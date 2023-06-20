Pokemon Unite codes: Licenses, free Aeos coins, how to redeem, and more

To promote other facets of the franchise, Pokemon Unite usually offers free rewards to players via secret codes. While entering the occasional code is always worth the effort for free items, they can be especially helpful for brand-new players who are hoping to skip the tedious grind.

Although these rewards are less impactful than granting players some premium currency or special exclusive cosmetics, Pokemon Unite features a rotation of promotional codes that offer amazing rewards like boosters and Unite License trials for various characters in the game's roster. However, finding these codes can be a bit challenging, so this article lists a few active redeem codes that players can use in the game right now.

These codes are a great resource for newer players trying to find their footing in the ranked or casual scene. Here's what the codes have to offer and how players can redeem them.

How to redeem promo codes in Pokemon Unite

Thankfully, you can enter promo codes directly in the game app instead of needing to visit an external website like Pokemon GO. To redeem promo codes in Unite, you need to open the app and navigate to the Events screen. From there, select Daily Events, then select the Gift Exchange option.

After selecting the Exchange option, you will be prompted to enter a code. Of course, each code can only be used once and cannot be used after it expires.

June 2023's Gift Codes for Pokemon Unite

Currently, there are only three codes that work as of June 2023.

EEVEE0700 - Grants players a seven-day trail of Sylveon

THANKYOUFOR100MM - Grants players a gold Emblem Box and 1,000 Aeos coins

UNITE1STKR - Grants players a seven-day trial of Glaceon and a cosmetic Blissey Set. Also gives battle point boosts and a max-grade trial card.

The first and third codes are some of the most helpful for new players who want to experiment with the game's roster to find out which character they'd like to play. The bonus of a rental cosmetic set is also great for adding an extra bit of flair.

The extra Aeos coins and the Emblem Box are good for those who have been playing Pokemon Unite for a while already and just need a little boost to reach the next item they want to purchase in the store. The Emblem Box is great for advanced players as well.

Of course, each code can only be used once. There has been no information regarding when these codes will expire, so you are advised to use them as soon as possible. Although many of the rewards are temporary access keys, they can be helpful for new and veteran players alike.

