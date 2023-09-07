Latest Pokemon Unite leaks hint at Mewtwo X and Y nerfs in the next update and more

Pokemon Unite players have both enjoyed and cursed the Mega forms of Mewtwo ever since they were made playable in the game. While attempts were made by The Pokemon Company to ensure Mewtwo Y was balanced even before its release, they were clearly not enough. This entity definitely had a huge impact on Pokemon Unite’s metagame, and players were mixed in their opinions about this creature.

This article will walk you through a few leaks that have surfaced recently, which talk about impending nerfs to both Mewtwo X and Mewtwo Y.

Will Mewtwo X and Mewtwo Y be nerfed in Pokemon Unite?

According to popular Pokemon Unite data miner, ElChicoEevee, The Pokemon Company is likely going to significantly nerf both the Mega Forms of Mewtwo in this game. The dataminer posted the following information in relation to this creature's X and Y versions as per the leaked 1.12.1.2 patch notes:

Mewtwo global nerf : This creature’s Unite move will now have an increased cooldown time. The new update will see a cooldown time of 134 seconds instead of 112 seconds.

: This creature’s Unite move will now have an increased cooldown time. The new update will see a cooldown time of 134 seconds instead of 112 seconds. Mewtwo X nerf : Future Sight will have an increased cooldown time, going from 7.5 seconds to 9 seconds. Stun duration will be a reduced effect, going from 0.75 seconds to 0.5 seconds. Damage done by the Unite move will also be reduced. The chance of a Critical hit will be decreased.

: Future Sight will have an increased cooldown time, going from 7.5 seconds to 9 seconds. Stun duration will be a reduced effect, going from 0.75 seconds to 0.5 seconds. Damage done by the Unite move will also be reduced. The chance of a Critical hit will be decreased. Mewtwo Y nerf: Future Sight’s cooldown time will be increased from 8 seconds to 10 seconds. Recover will have an increased cooldown time, going from 10 seconds to 12 seconds. Like Mewtwo X, this creature’s Unite move will also do reduced damage. Mewtwo Y’s maximum damage will also be reduced, going from 2,000 to 1,500.

Balance changes in the next Pokemon Unite update

This popular dataminer also revealed information about the balance changes coming in the next update of Pokemon Unite:

Alolan Ninetales nerf : Avalanche and Blizzard will have an increased cooldown time. The time will be increased from seven seconds to eight.

: Avalanche and Blizzard will have an increased cooldown time. The time will be increased from seven seconds to eight. Pikachu buff : Cooldown time for Thunder and Thunderbolt+ will be reduced to 7.5 seconds from 8 seconds.

: Cooldown time for Thunder and Thunderbolt+ will be reduced to 7.5 seconds from 8 seconds. Umbreon nerf : Snarl’s cooldown will be increased in the next update, making it 10 seconds instead of 9 seconds. The decrease in the enemy’s Special Attack has been reduced to 4% instead of 6%.

: Snarl’s cooldown will be increased in the next update, making it 10 seconds instead of 9 seconds. The decrease in the enemy’s Special Attack has been reduced to 4% instead of 6%. Tsareena buff : Triple Axle will have an increased effect. Stomp will have an increased effect and the same is true for Trop Kick. It will also have an overall stat increase in Pokemon Unite’s next update.

: Triple Axle will have an increased effect. Stomp will have an increased effect and the same is true for Trop Kick. It will also have an overall stat increase in Pokemon Unite’s next update. Aegislash buff : Stance Change will have an increased effect. Sword Stance will have an increased Attack statistic.

: Stance Change will have an increased effect. Sword Stance will have an increased Attack statistic. Goodra buff : Gooey will have an increased effect. This will decrease the enemy’s attack speed by 50% for two seconds instead of 30% for the same duration. This creature’s Unite move will have a speed buff.

: Gooey will have an increased effect. This will decrease the enemy’s attack speed by 50% for two seconds instead of 30% for the same duration. This creature’s Unite move will have a speed buff. Gengar buff: This creature is going to receive an overall stat increase in the next Unite update.

These are the balance changes that will be coming to Unite in the next update.