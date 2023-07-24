How to quickly complete Pokemon Unite Anniversary Cake Challenge? 

Pokemon Unite’s second-anniversary events are up and running. If you are a regular player, you will know that the developer has been pushing out a lot of content recently. From new Holowears to powerful Unite licenses, there is no shortage of things to grind for in Pokemon Unite. Besides the Mewtwo Crystal Cave challenge, The Anniversary Cake Challenge event is one of the more exciting events that have been added to Pokemon Unite.

The Anniversary Cake Challenge was released on July 21, 2023, alongside the Mewtwo Crystal Cave Challenge and the brand-new Battle Pass 17. This event will end on September 7, 2023, at 12 am UTC. While the Battle Pass may not be that interesting, the other two have the Unite fanbase bouncing off the wall.

In this article, we will talk about how you can go through all the tiers in the Anniversary Cake Challenge and complete all the missions efficiently. In the end, we will also walk you through all the rewards that are associated with this particular event in Pokemon Unite.

How to get all the rewards in the Pokemon Unite Anniversary Cake Challenge event fast

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite



Clear missions and collect frosting to add tiers to the cake, and collect rewards along the way! pic.twitter.com/VrSKGcSQfz The #UNITE2nd Anniversary Cake Challenge is happening now!Clear missions and collect frosting to add tiers to the cake, and collect rewards along the way! #PokemonUNITE

You will need a special currency, called Frosting, in order to purchase the rewards in the Anniversary Cake Challenge event of Pokemon Unite. The easiest way to collect it is by logging into the game every day. You can get anywhere between 50 to 100 Frostings from one of the five boxes, called Anniversary Presents, that you get to choose from. If you are very lucky, you may get up to 150 Frostings.

There are three other ways of earning Frostings in the Anniversary Cake Challenge event. They are as follows:

Completing 2nd anniversary Daily Missions: As the name reads, these missions refresh every day. You must complete them on the same day you get them in your Missions tab. These are fairly simple, for instance, “Score a total of 50 points.” You can complete a set of five if you play a couple of matches with your friends.

As the name reads, these missions refresh every day. You must complete them on the same day you get them in your Missions tab. These are fairly simple, for instance, “Score a total of 50 points.” You can complete a set of five if you play a couple of matches with your friends. Completing Special Missions every day: Special Missions are a part of Daily Missions, but they are a tad bit more challenging than your regular tasks. An example of a Special Mission would be, “Win a battle with the following role: Attacker.” Just like the Daily variants, you must complete these on the same day they appear in your Missions tab.

Special Missions are a part of Daily Missions, but they are a tad bit more challenging than your regular tasks. An example of a Special Mission would be, “Win a battle with the following role: Attacker.” Just like the Daily variants, you must complete these on the same day they appear in your Missions tab. Completing Ranked Match Missions: Even though the name says mission, you will just have to complete a total of 10 Ranked Battles every week to obtain 50 Frostings. The challenge will reset every week, so do not miss out on this simple task.

All rewards that you can get from the Pokemon Unite Anniversary Cake Challenge event

You can get the following rewards for completing this event:

Frostings Required Rewards Frostings Required Rewards Frostings Required Rewards Frostings required Rewards 1 2nd Anniversary Cake Sticker 2000 1 Layer of Cake 4000 Gold Emblem Box 6000 10 Item Enhancer 100 100 Aeos Tickets 2100 100 Aeos Tickets 4100 100 Aeos Tickets 200 1 Layer of Cake 2200 10 Item Enhancers 4200 10 Item Enhancers 300 100 Aeos Tickets 2300 100 Aeos Tickets 4300 100 Aeos Tickets 400 10 Item Enhancers 2400 10 Item Enhancers 4400 10 Item Enhancers 500 10 Aeos Tickets 2500 1 Energy Boost Tank (4x Speed) 4500 100 Aeos Tickets 600 1 Energy Boost Tank 2600 Silver Emblem Box 4600 10 Item Enhancers 700 10 Item Enhancers 2700 100 Aeos Tickets 4700 100 Aeos Tickets 800 100 Aeos Tickets 2800 10 Item Enhancer 4800 10 Item Enhancers 900 10 Item Enhancers 2900 1 7-day Aeos Coin Boost Card 4900 100 Aeos Tickets 1000 Party Hat Sticker 3000 1 layer of cake 5000 10 Item Enhancers 1100 10 Item Enhancers 3100 100 Aeos Tickets 5100 100 Aeos Tickets 1200 100 Aeos Tickets 3200 10 Item Enhancers 5200 10 Item Enhancers 1300 10 Item Enhancers 3300 100 Aeos Tickets 5300 100 Aeos Tickets 1400 7-day Limited Goodra License 3400 10 Item Enhancers 5400 10 Item Enhancers 1500 Silver Emblem Box 3500 100 Aeos Tickets 5500 100 Aeos Tickets 1600 100 Aeos Tickets 3600 10 Item Enhancers 5600 10 Item Enhancers 1700 10 Item Enhancers 3700 100 Aeos Tickets 5700 100 Aeos Tickets 1800 100 Aeos Ticket 3800 10 Item Enhancers 5800 10 Item Enhancers 1900 1 7-day Battle Point Boost Card 3900 7-day Limited Chandelure License 5900 100 Aeos Tickets

How to take part in the Pokemon Unite Anniversary Cake Challenge event

There are 60 rewards for completing this event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In order to take part in this event, all you have to do is head over to your Events tab. Over there, you will find everything related to the Anniversary Cake Challenge under the 2nd Anniversary Present section. Everything is neatly organized and should not be hard to comprehend.