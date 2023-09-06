Pokemon Unite codes September 2023: Active codes, how to redeem, and more

Like many online games, Pokemon Unite has a special promo code system that rewards those who follow the developers' social media accounts. There are a couple of promo codes that work in the game right now. They offer players a chance to try out some characters and cosmetics. Even veteran trainers may not want to miss out on the chance to redeem these codes and check out some of the online game's premium cosmetics.

All current promo codes for Pokemon Unite

Cinderace as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

"UNITE2ND815" is the first code you can enter in Pokemon Unite. It rewards you with a day rental license for Cinderace, as well as a three-day rental for its Tuxedo Style Holowear. Though its rewards may seem a bit weird, the developers likely wanted to give players a trial of Cinderace and incentivize them to purchase the character to get the remaining value from its cosmetic rental.

"2NDANNIVERSARY" is the second and most exciting of the promo codes you can currently enter in Pokemon Unite. It rewards those who enter it with a three-day license for Mew, a three-day license for Mewtwo, and platinum emblems depicting the two. Since the two creatures are some of the best characters in Pokemon Unite, you will not want to miss out on this code.

How to enter promo codes in Pokemon Unite

To enter these codes in Pokemon Unite, you will need to open the "Events" menu, which is indicated by the calendar icon located on the right side of the main lobby screen. Afterwards, you will need to go to the "Daily Events" tab from this menu. After reaching this menu, scroll down on the left bar until they see "Gift Exchange."

After selecting this menu and selecting the "Exchange" button, you will be prompted to enter the code you wish to redeem. After doing so, you will receive a message telling you that you have successfully redeemed the code, and the gifts you requested will be sent to your account within 48 hours. You will need to pick these items up from your mail inbox. It will be highlighted when the items are ready to be picked up.

When will more codes be available for Pokemon Unite?

Official artwork for Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While it may seem like these codes are rather scarce compared to most other online games, more will surely be added in the near future. With each available code alluding to the 2nd Anniversary of the game, it can be assumed that they will be circulated out when the next event comes to live servers.

This has not been officially confirmed in any way, but it would be fair to assume that more codes will come to the game when Blaziken releases onto live servers on September 14. Releases of new characters typically come with events, which usually bring promo codes for players to redeem.