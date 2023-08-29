Mobile Legends September Starlight Pass in MLBB: New skins, perks, and more

The all-new September Starlight Pass in MLBB will soon be live in Moonton’s mobile online battle arena (MOBA) title. During this month-long event, Mobile Legends Bang Bang players will get a new “Star Enforcer” skin, a new Trail Effect, and much more. The community has grown excited since the game’s official Twitter page made the announcement on August 28, 2023.

With a new Project NEXT update scheduled for this month, a lot will be up for grabs. With only days before the events go live, this article brings you everything you need to know about the new September Starlight Pass in MLBB.

September Starlight Pass in MLBB brings plenty of new skins and other rewards

The new September Starlight Pass in MLBB will bring a new “Star Enforcer” skin for Alpha and many other perks for the players.

Alpha’s all-new “Star Enforcer” skin is coming soon

The normal and the painted version of the Star Enforcer Skin (Image via YouTube/Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)

The September Starlight Pass in MLBB brings an all-new “Star Enforcer” skin for Alpha. This fighter champion has grown immensely popular after his damage buff in the current meta. Therefore, this jungler’s rising popularity has been rewarded with an all-new Starlight skin.

This new skin with the Silver color scheme looks amazing. What’s more, this is Alpha’s first Starlight skin, which is also a painted skin like Yin’s skin in the August pass.

Returning Starlight Skins (Image via YouTube/Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)

Apart from that, there will be ten more returning Starlight Skins as well:

Saber “Force Warrior” skin

Miya “Captain Thorns” skin

Natalia “Phantom Dancer” skin

Moskov “Snake-eyed Commander” skin

Clint “Rock and Roll” skin

Aurora “Heartbreak Empress” skin

Argus “Dark Drakonic” skin

Alucard “Viscount” skin

Roger “Anubis” skin

Alice “Steam Glider” skin

Starlight First Purchase rewards

You will also get a first purchase reward if the September Starlight Pass in MLBB is the first Starlight pass you have ever purchased. The pass will only cost 300 diamonds, and first-time buyers will get a random Summer skin Chest that will bring any of the Hayabusa, Chang’e, or Nana Summer skins.

Other rewards

You will also get other rewards, like the Starlight Exclusive Trail Effect. Just like last time, you will get an all-new Trail Effect for players that will last as you leave your base on the battleground in the Land of Dawn.

There will be a new Alpha Sacred Statue for buying the new September Starlight Pass in MLBB and some other amazing rewards like the Starlight exclusive Avatar Border, new kill notifications, graffiti, and more.

September Starlight Pass Membership perks

There are a lot of other incredible perks for the players available in the September Starlight Pass in MLBB. Become a Starlight member this September to get the following:

Six weekly free heroes

Six weekly free skins

Extended in-game friend limit’

Exclusive Avatar Border

Starlight exclusive profile,

10% more EXP for every match

Extra 10 protection points while losing a ranked match

Starlight exclusive battle emotes and chat fram

Sign in for a previous day in the “7-day Log-in”

30% more mastery points in each match

5% more BP for every match

Starlight talent page, and more.

The September Starlight Pass in MLBB will be available for you for only 300 diamonds, and it comes with rewards worth more than 6,000 diamonds.

September will also see the new update for the Project NEXT event. Last time, this update introduced Ixia to the game. Find out more about the new update by clicking on the link.