popular elemental typings in the current Unite metagame. Players go wild with their Metal Claw Zacians more often than you would like to believe. Since Blaziken can resist Steel-type moves like Metal Claw, Zacian’s primary move is a strong counter against this annoying sword-yielding dog.

The likes of Umbreon, Glaceon, Charizard, Greninja, Gengar, and Lapras are also useless against Blaziken. So, you can expect to have a lot of fun with this Unite license when it is released.

Best moveset for Blaziken in Pokemon Unite

From the leaks released by the data miner, Blaziken will have the following moves:

Blaze (Passive Ability)

Aerial Ace (First Move)

Ember (Second Move)

Blaze Kick (First move for the Kick style)

Overheat (Second move for the Kick style)

Fire Punch (First move for Fist style)

Focus Blast (Second move for Fist style)

Spinning Flame Kick (Blaziken’s first Unite Move)

Spinning Flame Fist (Blaziken’s second Unite Move)

How to play Blaziken in Pokemon Unite?

AJ @ehjeh__ i'm genuinely bad at mewtwo but wooo. i'm a noob that's climbing. go ahead and cringe at me lol pic.twitter.com/0uhSRgMyGb

You start off the match as the Torchic. Once you reach level 5, you will evolve into Combusken. You evolve into Blaziken upon reaching level 7.

When playing as Torchic, you will want to take out the wild spawn in the top and bottom lanes. This helps level up fast. Once you evolve into Combusken, you can get involved in direct 1v1 fights.

However, it would be ideal to take part in combat after evolving into Blaziken. This is the strongest in the evolutionary line, and you will want to play with the strongest of the three.

Best lanes for Blaziken in Pokemon Unite

Since Blaziken will play the role of an All-rounder in Unite, you can play this critter in any lane, you will yield equally fruitful results. No matter what role you choose to play, you can always switch at will. You should keep the following in mind:

Top lane is best for critters that play the role of Attackers and Defenders.

Middle lane is best for Speedsters and All-rounders.

Bottom lane is best for Attackers, All-rounders, and Supporters.

Is Mega Blaziken coming to Pokemon Unite?

As of the writing of this article, we have no information about Mega Blaziken. But with the arrival of Mega Mewtwo X in Unite, we can hope that The Pokemon Company will add other mega evolutions like Mega Blaziken to the game.