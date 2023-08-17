Pokemon Unite Mewtwo Y guide: Best movesets, builds, items, and more

Pokemon Unite’s brand new license is Mewtwo Y, and it has taken the Unite community by storm. You can obtain the Mewtwo Y Unite license by completing the missions in Mewtwo’s Crystal Cave Challenge event. As of this writing, there are roughly 26 days till this event ends. So, you will have enough time to collect 100 Mewtwo Y Crystals to purchase the license in Pokemon Unite.

Unlike Mewtwo X, which is an All-Rounder, Mewtwo Y will play the role of an Attacker in Pokemon Unite. While Mewtwo X likes to be up, close, and personal in combat, the Y variant likes to keep some distance from its enemies and bank on its ranged attacks to take them out.

In this article, we will take a look at the best moveset and Held Items for Mewtwo Y in Pokemon Unite so that you can achieve optimal results in your Unite matches with this new variant.

What are all the Mewtwo Y attacks in Pokemon Unite?

Mewtwo Y has the following attacks in Unite:

Mewtwo Y's Special 1 moves:

1) Confusion

This is the first attack that comes under the Special 1 category in Pokemon Unite, and the in-game description reads:

“Has the user deal damage to an opposing Pokémon and leave it unable to act for a short time.”

As Mewtwo Y, you can do 1321 base damage at level 15.

As Mega Mewtwo Y, you can do 1534 base damage at level 15.

It has a cooldown of 6 seconds.

2) Future Sight

The in-game description reads:

“Has the user shove the designated opposing Pokémon and lock on to it. The locked-on opposing Pokémon will have its movement speed decreased and take increased damage. After a set amount of time, this move deals damage to the locked-on opposing Pokémon based on the the amount of damage it took while locked on.”

Where Mewtwo X pulls enemies closer to itself with this move, Mewtwo Y will push them away.

As Mewtwo Y, the first hit does 734 base damage at level 15 while doing a total of 1468 damage.

As Mega Mewtwo Y, the first hit does 855 base damage at level 15 while doing a total of 1710 damage.

It has a cooldown of 7.5 seconds.

3) Psystrike

The in-game description reads:

“Has the user direct psychic waves at the designated opposing Pokémon, dealing damage to it and decreasing its movement speed. At the end of the move, the user hits the designated opposing Pokémon and nearby opposing Pokémon with a strong psychic wave, throwing and dealing damage to all opposing Pokémon it hits. The farther the user is from the designated opposing Pokémon, the more damage this move deals.”

This move works a bit differently in the case of Mewtwo Y. As Mewtwo Y is based on a ranged play style, you will do more damage to your enemies as you move farther away from them in Pokemon Unite.

As Mewtwo Y, you can do 372 base damage per hit at level 15, and the final hit does 1195 damage. You can do a total damage of 3055.

As Mega Mewtwo Y, you can do 416 base damage per hit at level 15, and the final hit does 1332 damage. You can do a total damage of 3420.

It has a cooldown of 6 seconds.

Mewtwo Y's Special 2 moves:

1) Barrier

The in-game description reads:

“Grants the user a shield for a short time. While the shield effect is active, the user's movement speed is increased.”

This move is perfect for the early-game period when you will be farming damage to fill up your Mega Gauge. Barrier will get upgraded to either Recover or Teleport as you reach level 7, depending on how you build your Pokemon.

It has a cooldown of 8 seconds.

2) Recover

The in-game description reads:

“Grants the user a shield for a short time. While the shield effect is active, the user's movement speed is increased, and the user recovers HP based on the amount of damage it deals with basic attacks. When the shield effect is removed after a set amount of time, all of the user's move cooldowns are reduced, and the Mega gauge increases.”

This move has a unique mechanic in Pokemon Unite. The amount of health you recover is directly proportional to the amount of damage you do with your basic attack while using this move.

It has a cooldown of 8 seconds.

3) Teleport

The in-game description reads:

“The user teleports to the designated location. For a short time, the user's movement speed and damage dealt increases, and its basic attacks increase the Mega gauge by a greater amount. After using this move, for a short time, this move can be used again once only.”

Teleport works differently when you are playing with Mewtwo Y in Pokemon Unite. Unlike Mewtwo X, where you can use it once, you can do two bursts with Teleport when you are playing as Mewtwo Y.

Mewtwo Y's Unite move:

It is the same as Mewtwo X’s Unite move and is called Infinite Psyburn. The in-game description reads:

“Has the user bring down one powerful psychic blast upon each opposing Pokémon. Opposing Pokémon around the point of impact take damage, are left unable to act, and have their Sp. Def decreased for a short time.”

Using this move, you can damage your enemies anywhere on the map. It is extremely potent and effective, and unlike the other moves, it works identically as it does in Mewtwo X.

As Mewtwo Y, your Unite move does 2784 base damage.

As Mega Mewtwo Y, your Unite move does 3261 base damage.

The best moveset for Mewtwo Y in Pokemon Unite

From the numbers stated above, the best moveset for Mewtwo Y would be:

Confusion and Barrier when you start off (These will upgrade to the more powerful attacks at levels 5 and 7, respectively)

and when you start off (These will upgrade to the more powerful attacks at levels 5 and 7, respectively) Psystrike as the Special 1

as the Special 1 Teleport as the Special 2 for added mobility

as the Special 2 for added mobility Infinite Psyburn is the only Unite move

The best Held Items for Mewtwo Y in Pokemon Unite

You can equip Mewtwo Y with the following Held Items:

Slick Spoon: This will increase your HP by 210 points and your Special Attack by 30 points.

This will increase your HP by 210 points and your Special Attack by 30 points. Rapid Fire Scarf: This will increase your basic attack’s speed by 9%.

This will increase your basic attack’s speed by 9%. Choice Specs: This will increase your Special Attack by 39 points.

As far as the first day is concerned, Mewtwo X feels stronger than Mewtwo Y when it comes to a pure 1v1 in Pokemon Unite. That said, we may see balance updates in the future that put the two at par.