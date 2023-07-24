How to quickly complete Pokemon Unite Anniversary Cake Challenge? 

Pokemon Unite’s second-anniversary events are up and running. If you are a regular player, you will know that the developer has been pushing out a lot of content recently. From new Holowears to powerful Unite licenses, there is no shortage of things to grind for in Pokemon Unite. Besides the Mewtwo Crystal Cave challenge, The Anniversary Cake Challenge event is one of the more exciting events that have been added to Pokemon Unite.
The Anniversary Cake Challenge was released on July 21, 2023, alongside the Mewtwo Crystal Cave Challenge and the brand-new Battle Pass 17. This event will end on September 7, 2023, at 12 am UTC. While the Battle Pass may not be that interesting, the other two have the Unite fanbase bouncing off the wall.
In this article, we will talk about how you can go through all the tiers in the Anniversary Cake Challenge and complete all the missions efficiently. In the end, we will also walk you through all the rewards that are associated with this particular event in Pokemon Unite.
How to get all the rewards in the Pokemon Unite Anniversary Cake Challenge event fast
You will need a special currency, called Frosting, in order to purchase the rewards in the Anniversary Cake Challenge event of Pokemon Unite. The easiest way to collect it is by logging into the game every day. You can get anywhere between 50 to 100 Frostings from one of the five boxes, called Anniversary Presents, that you get to choose from. If you are very lucky, you may get up to 150 Frostings.
There are three other ways of earning Frostings in the Anniversary Cake Challenge event. They are as follows:
- Completing 2nd anniversary Daily Missions: As the name reads, these missions refresh every day. You must complete them on the same day you get them in your Missions tab. These are fairly simple, for instance, “Score a total of 50 points.” You can complete a set of five if you play a couple of matches with your friends.
- Completing Special Missions every day: Special Missions are a part of Daily Missions, but they are a tad bit more challenging than your regular tasks. An example of a Special Mission would be, “Win a battle with the following role: Attacker.” Just like the Daily variants, you must complete these on the same day they appear in your Missions tab.
- Completing Ranked Match Missions: Even though the name says mission, you will just have to complete a total of 10 Ranked Battles every week to obtain 50 Frostings. The challenge will reset every week, so do not miss out on this simple task.
All rewards that you can get from the Pokemon Unite Anniversary Cake Challenge event
You can get the following rewards for completing this event:
How to take part in the Pokemon Unite Anniversary Cake Challenge event
In order to take part in this event, all you have to do is head over to your Events tab. Over there, you will find everything related to the Anniversary Cake Challenge under the 2nd Anniversary Present section. Everything is neatly organized and should not be hard to comprehend.